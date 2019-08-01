August Entertainment Guide 2019

A roundup of fun events around the D.C. area in August.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Don’t sweat the dog days of summer.

There’s plenty of fun events around the D.C. area.

Time for your “Top of the Month” Entertainment Guide:

August Entertainment Guide

Aug. 1: Lyle Lovett at Wolf Trap

Aug. 1-4: “The Band’s Visit” at Kennedy Center

Aug. 1-11: “Ann” at Arena Stage

Aug. 1-18: “Tiger Style!” at Olney Theatre Center

Aug. 1-Sept. 7: “Aladdin” at Kennedy Center

Aug. 2: NSO presents “E.T.” at Wolf Trap

Aug. 2: “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” in movie theaters

Aug. 3: Howie Day at The Birchmere

Aug. 3: Khalid at Capital One Arena

Aug. 3: Florida Georgia Line, Dan & Shay at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 3: Sara McLachlan at Wolf Trap

Aug. 3: Summer Spirit Fest at Merriweather

Aug. 3-Sept. 1: “Legally Blonde” at Keegan Theatre

Aug. 5: Jon Anderson of Yes at The Birchmere

Aug. 6: 21 Savage at The Anthem

Aug. 6: Chris Isaak at The Birchmere

Aug. 6-Sept. 8: “Dear Evan Hansen” at Kennedy Center

Aug. 7: The Struts at 9:30 Club

Aug. 8: Hootie & The Blowfish at Merriweather

Aug. 8: Rufus du Sol at Merriweather

Aug. 9: “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” in movie theaters

Aug. 9: Train & Goo Goo Dolls at Merriweather

Aug. 9: Bumper Jacksons at City Winery

Aug. 10: Brad Paisley at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 10: David Allan Coe at The Birchmere

Aug. 10-11: Ringo Starr at Wolf Trap

Aug. 11: Chris Stapleton at Merriweather

Aug. 11: Bad Religion at The Fillmore

Aug. 11: Kiss at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 11-Sept. 29: “Assassins” at Signature Theatre

Aug. 12: Bryan Adams & Billy Idol at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 13: Heart, Joan Jett & Elle King at Merriweather

Aug. 13: Alice Cooper & Halestorm at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 13: Shawn Mendes at Capital One Arena

Aug. 14: Common at Warner Theatre

Aug. 14: “Blinded by the Light” in movie theaters

Aug. 14: Pun DMV at DC Improv

Aug. 14: Santana & Doobie Brothers at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 14: Rare Essence at Strathmore

Aug. 15: Jonas Brothers at Capital One Arena

Aug. 16: The O’Jays at Warner Theatre

Aug. 16: Mark G. Meadows & The Movement at AMP

Aug. 17: Tony Bennett at Wolf Trap

Aug. 17: Smashing Pumpkins at Merriweather

Aug. 21: “Ready or Not” in movie theaters

Aug. 22: Ben Harper & Trombone Shorty at Wolf Trap

Aug. 22: Breaking Benjamin at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 22: Beck & Cage the Elephant at Merriweather

Aug. 22: Rufus Wainwright at The Birchmere

Aug. 23: The Manhattan Transfer at The Birchmere

Aug. 23-24: Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes at 9:30 Club

Aug. 24: “Sound of Music” sing-a-long at Wolf Trap

Aug. 24: Rascal Flatts at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 24: Gangstagrass at The Hamilton

Aug. 25: Zac Brown Band at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 25: Gary Clark Jr. & Nathaniel Rateliff at Merriweather

Aug. 25: Beach Boys at Wolf Trap

Aug. 25: Trouble Funk at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Aug. 26: Pentatonix at Merriweather

Aug. 26-28: Sting at Wolf Trap

Aug. 28-Oct. 6: “Cabaret” at Olney Theatre Center

Aug. 29: Vampire Weekend at Merriweather

Aug. 31: Atlantic Starr at The Birchmere

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.