Things to do in DC area this weekend: Oct. 11-13

Best bets for weekend entertainment in the D.C. area Oct. 11-13.

All weekend

The Bethesda Row Arts Festival, on Saturday and Sunday, is the region’s most esteemed outdoor festival and art display, featuring more than 200 artisans, vendors and crafters with shopping and entertainment.

The Sugarloaf Crafts Festival, at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, is a weekend of artistic appreciation with hundreds of arts and artisans on display with vendors, crafters, demos, music and entertainment, classes and kids activities.

The Autumn Reggae Wine & Music Festival, at Linganore Winery in Mt. Airy, Maryland, features nonstop music with island cuisine, vendors and artisans.

The Fall Wine Festival and Sunset Tour, at Mount Vernon, will feature live music along with spectacular views of the Potomac as you sample wine from Virginia’s finest wineries.

The All Things Go Fall Classic music festival, at Union Market, will feature rising stars in the electro-infused indie pop worlds at various showtimes, with food vendors and more.

The 56th Annual Catoctin Colorfest celebrates the fall season this weekend with vendors, artisans, demos, seasonal activities, food, music, entertainment and more.

The Fall for the Book Literary Festival, at George Mason University, features three days of poets, historians, novelists, kid’s authors, writers, readings, discussions, performances and more.

The Colonial Beach Bike Fest is a blowout motorcycle event with three days of music, vendors, artisans, crafts, food and more.

The Price Is Right films live at MGM National Harbor this weekend; find tickets to participate in everyone’s favorite game show.

The Annapolis Sailboat Show, at City Dock, celebrates 50 years of bringing sailors from around the world unique opportunities to board and compare with music, entertainment, shopping, vendors, tastings exhibits and more all weekend.

The Maryland Renaissance Festival, in Crownsville, is a trip back in time to the world of King Henry VIII with a unique village, music and entertainers, food and games and fun for the family.

The Double Exposure Investigative Film Festival has paired four days of film screenings and professionals in investigative journalism, filmmakers and storytellers with symposium, Q&A and more.

The 72 Film Fest at the Weinberg Center this weekend is the viewing party after a team competition based on the criteria of 72 hours to make a film there will be block premiers all weekend.

Fall Festival at Cox Farms is great family fun with rides, food, music, games, Fields of Fear and much more.

Summers Farm Fall Fest, in Frederick, Maryland, is great fall, farm, family fun with rides, activities, corn maze, entertainment, food and fireworks.

The Pumpkin Festival at Butler’s Orchard, in Germantown, will have pick-your-own pumpkins, rides, farm fun activities, food and more.

The Fall Pumpkin Festival at Ticonderoga Farms, in Chantilly, is family farm fun with rides, activities, entertainment and more.

Pumpkin Village, at Leesburg Animal Park is great family fun with animals, activities, entertainment and more.

Flash of the Spirit Worldwide Sound Festival is an introduction to experimental sounds in a two-month celebration with various bands performing at various venues.

The newest ARTECHOUSE exhibit, Lucid Motion, examines human motion from various standpoints by renowned Japanese artist Daito Manabe, engaging visitors in dances, lights and shades through creative technology.

The Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden presents “Lee Ufan: Open Dimensions,” the first time the 4.3-acre outdoor plaza is being devoted almost entirely to the work of one artist.

The National Museum of Women in the Arts presents Judy Chicago’s “The End: A Meditation of Death and Extinction,” featuring one of the art world’s greatest revolutionaries, with a 40-piece display of glass painted porcelains and sculptures.

The National Portrait Gallery presents “In Mid-Sentence,” a collection of photographs from pivotal moments in history with an interactive kiosk and illustrated brochure.

The Smithsonian American Art Museum presents Picturing the American Buffalo: George Catlin and Modern Native American Artists with more than 45 new works on display.

The Newseum presents “Seriously Funny: From the Desk of the ‘Daily Show with Jon Stewart’” in a new exhibit exploring the effect Comedy Central’s show had on American politics with over 50 artifacts.

The Phillips Collection‘s new exhibit “Intersections: Los Carpeinteros” is a collection by internationally acclaimed Cuban artists Marco Castillo and Dagoberto Rodríguez.

The Kennedy Center has Broadway Center Stage: Footloose at various showtimes this weekend. It’s an all-new semi-staged concert production of everyone’s favorites rock musical.

The Kennedy Center presents the Mariinsky Ballet: Paquita at various showtimes this weekend. See the Grand Pas company bring this 19th-century treasure to life.

The Signature Theatre presents “Escaped Alone,” Caryl Churchill’s caustically funny and surreal afternoon tea calamity, at various showtimes this weekend.

Arena Stage presents “Right to Be Forgotten,” which reminds us that the freedom of information is big business and big tech won’t go down without at fight. It’s the story of how a young man’s mistakes at 17 haunt him a decade later.

Ford’s Theatre presents “Fences,” a celebration of August Wilson and the adapted film that depicts the trials of a former Negro League baseball star turned sanitation worker adapting to life with his family in Pittsburgh.

The National Theatre presents “Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville,” an award-winning comedy musical based on the beloved songs of Jimmy Buffett, at various showtimes this weekend.

Saturday, Oct. 12

The 43rd Annual City of Fairfax Fall Festival: This giant street festival in the heart of Old Town Square features an artisan market, more than 400 crafters, foods, vendors and kids activities, with three stages of music and entertainment.

Portside in Old Town Fall Festival, at Waterfront Park in Alexandria, Virginia, is a day of maritime history, demos, live music and entertainment, kids activities, vendors, local foods, beer wine and more.

Winchester Old Town Oktoberfest is a Friday-Saturday event with a street festival celebrating the German traditions of authentic foods, music, vendors, artisans, demos and more.

The Latino Art, Beats & Culture Fest at the Smithsonian American History Museum is showcasing Hispanic Heritage with music, dance, hands-on activities and a mini film festival.

Hillfest Festival at Garfield Park is a daylong music festival bringing smooth jazz to the hill with vendors, music and more.

Snallygaster is D.C.’s beastliest beer fest along Pennsylvania Avenue, featuring more than 400 craft brews and ciders with music, tasting vendors, food and fun.

Brookeville Oktoberfest, at Silo Falls, in Brookeville, Maryland, is a ticketed event to family-friendly activities, music and entertainment, authentic food, craft beers, vendors, artisans and more.

Oktoberfest at the Station in Riverdale is a day of live entertainment, music, kids activities, foods, beer and more.

42nd Annual Patuxent River Appreciation Day, in Solomons Island, offers free boat rides, kids activities, live music, food and fun.

Saturday night

Anthem hosts Akron rockers The Black Keys with Modest Mouse.

The Fillmore has contemporary R&B and pop with August08 and Don Krez.

Rams Head On Stage presents bluesman Jimmy Vaughan.

Jammin’ Java has local legends The Nighthawks.

The Barns of Wolf Trap hosts Latin Grammy winners Flamenco Legends.

Black Rock Center presents the East Harlem-based performance ensemble Los Pleneros de la 21.

U Street Music Hall has hardcore punk with Pissed Jeans and Knife Wife.

City Winery has R&B and pop with Zo! & Carmen Rodgers.

The Song Byrd Cafe hosts singer-songwriter John-Allison “A.W.” Weiss.

Tally Ho Theatre has the electronic funk of Go Go Gadjet.

Stone Room Concerts presents folk singer and poet Willi Carlisle.

Blues Alley presents urban jazz master harmonicist Frédéric Yonnet.

Hill Country Live presents Sunny Ledfurd with Ponytails & Cocktails.

Bethesda Blues & Jazz presents the soulful sound of Brian McKnight.

The State Theatre has Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience.

Capital One Arena hosts Post Malone’s Runaway Tour.

Jiffy Lube Live goes country with Georgia’s Brantley Gilbert.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Oktoberfest at the Kentlands, in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a great seasonal festival with authentic foods, music, artisans and crafters with Okto-BOO-fest for kids at the Arts Barn featuring hands-on activities, scavenger hunt and parade.

Harvest Beer Fest in Annapolis is a ticketed event to some of Maryland’s best seasonal brews, with foods, shucking and more.

The Clifton Day Festival in Historic Old Town Clifton, Virginia, is a family fun celebration with vendors, arts and crafts, antiques, live music, food, kids’ activities and more.

Sunset Hills Harvest Fest, at Sunset Vineyards in Purcellville, Virginia, is a family fun event with hayride, arts and crafts, live music and food trucks.

Sunday night

The Kennedy Center host the multilingual symphony orchestra Pink Martini with Meow Meow.

The Birchmere presents the legendary vocal group The Whispers.

Union Stage presents pop vocalist Natalie Weiss.

The Fillmore has heavy metal with Amon Amarth Berserker and Arch Enemy.

Rams Head On Stage hosts legendary pop star Tiffany.

Jammin’ Java hosts country music activist Chely Wright.

The Hamilton presents Pink Talking Fish: Dark Side of the Moon Concept Show.

The Strathmore brings 5,000 years of civilization to life with the Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra.

Warner Theatre hosts California rockers Incubus.

U Street Music Hall presents the UK rock-pop of Marika Hackman with Girl Friday.

City Winery hosts American Idol Taylor Hicks with Brian Mackey.

The Song Byrd Cafe presents roadhouse pop band Dreamgirl.

Blues Alley presents urban jazz master harmonicist Frédéric Yonnet.

Bethesda Blues & Jazz has The Sounds of Sunday with Ann Nesbit, Tiffany Andrews and Art Sherrod Jr.

EagleBank Arena hosts Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma.

