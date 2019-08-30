Fall movie guide 2019

From Halloween chillers to Oscar contenders, there’s something for everyone in our fall movie guide.

Summer blockbuster season is winding down and fall movie season is almost upon us, bringing everything from Halloween chillers to Oscar contenders.

Which releases should you circle on your calendar?

Time for your Fall Movie Guide:

Sept. 6: “It: Chapter 2”

Based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel, this sequel to the 2017 remake is set 27 years later as the grown-up Derry kids return to their hometown to defeat Bill Skarsgård’s Pennywise.

Sept. 13: “The Goldfinch”

Donna Tartt’s 2013 best-seller about a boy whose mother is killed in a bombing at The Met is adapted by John Crowley (“Brooklyn”) starring Ansel Elgort and Nicole Kidman.

Sept. 13: “Hustlers”

Based on a true story from New York Magazine, Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi B stars as a trio of strip club workers who band together to hustle their Wall Street clients.

Sept. 20: “Rambo: Last Blood”

Sylvester Stallone reprises his iconic Vietnam War veteran to track down his friend’s kidnapped daughter in this fifth installment of the “Rambo” franchise.

Sept. 20: “Ad Astra”

Director James Gray (“The Lost City of Z”) delivers a blockbuster space adventure starring Brad Pitt as an astronaut in search of his lost father, who was a renegade scientist.

Sept. 20: “Downton Abbey”

Julian Fellowes adapts his own TV show into a movie, reuniting original cast members of the Crawley family on a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century.

Sept. 20: “Between Two Ferns: The Movie”

Zach Galifianakis revives his hilarious talk-show web series for a feature-length Netflix film that takes viewers on a self-aware journey behind the scenes of “Between Two Ferns.”

Sept. 27: “Abominable”

From the studio that brought you “Shrek,” DreamWorks delivers an animated tale of a yeti discovered in Shanghai who searches for its family with the help of a teenager (Chloe Bennet).

Sept. 27: “Judy”

Oscar winner Renée Zellweger becomes Judy Garland in this biopic adapted from the play “End of the Rainbow” about the singer-actress during a string of London concerts in 1969.

Sept. 27: “The Report”

Adam Driver, Annette Bening and Jon Hamm star in this based-on-a-true-story account of the CIA’s post 9/11 Detention and Interrogation Program, which uncovers shocking secrets.

Oct. 4: “Dolemite Is My Name”

Eddie Murphy returns to the big screen as filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore, who created the 1975 Blaxploitation film “Dolemite” in this Netflix film directed by Craig Brewer (“Hustle and Flow”).

Oct. 4: “The Joker”

Joaquin Phoenix becomes the iconic DC Comics villain in this origin story by director Todd Phillips (“The Hangover”) with a tone reminiscent of “Taxi Driver” and “The King of Comedy.”

Oct. 4: “Lucy in the Sky”

Noah Hawley, the Emmy-winning writer of TV’s “Fargo,” makes his directorial debut starring Natalie Portman as an astronaut who struggles to adjust after returning from a long mission.

Oct. 4: “Pain and Glory”

Antonio Banderas stars in this autobiographical drama by Pedro Almodóvar (“Talk to Her”) about an aging film director whose creativity is sparked by reconciling with an old friend.

Oct. 11: “Gemini Man”

Ang Lee (“Life of Pi”) directs this 3D sci-fi action flick about an assassin (Will Smith) pitted against a younger clone of himself (also played by a digitally-deaged Will Smith).

Oct. 11: “Parasite”

After masterpieces like “The Host” and “Snowpiercer,” Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho juxtaposes one poor family and one rich family in this Palme ‘dOr winner from Cannes.

Oct. 11: “The Addams Family”

Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Snoop Dogg lead a star-studded voice cast in this animated revival of the beloved spooky family a full 28 years after Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1991 movie.

Oct. 11: “The King”

Timothee Chalamet stars in Shakespeare’s “Henry V” across Joel Edgerton as Falstaff and Robert Pattinson as the Dauphin in this Netflix period drama by director David Michod.

Oct. 18: “The Laundromat”

Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman star in Steven Soderbergh’s account of the Panama Papers, the leaked financial documents that exposed thousands of offshore financial accounts.

Oct. 18: “Zombieland 2: Double Tap”

Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson return for this sequel to Ruben Fleischer’s 2009 zombie comedy. Might we also see another cameo by Bill Murray?

Oct. 18: “The Lighthouse”

After his acclaimed 2015 horror film “The Witch,” Robert Eggers casts Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in this black-and-white chiller about lighthouse keepers in 1890s Maine.

Oct. 18: “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

After the 2014 live-action remake of “Sleeping Beauty,” Angelina Jolie reprises her role as the deliciously evil Maleficent while Elle Fanning returns as Princess Aurora. How wonderful?

Oct. 25: “Black and Blue”

Naomie Harris (“Moonlight”) plays a rookie police officer whose body camera captures her partner murdering a drug dealer, then tries to prevent the force from destroying the footage.

Nov. 1: “The Irishman”

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese gathers an all-star cast of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci for this crime saga about hitman and Jimmy Hoffa associate Frank Sheeran.

Nov. 1: “Terminator: Dark Fate”

Set 27 years after “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991), Tim Miller (“Deadpool”) directs the sixth installment of the action franchise starring Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Nov. 1: “Motherless Brooklyn”

Edward Norton writes, directs and stars in this adaptation of Jonathan Lethem’s 1999 novel about a private eye with Tourette syndrome solving the murder of his mentor (Bruce Willis).

Nov. 1: “Harriet”

Cynthia Erivo (“Broad City”) stars as inspiring abolitionist Harriet Tubman who leads slaves to freedom along the Underground Railroad in this biopic by Kasi Lemmons (“Black Nativity”).

Nov. 6: “Marriage Story”

After exploring his parents’ divorce in “The Squid and the Whale” (2005), Noah Baumbach directs this drama about a crumbling marriage starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

Nov. 8: “Last Christmas”

Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids”) directs this holiday romantic comedy written by Emma Thompson and starring Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) and Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians”).

Nov. 8: “Doctor Sleep”

Ewan McGregor plays a grown-up Danny Torrance in this adaptation of Stephen King’s 2013 novel, a sequel to “The Shining” with plenty of nods to Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 masterpiece.

Nov. 8: “Midway”

Roland Emmerich (“Independence Day”) directs this action flick starring Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Dennis Quaid and Woody Harrelson about the pivotal Pacific battle of World War II.

Nov. 8: “Playing With Fire”

John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key and John Leguizamo star in this high-concept comedy about a trio of firefighters who are forced to take in a group of kids after rescuing them from a fire.

Nov. 15: “Charlie’s Angels”

Elizabeth Banks writes and directs this new reboot of the 2000 action comedy based on the 1970s television series, this time starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

Nov. 15: “Ford v. Ferrari”

James Mangold (“Walk the Line”) directs Matt Damon and Christian Bale as an auto designer and a race car driver battling to build a Ford that can beat Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans race.

Nov. 15: “The Good Liar”

Based on the novel by Nicholas Searle, Bill Condon (“Dreamgirls”) directs Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren as a career con artist and well-to-do widow who happens to meet online.

Nov. 22: “Frozen 2”

Disney fans gladly don’t have to “let it go” thanks to this animated sequel following the continuing adventures of Elsa (Idina Menzel), Anna (Kristen Bell) and Olaf (Josh Gad).

Nov. 22: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Tom Hanks stars as Mr. Rogers in a role he was born to play in this narrative film directed by Marielle Heller, which follows last year’s inspiring documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Nov. 22: “21 Bridges”

“Black Panther” leading man Chadwick Boseman stars as a disgraced New York police detective who seeks redemption during a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers.

Nov. 27: “Knives Out”

Rian Johnson (“Looper”) directs this star-studded mystery with Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lakeith Stanfield for a whodunit in the tradition of Agatha Christie.

Nov. 27: “The Two Popes”

“City of God” director Fernando Meirelles provides an inside look at the Vatican starring Jonathan Pryce as Pope Francis and Anthony Hopkins as his predecessor Pope Benedict.

Nov. 27: “Queen & Slim”

TV director Melina Matsoukas (“Insecure”) hits the big screen to deliver this modern-day “Bonnie and Clyde” starring Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) and Jodie Turner-Smith (“Lemon”).

Dec. 6: “The Aeronauts”

“The Theory of Everything” co-stars Felicity Jones and Eddie Rdmayne reunite to play a pilot and a scientist fighting to survive while making discoveries in a hot-air balloon.

Dec. 13: “Jumanji: The Next Level”

After 2017’s surprisingly successful reboot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Karen Gillan return to Jumanji for a rescue mission but discover that nothing is as they expect.

Dec. 20: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

After “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi” (and a one-off “Rogue One”), Daisy Ridley’s Rey faces Adam Driver’s First Order in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga.

Dec. 20: “Cats”

Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Judi Dench and Taylor Swift star “all alone in the moonlight” in this stage-to-screen adaptation by “Les Miserables” director Tom Hooper.

Dec. 25: “1917”

Sam Mendes directs this World War I flick about two young British soldiers delivering a message deep in enemy territory to stop their colleagues from entering a deadly trap.

Dec. 25: “Little Women”

Greta Gerwig directs Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan and Meryl Streep in this adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic coming-of-age novel in the aftermath of the Civil War.

