Best Denzel Washington performances

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP June 20, 2019 1:07 am 06/20/2019 01:07am
Actor Denzel Washington addresses the audience during the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony honoring him at the Dolby Theatre, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
WTOP's Jason Fraley salutes Denzel Washington

Jason Fraley

Denzel Washington is this year’s recipient of the 47th annual AFI Life Achievement Award.

The American Film Institute honored Washington on June 6 in Los Angeles with a ceremony that will be broadcast Thursday night on TNT. The telecast includes tributes by Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Spike Lee and Jamie Foxx.

“If nothing else I’m living proof of the power of God,” Washington said in his speech. “I like acting. I like making movies … But my love for God is stronger than anything else.”

As audiences gear up for the broadcast, it’s time to look back on Denzel’s body of work.

What are the best roles of his entire career? Click through the gallery for my countdown.

Best Denzel Washington Roles

25. The Siege

24. Courage Under Fire

23. The Pelican Brief

22. Devil in a Blue Dress

21. Mo Better Blues

20. He Got Game

19. Deja Vu

18. Antwone Fisher

17. John Q

16. The Great Debaters

15. Man on Fire

14. Flight

13. Fallen

12. A Soldier’s Story

11. Cry Freedom

10. Inside Man

9. Fences

8. Crimson Tide

7. The Hurricane

6. American Gangster

5. Philadelphia

4. Remember the Titans

3. Training Day

2. Glory

1. Malcolm X

