National Philharmonic presents ABBA concert at Strathmore

The newly revived orchestra presents "The Music of ABBA" alongside the cover band Arrival from Sweden this Saturday at Strathmore.

You can dance, you can jive, you can have the time of your life with the National Philharmonic!

The newly revived orchestra presents “The Music of ABBA” alongside the cover band Arrival from Sweden this Saturday at Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Renowned conductor Piotr Gajewski will lead a concert of the band’s biggest hits, including “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia,” “Take a Chance,” “Waterloo,” “Fernando” and “Knowing Me Knowing You.”

Guests are encouraged to dress up in their favorite ABBA costumes.

You’ll also be able to see artwork by local students with the Color the Music Project.

Adult tickets range from $29 to $79. Kids ages 7 to 17 get in free.

Watch a similar concert from the Boston Pops below:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.