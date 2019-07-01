July Entertainment Guide 2019

Jason Fraley
July 1: Hugh Jackman at Capital One Arena
July 1-6: “Ripcord” at Keegan Theatre
July 1-7: “Hello Dolly!” at Kennedy Center
July 1-14: “Blackbeard” at Signature Theatre
July 1-Sept. 29: “Matilda” at Olney Theatre Center
July 2: “Spider-Man: Far From Home”
July 2: Earth, Wind & Fire at Wolf Trap
July 3: Rolling Stones at FedEx Field
July 3: Donnell Rawlings at The Birchmere
July 3: Jackson Browne at Wolf Trap
July 3: Rare Essence at The Hamilton
July 4: “A Capitol Fourth” on West Lawn of U.S. Capitol
July 5-6: Lalah Hathaway at The Birchmere
July 5-6: NSO presents “Harry Potter & Goblet of Fire” at Wolf Trap
July 6: Chuck Brown Band at City Winery
July 7: Josh Groban at Wolf Trap
July 7: Colbie Caillat at The Birchmere
July 9: The Used & Thrice at Jiffy Lube Live
July 10: Billy Bob Thornton at The Birchmere
July 11: Vince Neil of Motley Crue at MGM National Harbor
July 11: Blink 182 & Lil Wayne at Jiffy Lube Live
July 11: Pitbull at Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 11: Jeff Lynn & ELO at Capital One Arena
July 11: Pam Tillis & Lorrie Morgan at The Birchmere
July 11: Mark G. Meadows at AMP
July 11-Aug. 11: “Ann” at Arena Stage
July 12: Backstreet Boys at Capital One Arena
July 12: Rob Thomas at The Anthem
July 12: Koe Wetzel at U Street Music Hall
July 12: Ledisi at Strathmore
July 12-13: Peabo Bryson at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
July 12-13: American Ballet Theatre’s “Swan Lake” at Wolf Trap
July 13: Dierks Bentley at Jiffy Lube Live
July 13: Dru Hill at Warner Theatre
July 13: Max Weinberg at The Hamilton
July 14: Nas with NSO at Wolf Trap
July 14: Little River Band at The Birchmere
July 15: Lionel Richie at Wolf Trap
July 16: Emmy nominations announced
July 16: Weird Al Yankovic at Wolf Trap
July 17: Tedeschi Trucks at Wolf Trap
July 17: Jennifer Lopez at Capital One Arena
July 18: Sheryl Crow at Wolf Trap
July 18: Aimee Mann at The Birchmere
July 18: Thomas Rhett at Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 18-Sept. 7: “Aladdin” at Kennedy Center
July 19: “The Lion King”
July 19: Beyoncé vs. Rihanna Dance Party at 9:30 Club
July 19: Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World at Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 19: Wiz Khalifa at Jiffy Lube Live
July 19-21: Bacon Brothers at The Birchmere
July 20: Dave Matthews at Jiffy Lube Live
July 20: Chris Tucker at MGM National Harbor
July 21: Carly Rae Jepsen at The Fillmore
July 21: Blink 182 & Lil Wayne at Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 23: John Mayer at Capital One Arena
July 24: Iron Maiden at Jiffy Lube Live
July 24: Bruce Hornsby at Wolf Trap
July 24: Godsmack at MGM National Harbor
July 25: Carol Burnett at Strathmore
July 25: Taj Mahal at The Birchmere
July 26: Billy Joel at Camden Yards
July 26: Elvis Costello & Blondie at The Anthem
July 26: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
July 26-28: David Benoit & Marc Antoine at Blues Alley
July 27: NSO presents “Coco” at Wolf Trap
July 27: Titus Burgess at Kennedy Center
July 27: Hootie & the Blowfish at Jiffy Lube Live
July 27: Cheech & Chong at MGM National Harbor
July 27: 311 & Dirty Heads at Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 28: Reba McEntire at Wolf Trap
July 28: Shaun Cassidy at City Winery
July 30: Ben Folds & Violent Femmes at The Anthem
July 30: Nelly, TLC, Flo Rida at Jiffy Lube Live
July 30: Herbie Hancock at Wolf Trap
July 30: Queen & Adam Lambert at Capital One Arena
July 30: Corinne Bailey Rae at Lincoln Theatre
July 31: Korn & Alice in Chains at Jiffy Lube Live
July 31: Steve Miller Band at Wolf Trap
