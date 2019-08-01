August Entertainment Guide 2019

Don’t sweat the dog days of summer.
There’s plenty of fun events around the D.C. area.
Time for your “Top of the Month” Entertainment Guide:
August Entertainment Guide
Aug. 1: Lyle Lovett at Wolf Trap
Aug. 1-4: “The Band’s Visit” at Kennedy Center
Aug. 1-11: “Ann” at Arena Stage
Aug. 1-18: “Tiger Style!” at Olney Theatre Center
Aug. 1-Sept. 7: “Aladdin” at Kennedy Center
Aug. 2: NSO presents “E.T.” at Wolf Trap
Aug. 2: “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” in movie theaters
Aug. 3: Howie Day at The Birchmere
Aug. 3: Khalid at Capital One Arena
Aug. 3: Florida Georgia Line, Dan & Shay at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 3: Sara McLachlan at Wolf Trap
Aug. 3: Summer Spirit Fest at Merriweather
Aug. 3-Sept. 1: “Legally Blonde” at Keegan Theatre
Aug. 5: Jon Anderson of Yes at The Birchmere
Aug. 6: 21 Savage at The Anthem
Aug. 6: Chris Isaak at The Birchmere
Aug. 6-Sept. 8: “Dear Evan Hansen” at Kennedy Center
Aug. 7: The Struts at 9:30 Club
Aug. 8: Hootie & The Blowfish at Merriweather
Aug. 8: Rufus du Sol at Merriweather
Aug. 9: “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” in movie theaters
Aug. 9: Train & Goo Goo Dolls at Merriweather
Aug. 9: Bumper Jacksons at City Winery
Aug. 10: Brad Paisley at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 10: David Allan Coe at The Birchmere
Aug. 10-11: Ringo Starr at Wolf Trap
Aug. 11: Chris Stapleton at Merriweather
Aug. 11: Bad Religion at The Fillmore
Aug. 11: Kiss at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 11-Sept. 29: “Assassins” at Signature Theatre
Aug. 12: Bryan Adams & Billy Idol at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 13: Heart, Joan Jett & Elle King at Merriweather
Aug. 13: Alice Cooper & Halestorm at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 13: Shawn Mendes at Capital One Arena
Aug. 14: Common at Warner Theatre
Aug. 14: “Blinded by the Light” in movie theaters
Aug. 14: Pun DMV at DC Improv
Aug. 14: Santana & Doobie Brothers at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 14: Rare Essence at Strathmore
Aug. 15: Jonas Brothers at Capital One Arena
Aug. 16: The O’Jays at Warner Theatre
Aug. 16: Mark G. Meadows & The Movement at AMP
Aug. 17: Tony Bennett at Wolf Trap
Aug. 17: Smashing Pumpkins at Merriweather
Aug. 21: “Ready or Not” in movie theaters
Aug. 22: Ben Harper & Trombone Shorty at Wolf Trap
Aug. 22: Breaking Benjamin at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 22: Beck & Cage the Elephant at Merriweather
Aug. 22: Rufus Wainwright at The Birchmere
Aug. 23: The Manhattan Transfer at The Birchmere
Aug. 23-24: Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes at 9:30 Club
Aug. 24: “Sound of Music” sing-a-long at Wolf Trap
Aug. 24: Rascal Flatts at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 24: Gangstagrass at The Hamilton
Aug. 25: Zac Brown Band at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 25: Gary Clark Jr. & Nathaniel Rateliff at Merriweather
Aug. 25: Beach Boys at Wolf Trap
Aug. 25: Trouble Funk at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Aug. 26: Pentatonix at Merriweather
Aug. 26-28: Sting at Wolf Trap
Aug. 28-Oct. 6: “Cabaret” at Olney Theatre Center
Aug. 29: Vampire Weekend at Merriweather
Aug. 31: Atlantic Starr at The Birchmere
