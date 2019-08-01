Kennedy Center announces celebrity lineup for Mark Twain Prize

The Kennedy Center has announced a star-studded lineup that will help celebrate Dave Chappelle in the fall.

D.C.’s hometown hero Dave Chappelle will receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, and the Kennedy Center has announced a star-studded lineup that will help celebrate him in the fall.

Bradley Cooper, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Trevor Noah, Jon Stewart, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and others will salute Chappelle at the 22nd annual event on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.

The program will pay tribute to the humor and accomplishments of Chappelle. It will broadcast on PBS on Jan. 6.

On-sale and ticketing information will be available at a later date. Sponsorship and party packages are on sale now.

The Mark Twain Prize recognizes people who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain.

As an award recipient, Chappelle will receive a copy of an 1884 bronze portrait bust of Mark Twain, sculpted by Karl Gerhardt (1853-1940).

Previous recipients include Richard Pryor (1998), Whoopi Goldberg (2001), Lily Tomlin (2003), Lorne Michaels (2004), Steve Martin (2005), Tina Fey (2010), Will Ferrell (2011), Ellen DeGeneres (2012), Eddie Murphy (2015) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (2018), among many others.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.