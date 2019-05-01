May Entertainment Guide 2019

Jason Fraley
Download audio
April showers bring May flowers, but May brings fun events to town!
It’s time for your “Top of the Month” Entertainment Guide for May.
Click through the gallery for video highlights and find the full list below.
May 1-2: Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes at Wolf Trap
May Entertainment Guide
May 1-2: Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes at Wolf Trap
May 1-5: “Junk” at Arena Stage
May 1-11: “Curtains” at Arlington Players
May 1-12: “Pride & Joy” at National Theatre
May 1-19: “Grand Hotel” at Signature Theatre
May 1-19: “Oslo” at Round House Theatre
May 1-19: “Annie Jump & The Library of Heaven” at Atlas Performing Arts Center
May 1-22: “Into the Woods” at Ford’s Theatre
May 1-June 2: “The Oresteia” at Shakespeare Theatre
May 1-June 2: “The Children” at Studio Theatre
May 1-June 2: “Jubilee” at Arena Stage
May 1-June 23: “Spunk” at Signature Theatre
May 2: Maren Morris at The Anthem
May 2: BSO’s “An American in Paris” at Strathmore
May 3: David Cook at City Winery
May 3: Temptations & Four Tops at MGM National Harbor
May 3: “Long Shot” hits movie theaters
May 3: Union Market Drive-In returns with “Dazed and Confused”
May 3-4: Vanessa Williams at Kennedy Center
May 3-5: M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 3-5: Jordan Rock at DC Improv
May 4: David Allan Coe at The Birchmere
May 4: Wanda Sykes at Warner Theatre
May 4-25: “God of Carnage” at Keegan Theatre
May 5: PJ Morton at City Winery
May 7: Sara Evans at City Winery
May 8: Ginuwine at City Winery
May 8-26: JxJ Jewish Film & Music Festival
May 9: Hunter Hayes at The Fillmore
May 9-10: Mary Wilson of The Supremes at Blues Alley
May 9-12: Tommy Davidson at DC Improv
May 10: “The Hustle” hits movie theaters
May 10: Chick Corea & Bela Fleck at Strathmore
May 10: Keith Sweat at Eagle Bank Arena
May 11: Funk Parade
May 11: The Who at Jiffy Lube Live
May 11: National Philharmonic presents “Bernstein & Beethoven” at Strathmore
May 11: Ben Platt at The Anthem
May 12: “Veep” series finale
May 13: “A Night at the Park with Chase Rice” at Nats Park
May 13: Helen Hayes Awards at The Anthem
May 13: Common at Kennedy Center
May 13: Gordon Lightfoot at The Birchmere
May 14: Killswitch at The Fillmore
May 14: Slayer at Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 15: Sevendust at The Fillmore
May 15: Evanescence at The Anthem
May 15-June 16: “Richard III” at Synetic Theater
May 16: John Cusack presents “High Fidelity” at Warner Theatre
May 17: “John Wick 3” hits movie theaters
May 17: Jason Aldean at Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 17-18: Jim James of My Morning Jacket at 9:30 Club
May 18: Chris Young at Jiffy Lube Live
May 18: Washington National Opera Gala at Kennedy Center
May 18-19: Eddie Izzard at Warner Theatre
May 19: Greta Van Fleet at Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 19: “Game of Thrones” series finale
May 21: Kathleen Turner at Arena Stage Gala
May 21: Michael Bolton at Kennedy Center
May 21-22: Nils Lofgren at The Birchmere
May 21-June 16: “Klytmnestra: An Epic Slam Poem” at Anacostia Playhouse
May 22: “Stranger Things” concert at Kennedy Center
May 22-26: “Around the World in 80 Days” at Olney Theatre Center
May 22-July 28: “Grease” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
May 24: “Aladdin” hits movie theaters
May 24: Bela Dona at City Winery
May 25: Bob Seger at Jiffy Lube Live
May 25: Passion Pitt at The Anthem
May 26: Chuck Brown Band at The Hamilton
May 26: Collective Soul & Gin Blossoms at MGM National Harbor
May 27-June 23: “Describe the Night” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
May 29-June 2: “Twelfth Night” at Olney Theatre Center
May 30: Joe Budden at Warner Theatre
May 31: J.B. Smoove at Warner Theatre
May 31: Sammy Hagar at Wolf Trap
May 31: Luke Combs at Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 31: “Rocketman” hits movie theaters
May 31-June 1: Greg Proops at DC Improv
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
See more photo galleries on WTOP