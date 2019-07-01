July Entertainment Guide 2019

From Billy Joel to the Rolling Stones, a roundup of fun events around D.C., Maryland and Virginia this July.

June is officially in the rearview and July is finally here!

Time for your “Top of the Month” Entertainment Guide.

Click through the gallery for a round-up of fun events.

Find the full list below.

July Entertainment Guide

July 1: Hugh Jackman at Capital One Arena

July 1-6: “Ripcord” at Keegan Theatre

July 1-7: “Hello Dolly!” at Kennedy Center

July 1-14: “Blackbeard” at Signature Theatre

July 1-Sept. 29: “Matilda” at Olney Theatre Center

July 2: “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

July 2: Earth, Wind & Fire at Wolf Trap

July 3: Rolling Stones at FedEx Field

July 3: Donnell Rawlings at The Birchmere

July 3: Jackson Browne at Wolf Trap

July 3: Rare Essence at The Hamilton

July 4: “A Capitol Fourth” on West Lawn of U.S. Capitol

July 5-6: Lalah Hathaway at The Birchmere

July 5-6: NSO presents “Harry Potter & Goblet of Fire” at Wolf Trap

July 6: Chuck Brown Band at City Winery

July 7: Josh Groban at Wolf Trap

July 7: Colbie Caillat at The Birchmere

July 9: The Used & Thrice at Jiffy Lube Live

July 10: Billy Bob Thornton at The Birchmere

July 11: Vince Neil of Motley Crue at MGM National Harbor

July 11: Blink 182 & Lil Wayne at Jiffy Lube Live

July 11: Pitbull at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 11: Jeff Lynn & ELO at Capital One Arena

July 11: Pam Tillis & Lorrie Morgan at The Birchmere

July 11: Mark G. Meadows at AMP

July 11-Aug. 11: “Ann” at Arena Stage

July 12: Backstreet Boys at Capital One Arena

July 12: Rob Thomas at The Anthem

July 12: Koe Wetzel at U Street Music Hall

July 12: Ledisi at Strathmore

July 12-13: Peabo Bryson at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

July 12-13: American Ballet Theatre’s “Swan Lake” at Wolf Trap

July 13: Dierks Bentley at Jiffy Lube Live

July 13: Dru Hill at Warner Theatre

July 13: Max Weinberg at The Hamilton

July 14: Nas with NSO at Wolf Trap

July 14: Little River Band at The Birchmere

July 15: Lionel Richie at Wolf Trap

July 16: Emmy nominations announced

July 16: Weird Al Yankovic at Wolf Trap

July 17: Tedeschi Trucks at Wolf Trap

July 17: Jennifer Lopez at Capital One Arena

July 18: Sheryl Crow at Wolf Trap

July 18: Aimee Mann at The Birchmere

July 18: Thomas Rhett at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 18-Sept. 7: “Aladdin” at Kennedy Center

July 19: “The Lion King”

July 19: Beyoncé vs. Rihanna Dance Party at 9:30 Club

July 19: Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 19: Wiz Khalifa at Jiffy Lube Live

July 19-21: Bacon Brothers at The Birchmere

July 20: Dave Matthews at Jiffy Lube Live

July 20: Chris Tucker at MGM National Harbor

July 21: Carly Rae Jepsen at The Fillmore

July 21: Blink 182 & Lil Wayne at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 23: John Mayer at Capital One Arena

July 24: Iron Maiden at Jiffy Lube Live

July 24: Bruce Hornsby at Wolf Trap

July 24: Godsmack at MGM National Harbor

July 25: Carol Burnett at Strathmore

July 25: Taj Mahal at The Birchmere

July 26: Billy Joel at Camden Yards

July 26: Elvis Costello & Blondie at The Anthem

July 26: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

July 26-28: David Benoit & Marc Antoine at Blues Alley

July 27: NSO presents “Coco” at Wolf Trap

July 27: Titus Burgess at Kennedy Center

July 27: Hootie & the Blowfish at Jiffy Lube Live

July 27: Cheech & Chong at MGM National Harbor

July 27: 311 & Dirty Heads at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 28: Reba McEntire at Wolf Trap

July 28: Shaun Cassidy at City Winery

July 30: Ben Folds & Violent Femmes at The Anthem

July 30: Nelly, TLC, Flo Rida at Jiffy Lube Live

July 30: Herbie Hancock at Wolf Trap

July 30: Queen & Adam Lambert at Capital One Arena

July 30: Corinne Bailey Rae at Lincoln Theatre

July 31: Korn & Alice in Chains at Jiffy Lube Live

July 31: Steve Miller Band at Wolf Trap

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.