Outdoor movie guide 2019

This warm weather means that outdoor movie season is officially here!
So which movies can you catch under the stars this spring and summer?
Click through the gallery for video highlights and find the full list below:
Washington D.C.
Adams Morgan 2201 18th St NW
May 21: Armageddon
May 28: Alien
June 4: Spaceballs
June 11: Apollo 11
June 18: E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
Capitol Riverfront Canal Park, 200 M St SE
June 13: Crazy Rich Asians
June 20: Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse
June 27: The Little Mermaid
July 11: The Goonies
July 18: Ralph Breaks the Internet
July 25: Apollo 13
Aug. 1: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Aug. 8: Guardians of the Galaxy
Aug. 15: Incredibles 2
Aug. 22: Bohemian Rhapsody
Freedom Plaza 1455 Pennsylvania Ave NW June 4: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
June 11: Black Panther
June 18: Deadpool
June 25: Thor: Ragnarok
July 2: Avengers: Infinity War
July 9: Captain Marvel
Georgetown Sunset Cinema 3303 Water St NW
July 9: Under the Tuscan Sun
July 16: Sandlot
July 23: Little Miss Sunshine
July 30: The Parent Trap (1998)
Aug. 6: Eat Pray Love
Golden Cinema Series Farragut Park, Connecticut Avenue & K Street NW
June 7: Crazy Rich Asians
June 14: A Dog’s Way Home
June 21: Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
June 28: Ocean’s 8
July 12: Mary Poppins Returns (2016)
July 19: Incredibles 2
July 26: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Aug. 2: Wonder Woman
U.S. Navy Memorial 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
May 30: Act of Valor
June 6: Top Gun
June 13: Behind Enemy Lines
June 20: Proud
June 27: Tora! Tora! Tora!
July 11: South Pacific
July 18: The Sullivans
July 25: American Sniper
Aug. 1: Captain Phillips
Aug. 8: Flags of Our Fathers
Aug. 15: A Few Good Men
Aug. 22: Men of Honor
Aug. 29: Battleship
NoMa Summer Screen Storey Park, 1005 First Street, NE
June 5: The Karate Kid 1984 (Sunset: 8:30 p.m.)
June 12: Love & Basketball (Sunset: 8:33 p.m.)
June 19: Moneyball (Sunset: 8:35 p.m.)
June 26: Rudy (Sunset: 8:37 p.m.)
July 3: The Sandlot (Sunset: 8:37 p.m.)
July 10: I, Tonya (Sunset: 8:35 p.m.)
July 17: Bend It Like Beckham (Sunset: 8:31 p.m.)
July 24: Remember the Titans (Sunset: 8:26 p.m.)
July 31: Bring It On (Sunset: 8:20 p.m.)
Aug. 7: Cool Runnings (Sunset: 8:12 p.m)
Aug. 14: She’s the Man (Sunset: 8:04 p.m.)
Aug. 21: Best in Show (Sunset: 7:54 p.m.)
Aug. 28: Rain date (Sunset, 7:44 p.m.)
Union Market DC Drive-In Union Market, 1309 5th St NE
May 3: Dazed and Confused (Film begins 8:30 p.m.)
June 7: Con Air (Film begins 8:45 p.m.)
July 5: A League of Their Own (Film begins 8:55 p.m.)
Aug. 2: Jaws (Film begins 8:45 p.m.)
Sept. 6: Coco (Film begins 8 p.m.)
Oct. 4: The Wiz (Film begins 8:15 p.m.)
Maryland
Bel Air at Shamrock Park 39 N Hickory Ave, Bel Air, MD June 7: Star Wars: The Last Jedi
June 21: Wonder
July 5: Mary Poppins Returns
July 19: Incredibles 2
Aug. 2: Small Foot
Carroll Creek (Frederick) 44 S. Market Street, Frederick, MD
June 21: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
July 19: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Aug. 16: 50 First Dates
Sept. 20: Guardians of the Galaxy
Oct. 18: Ghostbusters (1984)
Hagerstown Outdoor Movies 501 Virginia Ave, Hagerstown, MD
June 14: Mary Poppins Returns
June 28: Ralph Breaks the Internet
July 12: Bumblebee
July 26: How to Train Your Dragon 3
Laurel Friday Flicks 8300 Mulberry St, Laurel, MD
June 28: Moana
July 12: Incredibles 2
July 19: Christopher Robin
July 26: How to Train Your Dragon 3
Aug. 2: The Boss Baby
Movies on the Beach, North Beach 8916 Chesapeake Ave, North Beach, MD
June 15: Bumblebee
July 20: Ralph Breaks the Internet
Aug. 17: The Incredibles 2
Sept. 21: Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom (Drive-in movie)
Rockville Movies in the Park Multiple locations, see site for list
Aug. 7: Small Foot
Aug. 14: The Mighty Ducks
Aug. 21: The Little Mermaid
Aug. 28: Sherlock Gnomes
National Harbor Movies on the Potomac 165 Waterfront St, Oxon Hill, MD
May 2: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
May 5: The Little Rascals
May 9: First Man
May 12: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
May 16: Robin Hood (2018)
May 19: Incredibles 2
May 23: Ant-Man and The Wasp
May 26: The Lego Batman Movie
May 30: Crazy Rich Asians
June 2: Cars 3
June 6: Spaceballs
June 9: Matilda
June 13: Pele (2016)
June 16: Ralph Breaks the Internet
June 20: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
June 23: Air Bud: World Cup
June 27: Dream Girls
June 30: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
July 4: Selena
July 7: Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
July 11: Kin (2018)
July 14: Coco
July 18: Night School (2018)
July 21: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
July 25: Justice League
July 28: The Lego Movie 2
Aug. 1: Green Book
Aug. 4: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Aug. 8: Transformers: The Last Knight
Aug. 11: Learning to See: The World of Insects (2018)
Aug. 14: Holes
Aug. 15: Bring It On
Aug. 18: Instant Family (2018)
Aug. 22: Bumblebee (2018)
Aug. 29: Mean Girls
Sept. 2: A Wrinkle in Time
Sept. 5: Black Panther
Sept. 9: The Wizard of Oz
Sept. 12: Venom (2018)
Sept. 16: The Wiz (1978)
Sept. 19: Creed II (2018)
Sept. 23: Despicable Me 3
Sept. 26: Ocean’s 8
Sept. 30: Dumbo (2019)
Virginia
Arlington Mill 909 S Dinwiddie St, Arlington, VA
June 14: Moana
June 21: On the Basis of Sex
June 28: A Wrinkle in Time
July 5: Hidden Figures
July 12: Aquaman
July 19: First Man
July 26: The Incredibles
Aug. 2: Mulan
Aug. 9: Brave
Aug. 16: ET: The Extra-Terrestrial
Aug. 23: Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Penrose Square (Arlington) 2597 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
June 15: Black Panther
June 22: Wonder Woman
June 29: The Post
July 6: Apollo 13
July 13: Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
July 20: Akeelah & the Bee
July 27: Selma
Aug. 3: Norma Rae
Aug. 10: A League of Their Own
Aug 17: Life in the Doghouse
Aug. 24: Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Rosslyn Cinema 1300 Lee Highway, Arlington, VA
June 7: Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse
June 14: Paddington (family night)
June 21: Casablanca
June 28: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
July 5: Crazy Rich Asians
July 12: Incredibles 2 (family night)
Lovettsville Movies on the Green 11 Spring Farm Dr, Lovettsville, VA June 30: The Princess Bride
June 22: Aquaman
June 29: The Love Bug
July 13: Incredibles 2
July 20: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Aug. 3: Sgt. Stubby
Aug. 17: The Princess Bride
Occoquan: Movies on the Mill 407 Mill St, Occoquan, VA
June 15: Back to the Future
Aug. 2: Mary Poppins Returns
Sept. 21: Breakfast at Tiffany’s
South Riding Movie Night 43055 Center St / 42420 Unicorn Dr, Chantilly, VA
June 25: Ralph Breaks the Internet (Town Green)
July 9: Mary Poppins Returns (South Riding Center)
July 16: Incredibles 2 (Town Green)
July 23: Wrinkle in Time (South Riding Center)
July 30: How to Train Your Dragon 3 (Town Green)
Aug. 13: Small Foot (Town Green)
Aug. 20: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (South Riding Center)
Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center 14900 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge, VA
May 4: Wonder
May 18: Incredibles 2
June 1: Ralph Breaks the Internet
June 15: A Dog’s Way Home
July 6: Hotel Transylvania 3
July 20: Lego Movie 2
Aug. 3: How to Train Your Dragon 3
Aug. 17: Beauty and the Beast
Sept. 7: Dumbo
Sept. 21: Christopher Robin