June Entertainment Guide 2019

Break out your calendar and grab a Sharpie — tons of fun events hit the D.C. area this month.
We’re rounding them up for you in our “Top of the Month” Entertainment Guide for June!
Click through the gallery for video highlights, then find the full list below:
June 3: Florence + The Machine at Merriweather
June 3: Glen Hansard at Lincoln Theatre
June 3: Michael Kahn & Friends at Shakespeare Theatre
June 3-9: “Jubilee” at Arena Stage
June 3-9: “The Children” at Studio Theater
June 3-23: “Spunk” at Signature Theatre
June 3-23: “Describe the Night” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
June 4: David Crosby at The Birchmere
June 5-30: “A Doll’s House: Part 2” at Round House Theatre
June 6: Prince birthday bash at U Street Music Hall
June 7: “X-Men: Dark Phoenix” in movie theaters
June 7-9: Capital Jazz Fest at Merriweather
June 7-16: D.C. Jazz Festival
June 9: “Big Little Lies” returns for Season 2
June 9: Tony Awards
June 9: David Bowie tribute at Warner Theatre
June 3-9: “Mary Stuart” at Olney Theatre Center
June 11: Tech N9ne at The Fillmore
June 12: Tim McGraw & Jon Meacham at The Anthem
June 13: The Lemonheads at 9:30 Club
June 13-15: Mary Lynn Rajskub at DC Comedy Loft
June 14: “Men in Black: International” in movie theaters
June 14: “Shaft” in movie theaters
June 14: Brandi Carlile at Merriweather
June 14: Snarky Puppy at The Anthem
June 15: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes at The Birchmere
June 15: BSO’s “West Side Story” at Strathmore
June 15: Thomas Rhett at Jiffy Lube Live
June 15: Johnny Mathis at Wolf Trap
June 15: Jon Batiste at The Anthem
June 15: Biz Markie at The Fillmore
June 15-July 6: “Ripcord” at Keegan Theatre
June 18: The Lonely Island at The Anthem
June 18-19: “Rock of Ages” at Wolf Trap
June 19: The National at The Anthem
June 19: Willie Nelson & Alison Krauss at Merriweather
June 19-23: AFI Docs Film Festival
June 20: Amy Grant at The Birchmere
June 21: Dido at Lincoln Theatre
June 21: Jason Isbell & Father John Misty at Merriweather
June 21: “Toy Story 4” in movie theaters
June 21: “Child’s Play” in movie theaters
June 21: Ariana Grande at Capital One Arena
June 21: T.I. at The Anthem
June 21-23: Firefly Music Festival in Delaware
June 21-July 21: “Matilda” at Olney Theatre Center
June 22-23: Phish at Merriweather
June 23: Buddy Guy at Wolf Trap
June 24: Kenny G at The Birchmere
June 25: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Wolf Trap
June 26: “Hinder” at U Street Music Hall
June 26: Dead & Company at Jiffy Lube Live
June 27: Amy Helm at AMP
June 28: “Yesterday” in movie theaters
June 28: The Righteous Brothers at The Birchmere
June 28-29: En Vogue at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
June 29: Shanice at Howard Theatre
June 29: Dispatch at Wolf Trap
June 29: Talking Heads tribute at The Hamilton
June 30: Good Charlotte at The Fillmore
June 30: LeAnn Rimes at The Birchmere
