September Entertainment Guide 2019

Summer is on its way out and fall is on its way in.

Which events should you look forward to this month?

It’s time for your September Entertainment Guide:

Sept. 3: Mary J. Blige at Wolf Trap

Sept. 3-7: “Aladdin” at Kennedy Center

Sept. 3-8: “Dear Evan Hansen” at Kennedy Center

Sept. 3-8: “Legally Blonde” at Keegan Theatre

Sept. 3-22: “Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

Sept. 3-29: “Assassins” at Signature Theatre

Sept. 3-Oct. 6: “Cabaret” at Olney Theatre Center

Sept. 3-Oct. 20: “Henry IV” at Folger Theatre

Sept. 4: My Morning Jacket’s Jim James at Kennedy Center

Sept. 4: Of Monsters and Men at The Anthem

Sept. 4-Oct. 6: “Doubt” at Studio Theatre

Sept. 5: Jennifer Hudson at Wolf Trap

Sept. 5: Jenny Lewis at The Anthem

Sept. 5: Morrissey at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 5-8: Stanley Jordan at Blues Alley

Sept. 6: “It: Chapter 2” in movie theaters

Sept. 6: Gretchen Peters at City Winery

Sept. 7: Rosslyn Jazz Festival

Sept. 7: Sister Hazel at State Theatre

Sept. 7: Kacey Musgraves at Wolf Trap

Sept. 7: The Wailers at The Hamilton

Sept. 7: Danny Gatton at The Birchmere

Sept. 7: O.A.R. at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 7: Jason Aldean & Kane Brown at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 7-22: Kennedy Center REACH Opening Festival

Sept. 8: Gipsy Kings at Wolf Trap

Sept. 9-Oct. 6: “Fairview” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Sept. 10: Leslie Jones at Warner Theatre

Sept. 11: Peter Frampton at The Anthem

Sept. 11-22: “What the Constitution Means to Me” at Kennedy Center

Sept. 11-29: “Surfacing: An Inventory of Helplessness” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

Sept. 12: Snarky Puppy at Strathmore

Sept. 13: “The Goldfinch” in movie theaters

Sept. 13: The Manhattans at The Birchmere

Sept. 13-Nov. 3: “The Bodyguard” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Sept. 14: In the Streets in Frederick, MD

Sept. 14: Marlon Wayans at MGM National Harbor

Sept. 14: Reckless Kelly at AMP

Sept. 14-29: “Beauty and the Beast” by Arlington Players

Sept. 15: “Game of Thrones” concert at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 15: Trio of Folk Greats at The Birchmere

Sept. 15: The Lovin’ Spoonful’s John Sebastian at AMP

Sept. 15-Oct. 6: The Washington Ballet’s Excerpts from Tchaikovsky

Sept. 16: Live at 9:30 Club

Sept. 17: The Lox at Howard Theatre

Sept. 17: B-52s & Berlin at The Anthem

Sept. 17: Sixpence None the Richer’s Leigh Nash at City Winery

Sept. 17: Meek Mill & Future at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 17-24: “Diary of Anne Frank” at Olney Theatre Center

Sept. 17-Oct. 6: “Cats” at Kennedy Center

Sept. 18-21: Maxwell at Kennedy Center

Sept. 18-Oct. 13: “School Girls” at Round House Theatre

Sept. 19: Shinedown & Papa Roach at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 19: BSO’s “Empire Strikes Back” at Strathmore

Sept. 19-28: DC Shorts Film Festival

Sept. 20: Charlie Daniels at Warner Theatre

Sept. 20: Reese Waters & Patton Oswalt at Kennedy Center

Sept. 20: “Rambo: Last Blood” in movie theaters

Sept. 20: “Ad Astra” in movie theaters

Sept. 20: Octave One at U Street Music Hall

Sept. 21: H Street Festival

Sept. 21: Morgan Heritage at Howard Theatre

Sept. 21: Bastille at The Anthem

Sept. 21: Margaret Atwood at Lincoln Theatre

Sept. 21-22: National Philharmonic’s “Eroica & Beethoven” at Strathmore

Sept. 22: Chris Brown at Capital One Arena

Sept. 22: Emmy Awards

Sept. 23-Oct. 2: “Friends” 25th anniversary

Sept. 24: REO Speedwagon at Warner Theatre

Sept. 24-29: Mike Birbiglia’s “The New One” at National Theatre

Sept. 24-Nov. 3: “Escaped Alone” at Signature Theatre

Sept. 25-26: Lizzo at The Anthem

Sept. 25-Oct. 20: “The Tempest” at Synetic Theatre

Sept. 25-Oct. 2: District of Joy at CityCenterDC

Sept. 27: “Judy” in movie theaters

Sept. 27: Snoop Dogg & Wu Tang Clan at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 27: “Sopranos” star Jamie-Lynn Sigler at Weinberg Center

Sept. 27-Oct. 20: “West by God” at Keegan Theatre

Sept. 27-Oct. 27: “Fences” at Ford’s Theatre

Sept. 28: Ciara at The Fillmore

Sept. 28: “Peppa Pig Live” at Warner Theatre

Sept. 28: BSO: Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 at Strathmore

Sept. 29: Sunday in the Country at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 30: Los Lonely Boys at The Birchmere

