Outdoor movie guide 2019

There's nothing like watching movie stars under the stars, from National Harbor to the Georgetown Waterfront. We break down the outdoor movie schedule for the spring and summer.

This warm weather means that outdoor movie season is officially here!

So which movies can you catch under the stars this spring and summer?

Click through the gallery for video highlights and find the full list below:

Washington D.C. Adams Morgan

2201 18th St NW

May 21: Armageddon

May 28: Alien

June 4: Spaceballs

June 11: Apollo 11

June 18: ET: The Extraterrestrial

Capitol Riverfront

Canal Park, 200 M St SE

June 13: Crazy Rich Asians

June 20: Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse

June 27: The Little Mermaid

July 11: The Goonies

July 18: Ralph Breaks the Internet

July 25: Apollo 13

Aug. 1: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Aug. 8: Guardians of the Galaxy

Aug. 15: Incredibles 2

Aug. 22: Bohemian Rhapsody

Dumbarton House Jane Austen Film Festival

2715 Q Street, NW

July 3: Sense & Sensibility

July 10: Emma

July 17: Persuasion

July 24: Love and Friendship

July 31: Pride & Prejudice

Freedom Plaza

1455 Pennsylvania Ave NW

June 4: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

June 11: Black Panther

June 18: Deadpool

June 25: Thor: Ragnarok

July 2: Avengers: Infinity War

July 9: Captain Marvel

Georgetown Sunset Cinema

3303 Water St NW

July 9: Under the Tuscan Sun

July 16: Sandlot

July 23: Little Miss Sunshine

July 30: The Parent Trap (1998)

Aug. 6: Eat Pray Love

Golden Cinema Series

Farragut Park, Connecticut Avenue & K Street NW

June 7: Crazy Rich Asians

June 14: A Dog’s Way Home

June 21: Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

June 28: Ocean’s 8

July 12: Mary Poppins Returns (2016)

July 19: Incredibles 2

July 26: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Aug. 2: Wonder Woman

U.S. Navy Memorial

701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

May 30: Act of Valor

June 6: Top Gun

June 13: Behind Enemy Lines

June 20: Proud

June 27: Tora! Tora! Tora!

July 11: South Pacific

July 18: The Sullivans

July 25: American Sniper

Aug. 1: Captain Phillips

Aug. 8: Flags of Our Fathers

Aug. 15: A Few Good Men

Aug. 22: Men of Honor

Aug. 29: Battleship

NoMa Summer Screen

Storey Park, 1005 First Street, NE

June 5: The Karate Kid 1984 (Sunset: 8:30 p.m.)

June 12: Love & Basketball (Sunset: 8:33 p.m.)

June 19: Moneyball (Sunset: 8:35 p.m.)

June 26: Rudy (Sunset: 8:37 p.m.)

July 3: The Sandlot (Sunset: 8:37 p.m.)

July 10: I, Tonya (Sunset: 8:35 p.m.)

July 17: Bend It Like Beckham (Sunset: 8:31 p.m.)

July 24: Remember the Titans (Sunset: 8:26 p.m.)

July 31: Bring It On (Sunset: 8:20 p.m.)

Aug. 7: Cool Runnings (Sunset: 8:12 p.m)

Aug. 14: She’s the Man (Sunset: 8:04 p.m.)

Aug. 21: Best in Show (Sunset: 7:54 p.m.)

Aug. 28: Rain date (Sunset, 7:44 p.m.)

Union Market DC Drive-In

Union Market, 1309 5th St NE

May 3: Dazed and Confused (Film begins 8:30 p.m.)

June 7: Con Air (Film begins 8:45 p.m.)

July 5: A League of Their Own (Film begins 8:55 p.m.)

Aug. 2: Jaws (Film begins 8:45 p.m.)

Sept. 6: Coco (Film begins 8 p.m.)

Oct. 4: The Wiz (Film begins 8:15 p.m.)

Maryland

Bel Air at Shamrock Park

39 N Hickory Ave, Bel Air, MD

June 7: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

June 21: Wonder

July 5: Mary Poppins Returns

July 19: Incredibles 2

Aug. 2: Small Foot

Carroll Creek (Frederick)

44 S. Market Street, Frederick, MD

June 21: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

July 19: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Aug. 16: 50 First Dates

Sept. 20: Guardians of the Galaxy

Oct. 18: Ghostbusters (1984)

Hagerstown Outdoor Movies

501 Virginia Ave, Hagerstown, MD

June 14: Mary Poppins Returns

June 28: Ralph Breaks the Internet

July 12: Bumblebee

July 26: How to Train Your Dragon 3

Laurel Friday Flicks

8300 Mulberry St, Laurel, MD

June 28: Moana

July 12: Incredibles 2

July 19: Christopher Robin

July 26: How to Train Your Dragon 3

Aug. 2: The Boss Baby

Middletown Family Movie Night

31 W Main Street, Middletown, MD

June 21: Ralph Breaks the Internet

Aug. 16: Black Panther

Movies on the Beach, North Beach

8916 Chesapeake Ave, North Beach, MD

June 15: Bumblebee

July 20: Ralph Breaks the Internet

Aug. 17: The Incredibles 2

Sept. 21: Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom (Drive-in movie)

Rockville Movies in the Park

Multiple locations, see site for list

Aug. 7: Small Foot

Aug. 14: The Mighty Ducks

Aug. 21: The Little Mermaid

Aug. 28: Sherlock Gnomes

National Harbor Movies on the Potomac

165 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD

May 2: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

May 5: The Little Rascals

May 9: First Man

May 12: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

May 16: Robin Hood (2018)

May 19: Incredibles 2

May 23: Ant-Man and The Wasp

May 26: The Lego Batman Movie

May 30: Crazy Rich Asians

June 2: Cars 3

June 6: Spaceballs

June 9: Matilda

June 13: Pele (2016)

June 16: Ralph Breaks the Internet

June 20: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

June 23: Air Bud: World Cup

June 27: Dream Girls

June 30: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

July 4: Selena

July 7: Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

July 11: Kin (2018)

July 14: Coco

July 18: Night School (2018)

July 21: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

July 25: Justice League

July 28: The Lego Movie 2

Aug. 1: Green Book

Aug. 4: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Aug. 8: Transformers: The Last Knight

Aug. 11: Learning to See: The World of Insects (2018)

Aug. 14: Holes

Aug. 15: Bring It On

Aug. 18: Instant Family (2018)

Aug. 22: Bumblebee (2018)

Aug. 29: Mean Girls

Sept. 2: A Wrinkle in Time

Sept. 5: Black Panther

Sept. 9: The Wizard of Oz

Sept. 12: Venom (2018)

Sept. 16: The Wiz (1978)

Sept. 19: Creed II (2018)

Sept. 23: Despicable Me 3

Sept. 26: Ocean’s 8

Sept. 30: Dumbo (2019)

Virginia

Arlington Mill

909 S Dinwiddie St, Arlington, VA

June 14: Moana

June 21: On the Basis of Sex

June 28: A Wrinkle in Time

July 5: Hidden Figures

July 12: Aquaman

July 19: First Man

July 26: The Incredibles

Aug. 2: Mulan

Aug. 9: Brave

Aug. 16: ET: The Extra-Terrestrial

Aug. 23: Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Penrose Square (Arlington)

2597 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA

June 15: Black Panther

June 22: Wonder Woman

June 29: The Post

July 6: Apollo 13

July 13: Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

July 20: Akeelah & the Bee

July 27: Selma

Aug. 3: Norma Rae

Aug. 10: A League of Their Own

Aug 17: Life in the Doghouse

Rosslyn Cinema

1300 Lee Highway, Arlington, VA

June 7: Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse

June 14: Paddington (family night)

June 21: Casablanca

June 28: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

July 5: Crazy Rich Asians

June 22: Aquaman

June 29: The Love Bug

July 13: Incredibles 2

July 20: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Aug. 3: Sgt. Stubby

Aug. 17: The Princess Bride Lovettsville Movies on the Green

11 Spring Farm Dr, Lovettsville, VA

Occoquan: Movies on the Mill

407 Mill St, Occoquan, VA

June 15: Back to the Future

Aug. 2: Mary Poppins Returns

June 25: Ralph Breaks the Internet (Town Green)

July 9: Mary Poppins Returns (South Riding Center)

July 16: Incredibles 2 (Town Green)

July 23: Wrinkle in Time (South Riding Center)

July 30: How to Train Your Dragon 3 (Town Green)

Aug. 13: Small Foot (Town Green)

Aug. 20: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (South Riding Center) South Riding Movie Night

Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center

14900 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge, VA

May 4: Wonder

May 18: Incredibles 2

June 1: Ralph Breaks the Internet

June 15: A Dog’s Way Home

July 6: Hotel Transylvania 3

July 20: Lego Movie 2

Aug. 3: How to Train Your Dragon 3

Aug. 17: Beauty and the Beast

Sept. 7: Dumbo

1551 Trap Rd, Vienna, VA

July 5-6: Harry Potter & The Goblet of Fire

July 27: Coco

Aug. 2: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Aug. 24: The Sound of Music

