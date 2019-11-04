November Entertainment Guide 2019

A roundup of fun events around the D.C. area in the month of November.

Nov. 4-10: “What to Send Up When It Goes Down” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Nov. 4-17: “Theory” by Mosaic Theatre at Atlas Performing Arts Center

Nov. 4-17: “Everybody” at Shakespeare Theatre

Nov. 4-23: Washington National Opera’s “The Magic Flute” at Kennedy Center

Nov. 4-Jan. 5: “A Chorus Line” at Signature Theatre

Nov. 4-Dec. 22: “Newsies” at Arena Stage

Nov. 5-Dec. 22: “Amadeus” at Folger Theatre

Nov. 6: Sean Paul at The Fillmore

Nov. 6-Dec. 8: “White Pearl” at Studio Theatre

Nov. 7-9: NSO’s “Music of Movement: From Strauss to Ellington” at Kennedy Center

Nov. 8: “The Irishman” in movie theaters

Nov. 8: Louis the Child at The Anthem

Nov. 8-10: Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin at The Birchmere

Nov. 8-30: “Airness” at Keegan Theatre

Nov. 8-Jan. 5: “Singin’ in the Rain” at Olney Theatre Center

Nov. 8-Jan. 5: “A Christmas Story” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Nov. 9: Deep Blue Something at City Winery

Nov. 9: Tiffany Young at U Street Music Hall

Nov. 9: “The Last Waltz” Tribute at Hamilton Live

Nov. 10-11: Taking Back Sunday at The Fillmore

Nov. 11: Jake “The Snake” Roberts at D.C. Comedy Loft

Nov. 12: Disney+ Launches on Streaming

Nov. 12: “We Will Rock You” at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 12-17: “RENT” at National Theatre

Nov. 13: Edwin McCain at City Winery

Nov. 13: Ra Ra Riot at 9:30 Club

Nov. 13: Buddy Holly & Roy Orbison Holograms at Strathmore

Nov. 13: Old Crow Medicine Show at Warner Theatre

Nov. 14-17: Arturo Sandoval at Blues Alley

Nov. 15: CeCe Peniston at City Winery

Nov. 15: Frankie Valli at The Birchmere

Nov. 15-16: Eric Church at The Anthem

Nov. 15-17: Paula Poundstone at The Birchmere

Nov. 15: “Ford v. Ferrari” in movie theaters

Nov. 15: “Charlie’s Angels” in movie theaters

Nov. 16: Chaka Khan at Warner Theatre

Nov. 16: “WWE Live” at Capital One Arena

Nov. 17: American Portrait Gala at National Portrait Gallery

Nov. 19-20: Sara Bareilles at The Anthem

Nov. 20: Booker T. Jones at City Winery

Nov. 20-Dec. 22: “Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time” at Round House Theater

Nov. 21-23: Nikki Glaser at DC Improv

Nov. 21-23: John Leguizamo’s “Latin History for Morons” at National Theatre

Nov. 21-Jan. 1: “A Christmas Carol” at Ford’s Theatre

Nov. 22: “Frozen 2” in movie theaters

Nov. 22: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” in movie theaters

Nov. 22: Chuck Brown Band at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Nov. 22: Warrant, Winger & Firehouse at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 22-23: Chris Botti at The Birchmere

Nov. 22-23: Jak Knight at DC Improv

Nov. 22-24: Ruben Studdard at Blues Alley

Nov. 23: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at The Fillmore

Nov. 23: Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 23: National Philharmonic presents “The Passion of Joan of Arc” at Strathmore

Nov. 23-Dec. 29: The Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Warner Theatre

Nov. 24: Lalah Hathaway at Howard Theatre

Nov. 24: Herman’s Hermits at The Birchmere

Nov. 24: American Music Awards

Nov. 25: Tool at Capital One Arena

Nov. 25: Boney James at The Birchmere

Nov. 26: Brian Setzer Orchestra’s “Christmas Rocks” at The Anthem

Nov. 27: “Knives Out” in movie theaters

Nov. 27: Artie Lang at DC Improv

Nov. 27: Bela Dona at City Winery

Nov. 27: Rare Essence at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Nov. 28: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Nov. 29: Eric Byrd Trio’s “Charlie Brown Christmas” at Weinberg Center

Nov. 29: “Swan Lake” at Strathmore

Nov. 29-Dec. 1: Donnell Rawlings at DC Improv

Nov. 29-Dec. 1: NSO’s “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” at Kennedy Center

Nov. 29-Dec. 2: Anita Baker at MGM National Harbor

