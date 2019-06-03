June Entertainment Guide 2019

A roundup of fun entertainment events around the D.C. area in the month of June.

Break out your calendar and grab a Sharpie — tons of fun events hit the D.C. area this month.

We’re rounding them up for you in our “Top of the Month” Entertainment Guide for June!

Click through the gallery for video highlights, then find the full list below:

June Entertainment Guide

June 3: Florence + The Machine at Merriweather

June 3: Glen Hansard at Lincoln Theatre

June 3: Michael Kahn & Friends at Shakespeare Theatre

June 3-9: “Jubilee” at Arena Stage

June 3-9: “The Children” at Studio Theater

June 3-23: “Spunk” at Signature Theatre

June 3-23: “Describe the Night” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

June 4: David Crosby at The Birchmere

June 5-30: “A Doll’s House: Part 2” at Round House Theatre

June 6: Prince birthday bash at U Street Music Hall

June 7: “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” in movie theaters

June 7-9: Capital Jazz Fest at Merriweather

June 7-16: D.C. Jazz Festival

June 9: “Big Little Lies” returns for Season 2

June 9: Tony Awards

June 9: David Bowie tribute at Warner Theatre

June 3-9: “Mary Stuart” at Olney Theatre Center

June 11: Tech N9ne at The Fillmore

June 12: Tim McGraw & Jon Meacham at The Anthem

June 13: The Lemonheads at 9:30 Club

June 13-15: Mary Lynn Rajskub at DC Comedy Loft

June 14: “Men in Black: International” in movie theaters

June 14: “Shaft” in movie theaters

June 14: Brandi Carlile at Merriweather

June 14: Snarky Puppy at The Anthem

June 15: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes at The Birchmere

June 15: BSO’s “West Side Story” at Strathmore

June 15: Thomas Rhett at Jiffy Lube Live

June 15: Johnny Mathis at Wolf Trap

June 15: Jon Batiste at The Anthem

June 15: Biz Markie at The Fillmore

June 15-July 6: “Ripcord” at Keegan Theatre

June 18: The Lonely Island at The Anthem

June 18-19: “Rock of Ages” at Wolf Trap

June 19: The National at The Anthem

June 19: Willie Nelson & Alison Krauss at Merriweather

June 19-23: AFI Docs Film Festival

June 20: Amy Grant at The Birchmere

June 21: Dido at Lincoln Theatre

June 21: Jason Isbell & Father John Misty at Merriweather

June 21: “Toy Story 4” in movie theaters

June 21: “Child’s Play” in movie theaters

June 21: Ariana Grande at Capital One Arena

June 21: T.I. at The Anthem

June 21-23: Firefly Music Festival in Delaware

June 21-July 21: “Matilda” at Olney Theatre Center

June 22-23: Phish at Merriweather

June 23: Buddy Guy at Wolf Trap

June 24: Kenny G at The Birchmere

June 25: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Wolf Trap

June 26: “Hinder” at U Street Music Hall

June 26: Dead & Company at Jiffy Lube Live

June 27: Amy Helm at AMP

June 28: “Yesterday” in movie theaters

June 28: The Righteous Brothers at The Birchmere

June 28-29: En Vogue at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

June 29: Shanice at Howard Theatre

June 29: Dispatch at Wolf Trap

June 29: Talking Heads tribute at The Hamilton

June 30: Good Charlotte at The Fillmore

June 30: LeAnn Rimes at The Birchmere

