Best Denzel Washington performances

Denzel Washington is this year’s recipient of the 47th annual AFI Life Achievement Award.
The American Film Institute honored Washington on June 6 in Los Angeles with a ceremony that will be broadcast Thursday night on TNT. The telecast includes tributes by Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Spike Lee and Jamie Foxx.
“If nothing else I’m living proof of the power of God,” Washington said in his speech. “I like acting. I like making movies … But my love for God is stronger than anything else.”
As audiences gear up for the broadcast, it’s time to look back on Denzel’s body of work.
What are the best roles of his entire career? Click through the gallery for my countdown.
BestDenzel Washington Roles
25. The Siege
24. Courage Under Fire
23. The Pelican Brief
22. Devil in a Blue Dress
21. Mo Better Blues
20. He Got Game
19. Deja Vu
18. Antwone Fisher
17. John Q
16. The Great Debaters
15. Man on Fire
14. Flight
13. Fallen
12. A Soldier’s Story
11. Cry Freedom
10. Inside Man
9. Fences
8. Crimson Tide
7. The Hurricane
6. American Gangster
5. Philadelphia
4. Remember the Titans
3. Training Day
2. Glory
1. Malcolm X
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.