Q&A: Kennedy Center hosts annual Page to Stage New Play Festival

The 18th annual festival showcases 76 local theaters as they workshop their upcoming productions free for audiences.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

The next great play might be right under our noses, so get in on the ground floor.

The 18th annual Page to Stage New Play Festival returns to the Kennedy Center from Aug. 31 through Sept. 2, showcasing exciting new works in development.

“Page to Stage was one of the first iterations of the Kennedy Center pulling the curtain back to showcase and support the creative process as opposed to just focusing on the final product,” said Diana Ezerins, director of public programs at the Kennedy Center.

“Arena, Signature and a number of other theaters in the region came to the Kennedy Center [18 years ago], seeking a platform to showcase new works in development created by and for D.C. audiences.”

This year, 76 D.C.-area theaters will perform free readings and rehearsals of productions in development by local playwrights, librettists and composers.

“The only requirement is that it must be a D.C.-area playwright presenting the work in an upcoming season through a D.C.-area theater company,” Ezerins said.

“We’re all over the building, upstairs, downstairs and in every corner,” Ezerins said. “For the first year, we’re actually using the Concert Hall as one of the spaces. This is the largest year ever, [and] we are truly bursting at the seams. We’re at all the lounges; we’re at Millennium Stage; we may or may not be using a REACH location depending how things transpire over the next couple of weeks, but it is looking likely that audiences will get a sneak peek at these new spaces.”

How does the audience experience work?

“The audience is a critical part of Page to Stage,” Ezerins said. “An audience member will arrive, it’ll be a very festive, inviting environment. … They will receive a book where they can determine their own journey. … For the most part, the audience will be part of the original presentation of this work. Most have a talkback afterward that helps craft the play’s journey from page to stage.”

Don’t expect lots of sets, costumes and props — this is the kernel of the idea.

“This is all stuff in the creation process,” Ezerins said. “You will only see chairs and music stands with the scripts on the stands. They are often trying out actors at the very beginning stages, sometimes it’s the first read-through, the directors are there, so for the most part, just reading. Sometimes it’s more involved like the musicals have been rehearsed and songs performed, but it’s super bare bones.”

How are the works chosen to participate in the first place?

“All of the productions being presented have already been selected to be produced in full by a theater company,” Ezerins said. “If there is a screening process for what pieces are going to be presented at Page to Stage, it’s that they have already had a sign-on from a theater company to present it. … This is the first public presentation for all of these works and most of them will end up on stage in a fully-produced fashion over the course of the season or two or three.”

Are there any success stories from previous years?

“Theatre Prometheus did ‘Abortion Road Trip’ at Page to Stage a few years ago, then it went to the Capital Fringe Festival and caused a bit of a stir because of the controversial message,” Ezerins said. “That one stands out because it got a lot of press, but it was very successful and won an award at Capital Fringe.”

No matter your taste, there truly is something for everyone.

“We have a variety of events that represent artists from all quadrants of the city, life experiences from all quadrants of the city, and all ages.” Ezerins said. “It truly is something for everyone and represents the D.C. community quite vibrantly.”

Here is a list of this year’s participating theaters:

4615 Theatre

Adventure Theatre MTC

African-American Collective Theater (ACT)

Arts on the Horizon

ArtStream, Inc.

Baltimore Playwrights Festival

Best Medicine Rep

Bowie State University

Brave Soul Collective

Briar Road Productions

Catholic University of America

Company Lambe-Lambe

Conscience Drama Directive

Crash of Rhinos

D.R. Creative Collab

Dance and Bmore

Factory 449

Federal Theatre Project

Ford’s Theatre

FRESHH Inc.

Georgetown University

Guillotine Theatre Company

Happy Theater

Huemanati Artist Collective

InterAct Story Theatre

Liberated Muse Arts Group

MetroStage

Monumental Theatre Company

Mosaic Theater Company

Naked Theatre Company

Nu Sass Productions

One Off Productions

Pinky Swear Productions

Pipeline Playwrights

Playwrights Collaborative

Playwrights Group of Baltimore

Project 2020

Radiator Productions

Rainbow Theatre Project

Reliant Theatre

Rep Stage

Safe Streets Arts Foundation

Scena Theatre

Seventh Street Playhouse

Sir Harvey Fitz Productions

Spooky Action Theater

Synetic Theater

The Highwood Theatre

The In Series

The Indian Ocean Theatre Company

The Interrobang Theatre Company

The Law Theater Project

The Rose Theatre Co.

The Washington Rogues

The Welders

Theatre Prometheus

Theatre51

Three Princes Theatre

Tonic Theater Company

Too Much Damn (TMD) Theater

Transformation Theatre, Inc.

Unexpected Stage Company

Unknown Penguin

Venus Theatre Company

Voices Unbarred

Washington Improv Theater

Washington Stage Guild

Washington Women in Theatre

Young Playwrights’ Theater (YPT)

Find more details on the Kennedy Center website. Hear our full convo below:

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.