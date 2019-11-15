Things to do around DC this weekend: Nov. 15–17

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are your best bets for weekend entertainment in the D.C. area, Nov. 15–17.

All Weekend

The Metropolitan Cooking & Entertainment Show this weekend at the D.C. Convention Center is the ultimate foodie outing featuring samples from 50+ local restaurants, local brews and wines, celebrity chefs and a pop-up cooking school.

The Blackfeet Nation Tribal Festival, at the National Museum of the American Indian features performers, historians and demos in a family-friendly event.

The Nao Santa Maria at the Wharf as one of the most famous ships of humanity, captained by Christopher Columbus, is docked for guided tours at various times through this weekend.

Cirque Dreams Unwrapped at The Gaylord is a Christmas fable brought to life with breathtaking artistry, music and showmanship. Various showtimes through this weekend.

ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas at The Gaylord National Harbor, part of Christmas on the Potomac, is a winter wonderland of ice sculptures, slides, self-guided tours.

The Holiday Craft Show in Fairfax presents two days of vendors and artisans.

The Mattawoman Creek Art Center Holiday Market runs through this weekend, featuring arts and artisans, shopping, nibbles and sips plus the start of the annual Holiday Trail.

The Polar Express Train Ride begins this weekend at the B&O Railroad Museum as the celebrated holiday classic comes to life before your eyes at various showtimes through this weekend.

The Sophia Loren Film Festival begins this weekend at Montgomery College with screenings of the Oscar-winning stars best performances and Q&A events with the legendary Italian silver screen star.

The National Portrait Gallery has the annual exhibit Recent Acquisitions, showcasing 25 portraits of individuals impacting art, business, fashion, medicine, music and social justice.

The National Museum of African Art has a new exhibit and tour with Heroes: Principles of African Greatness.

The Smithsonian American Art Museum presents Picturing the American Buffalo: George Catlin and Modern Native American Artists, with more than 45 new works on display.

The newest ARTECHOUSE exhibit, Lucid Motion, examines human motion from various standpoints by renowned Japanese artist Daito Manabe, engaging visitors in dances, lights and shades through creative technology.

Arena Stage has Disney’s “Newsies” continues this weekend. Experience the Tony Award-winning musical.

Arena Stage presents “Right to Be Forgotten,” which reminds us that the freedom of information is big business and big tech won’t go down without a fight. It’s the story of how a young man’s mistakes at 17 haunt him a decade later. This is its final weekend.

The Kennedy Center hosts the Washington National Opera: The Magic Flute in a whimsical, enchanting production.

Atlas Performing Arts Center presents Theory the story of a young professor testing the limits of free speech by encouraging students to participate in an unmoderated discussion.

National Theatre presents RENT in the 20th anniversary tour of this Tony Award-winning rock musical.

Saturday, Nov. 16

The 45th Annual Pow-Wow at the Maryland State Fairgrounds is courtesy of the Baltimore American Indian Center and celebrates American Indian culture with music, dance and art.

The Breakfast Festival of Maryland at the Great Frederick Fairgrounds is a delicious day of food vendors, shopping and family activities.

The Diwali Mela Festival of Lights in Adelphi is a day of Indian culture celebration with music, food and dance.

The Hungarian Bazaar takes place at the Women’s Club of Chevy Chase.

Rootstock at Hook Hall, NW, is a celebration of Mid-Atlantic cider and music with ticketed tiers to 50+ ciders.

The Girl Scouts Nation’s Capital Expo at the Dulles Expo Center is a fun-filled day of STEM, outdoor activities and performers.

Hazy Center hosts the Smithsonian TechQuest: Race to the Moon, an alternate reality game for families set in the thrilling era of early space flight.

Annemarie Ornament Show and Sale and the evening Garden In Lights at the Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons Island features 20+ regional artists.

Saturday Night

9:30 Club hosts Texas electro-pop group Neon Indian with Sateen.

Pearl Street Warehouse hosts rockabilly band Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys with The Thrillbillys.

Miracle Theatre has Texas rockers This Will Destroy You with Christopher Tignor.

At Union Stage, it’s Go-Go rap with Back Yard Band with Music by Fatz Da Plug.

At Rams Head On Stage, it’s That 70’s Party with a Super-fly Disco.

Jammin’ Java has roots-folk singer-songwriter Tracy Grammar.

The Hamilton hosts the Colorado bluegrass-fueled The Yonder Mountain String Band.

At The Strathmore, it’s BSO: Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 with pianist George Li.

The Barns of Wolf Trap presents The Silk Road Ensemble.

Lisner Auditorium has a variety of headliners with Legends of Hip Hop.

U Street Music Hall has LA pop singer Charlotte Lawrence and Goody Grace.

City Winery presents legendary guitarist and songwriter Marshall Crenshaw.

City Winery also has acoustic blues with Jontavious Willis & Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton.

The Weinberg Center presents Zimbabwe’s female a cappella quintet Nobuntu.

The Song Byrd Cafe has Canadian rockers Close Talker with Amorous.

At Blues Alley, it’s Latin jazz legend Arturo Sandoval.

The State Theatre hosts a Saved By The 90’s Dance Party with The Bayside Tigers.

The Weinberg Center for the Arts hosts Country Music Hall of Famer Ronnie Milsap.

Hill Country Live has Tucker Bethard with Scott Kurt.

At Bethesda Blues & Jazz, it’s Tamar Braxton.

MGM National Harbor presents R&B singer-songwriter KEM.

The Warner Theatre hosts the legendary R&B singer Chaka Khan.

Sunday, Nov. 17

The Annual Meritage Vertical at the Breaux Vineyards is a ticket to one of two sessions to sample wine and meet an award-winning winemaker.

Warner Theatre hosts the Disney Junior Holiday Party with two separate shows of this dazzling musical wonderland.

AFI Silver Theatre & Cultural Center hosts Alloy Orchestra in a silent film showcase accompaniment.

The Washington Harbor Ice Rink opens at Georgetown’s Washington Harbor beginning its season.

Montpelier Arts Center has a musical matinee with the Polaris Piano Trio.

Sunday Night

9:30 Club hosts Grammy nominated rockers Highly Suspect.

Pearl Street Warehouse has folk singer-songwriters Lula Wiles with Dyado.

The Fillmore presents the Chicago-rap stylings of Lil Durk.

Rams Head On Stage has icons The Herman’s Hermits with two shows.

At Jammin’ Java, it’s All Together Now: A “Liverpoolooza” of DC Beatles Bands.

Amp by Strathmore hosts roots powerhouse duo The Small Glories.

U Street Music Hall presents New York rapper and songwriter Skizzy Mars with Yoshi Flower and Zaia.

City Winery has the “feel good” music of The Secret Society.

The Song Byrd Cafe and 7Drumcity presents Blood @ The Pocket with Tosser.

Sixth & I hosts the world’s preeminent sarod player, Amjad Ali Khan.

At Blues Alley, it’s Latin jazz legend Arturo Sandoval.

The Soundry has multi-instrumentalist Vanessa Collier.

Bethesda Blues & Jazz has Jourdan Carroll: A Tribute to Berry White.

EagleBank Arena has K-pop with SuperM.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.