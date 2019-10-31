Halloween Thrills & Chills: Ranking the best scary movies of the last 20 years

For many years we've ranked the best scary movies of all time, but this year we decided to shake things up and rank the best of the modern era.

Happy Halloween! It’s the perfect time to munch some popcorn, curl up on the couch and catch a flick for fright night.

But this year we decided to shake things up and rank the best of the modern era.

How did we define modern? We capped it at the last 20 years, so 1999 and later.

Full disclosure: the recent remakes of Freddy, Jason and Michael Myers didn’t make the cut (I still hold up the originals!), although we made an exception for “It,” which had never hit the big screen before (only a two-part TV miniseries).

So without further ado, here are the best scary movies of the modern era:

50. Bird Box (2018) — Susanne Bier

Love it or hate it, a social media phenomenon with a blindfolded Sandra Bullock.

49. Don’t Breathe (2016) — Fede Alvarez

A trio of thieves break into the home of a blind man who ferociously fights back.

48. Jeepers Creepers (2001) — Victor Salva

A blaring truck horn and a fedora-wearing figure still cause us nightmares.

47. The Skeleton Key (2004) — Iain Softley

Kate Hudson plays a hospice nurse investigating a spooky New Orleans plantation.

46. Insidious (2010) — James Wan

A family move invites spirits to trap a comatose child in a realm called The Further.

45. Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2010) — Eli Craig

Lovable hillbillies are mistaken for cabin killers by preppy teens in horror comedy.

44. World War Z (2013) — Marc Forster



Brad Pitt navigates the zombie apocalypse in an adaptation of Max Brooks’ novel.

43. Split (2016) — M. Night Shyamalan

James McAvoy plays 24 split personalities in unexpected sequel to “Unbreakable.”

42. Us (2019) — Jordan Peele

Lupita Nyong’o and family battle dopplegangers who haunt their vacation home.

41. The Purge (2013) — James DeMonaco

Ethan Hawke weave social commentary as crime becomes legal for one day a year.

40. Scary Movie (2000) — Keenen Ivory Wayans

This “Scream” spoof finds the Wayans Bros. at the top of their horror-comedy game.

39. Crimson Peak (2015) — Guillermo del Toro

Tom Hiddleston and Jessica Chastain carry a tale of a living, breathing, bleeding house.

38. The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) — Scott Derrickson

Laura Linney and Tom Wilkinson argue a court case in the best since “The Exorcist.”

37. It (2017) — Anthony Muschietti

Pennywise the Clown returns in the first big screen take on Stephen King’s novel.

36. The Host (2006) — Joon-Ho Bong

Before “Snowpiercer” and “Parasite,” Bong delivered a Korean monster movie.

35. The Strangers (2008) — Bryan Bertino

Liv Tyler and husband are tormented by strangers in their isolated vacation home.

34. The Descent (2005) — Neil Marshall

A caving expedition unravels as explorers are pursued by an underground breed.

33. Wolf Creek (2005) — Greg McLean

Backpackers face spine-tingling horrors in this Australian take on the Outback.

32. The Village (2004) — M. Night Shyamalan

Bryce Dallas Howard faces wooded creatures in an isolated countryside village.

31. Warm Bodies (2013) — Jonathan Levine

This horror comedy flips conventions by turning a zombie film into a romance.

30. What Lies Beneath (2000) — Robert Zemeckis

Michelle Pfeiffer and Harrison Ford are haunted at their lakeside Vermont home.

29. Under the Skin (2013) — Jonathan Glazer

Scarlett Johannson seduces #MeToo men to their liquid deaths in Scotland.

28. The Witch (2014) — Robert Eggers

Anya Taylor-Joy’s family is torn apart by witchcraft in 1630s New England.

27. Hereditary (2018) — Ari Aster

Toni Collette carries a grieving family haunted by tragic and disturbing events.

26. Ready or Not (2019) — Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillet

Samara Weaving’s wedding night turns into a deadly game of hide and seek.

25. Cabin in the Woods (2011) — Drew Goddard

Joss Whedon’s script flips conventions as five friends visit an “Evil Dead” cabin.

24. Shaun of the Dead (2004) — Edgar Wright

Simon Pegg roasts the zombie genre by cracking skulls with a cricket paddle.

23. The Grudge (2002) — Takashi Shimizu



This Japanese J-horror was so freaky that it became a Hollywood blockbuster.

22. Signs (2002) — M. Night Shyamalan

Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix wrestle with faith amid mysterious crop circles.

21. Paranormal Activity (2007) — Oren Peli

This found footage hit not only launched a franchise but a studio in Blumhouse.

20. Saw (2004) — James Wan

Jigsaw took the premise of “Se7en” and launched the “torture porn” subgenre.

19. Hostel (2005) — Eli Roth

European travelers thought twice about lodging after watching Eli Roth’s horror.

18. The Babadook (2014) — Jennifer Kent

A single mom and her son are haunted by a children’s book in this Australian gem.

17. Nightcrawler (2014) — Dan Gilroy

Jake Gyllenhaal’s creepy TV cameraman stages crime scenes: “if it bleeds, it leads.”

16. Zombieland (2009) — Ruben Fleischer

Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson whack a zombie Bill Murray.

15. 28 Days Later (2002) — Danny Boyle

“Trainspotting” director teams with “Ex Machina” writer for zombie gold.

14. Gone Girl (2014) — David Fincher

Rosamund Pike delivers the freakiest femme fatale since “Fatal Attraction.”

13. The Conjuring (2013) — James Wan

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson shine as paranormal investigators.

12. American Psycho (2000) — Mary Harron

Christian Bale’s white-collar killer hacks his victims to Phill Collins tunes.

11. Audition (1999) — Takashi Miike

A widower auditions new brides until it backfires in this shocking Japanese flick.

10. The Blair Witch Project (1999) — Dan Myrick, Ed Sanchez

Low-budget film stormed Sundance and birthed the found footage genre.

9. The Ring (2002) — Gore Verbinski

Naomi Watts leads a remake about a videotape that kills you in seven days.

8. Prisoners (2013) — Denis Villeneuve

Hugh Jackman and Viola Davis search for abducted kids in chilly suburbia.

7. The Others (2001) — Alejandro Amenabar

Nicole Kidman cares for her photosensitive kids in a dark, WWII-era estate.

6. The Orphanage (2007) — J.A. Bayona

Spanish horror gem explores a haunted orphanage for handicapped children.

5. Black Swan (2010) — Darren Aronofsky

Natalie Portman braves ghostly stalkers, body horror and split personalities.

4. A Quiet Place (2018) — John Krasinski

Emily Blunt must give a silent bathtub birth in this masterful creature feature.

3. Let the Right One In (2008) — Tomas Alfredson

A child vampire loves and protects a bullied boy in this Swedish masterpiece.

2. The Sixth Sense (1999) — M. Night Shyamalan

Haley Joel Osment “sees dead people” in the greatest ghost story ever told.

1. Get Out (2017) — Jordan Peele

You haven’t seen this “Sunken Place” masterpiece until you’ve seen it again.

