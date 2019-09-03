September Entertainment Guide 2019

Summer is on its way out and fall is on its way in.
Which events should you look forward to this month?
It’s time for your September Entertainment Guide:
September Entertainment Guide
Sept. 3: Mary J. Blige at Wolf Trap
Sept. 3-7: “Aladdin” at Kennedy Center
Sept. 3-8: “Dear Evan Hansen” at Kennedy Center
Sept. 3-8: “Legally Blonde” at Keegan Theatre
Sept. 3-22: “Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine” at Atlas Performing Arts Center
Sept. 3-29: “Assassins” at Signature Theatre
Sept. 3-Oct. 6: “Cabaret” at Olney Theatre Center
Sept. 3-Oct. 20: “Henry IV” at Folger Theatre
Sept. 4: My Morning Jacket’s Jim James at Kennedy Center
Sept. 4: Of Monsters and Men at The Anthem
Sept. 4-Oct. 6: “Doubt” at Studio Theatre
Sept. 5: Jennifer Hudson at Wolf Trap
Sept. 5: Jenny Lewis at The Anthem
Sept. 5: Morrissey at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 5-8: Stanley Jordan at Blues Alley
Sept. 6: “It: Chapter 2” in movie theaters
Sept. 6: Gretchen Peters at City Winery
Sept. 7: Rosslyn Jazz Festival
Sept. 7: Sister Hazel at State Theatre
Sept. 7: Kacey Musgraves at Wolf Trap
Sept. 7: The Wailers at The Hamilton
Sept. 7: Danny Gatton at The Birchmere
Sept. 7: O.A.R. at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 7: Jason Aldean & Kane Brown at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 7-22: Kennedy Center REACH Opening Festival
Sept. 8: Gipsy Kings at Wolf Trap
Sept. 9-Oct. 6: “Fairview” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Sept. 10: Leslie Jones at Warner Theatre
Sept. 11: Peter Frampton at The Anthem
Sept. 11-22: “What the Constitution Means to Me” at Kennedy Center
Sept. 11-29: “Surfacing: An Inventory of Helplessness” at Atlas Performing Arts Center
Sept. 12: Snarky Puppy at Strathmore
Sept. 13: “The Goldfinch” in movie theaters
Sept. 13: The Manhattans at The Birchmere
Sept. 13-Nov. 3: “The Bodyguard” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Sept. 14: In the Streets in Frederick, MD
Sept. 14: Marlon Wayans at MGM National Harbor
Sept. 14: Reckless Kelly at AMP
Sept. 14-29: “Beauty and the Beast” by Arlington Players
Sept. 15: “Game of Thrones” concert at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 15: Trio of Folk Greats at The Birchmere
Sept. 15: The Lovin’ Spoonful’s John Sebastian at AMP
Sept. 15-Oct. 6: The Washington Ballet’s Excerpts from Tchaikovsky
Sept. 16: Live at 9:30 Club
Sept. 17: The Lox at Howard Theatre
Sept. 17: B-52s & Berlin at The Anthem
Sept. 17: Sixpence None the Richer’s Leigh Nash at City Winery
Sept. 17: Meek Mill & Future at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 17-24: “Diary of Anne Frank” at Olney Theatre Center
Sept. 17-Oct. 6: “Cats” at Kennedy Center
Sept. 18-21: Maxwell at Kennedy Center
Sept. 18-Oct. 13: “School Girls” at Round House Theatre
Sept. 19: Shinedown & Papa Roach at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 19: BSO’s “Empire Strikes Back” at Strathmore
Sept. 19-28: DC Shorts Film Festival
Sept. 20: Charlie Daniels at Warner Theatre
Sept. 20: Reese Waters & Patton Oswalt at Kennedy Center
Sept. 20: “Rambo: Last Blood” in movie theaters
Sept. 20: “Ad Astra” in movie theaters
Sept. 20: Octave One at U Street Music Hall
Sept. 21: H Street Festival
Sept. 21: Morgan Heritage at Howard Theatre
Sept. 21: Bastille at The Anthem
Sept. 21: Margaret Atwood at Lincoln Theatre
Sept. 21-22: National Philharmonic’s “Eroica & Beethoven” at Strathmore
Sept. 22: Chris Brown at Capital One Arena
Sept. 22: Emmy Awards
Sept. 23-Oct. 2: “Friends” 25th anniversary
Sept. 24: REO Speedwagon at Warner Theatre
Sept. 24-29: Mike Birbiglia’s “The New One” at National Theatre
Sept. 24-Nov. 3: “Escaped Alone” at Signature Theatre
Sept. 25-26: Lizzo at The Anthem
Sept. 25-Oct. 20: “The Tempest” at Synetic Theatre
Sept. 25-Oct. 2: District of Joy at CityCenterDC
Sept. 27: “Judy” in movie theaters
Sept. 27: Snoop Dogg & Wu Tang Clan at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 27: “Sopranos” star Jamie-Lynn Sigler at Weinberg Center
Sept. 27-Oct. 20: “West by God” at Keegan Theatre
Sept. 27-Oct. 27: “Fences” at Ford’s Theatre
Sept. 28: Ciara at The Fillmore
Sept. 28: “Peppa Pig Live” at Warner Theatre
Sept. 28: BSO: Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 at Strathmore
Sept. 29: Sunday in the Country at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 30: Los Lonely Boys at The Birchmere
