May Entertainment Guide 2019

April showers bring May flowers, but May brings fun events to town! It's time for your "Top of the Month" Entertainment Guide for May.

May Entertainment Guide

May 1-2: Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes at Wolf Trap

May 1-5: “Junk” at Arena Stage

May 1-11: “Curtains” at Arlington Players

May 1-12: “Pride & Joy” at National Theatre

May 1-19: “Grand Hotel” at Signature Theatre

May 1-19: “Oslo” at Round House Theatre

May 1-19: “Annie Jump & The Library of Heaven” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

May 1-22: “Into the Woods” at Ford’s Theatre

May 1-June 2: “The Oresteia” at Shakespeare Theatre

May 1-June 2: “The Children” at Studio Theatre

May 1-June 2: “Jubilee” at Arena Stage

May 1-June 23: “Spunk” at Signature Theatre

May 2: Maren Morris at The Anthem

May 2: BSO’s “An American in Paris” at Strathmore

May 3: David Cook at City Winery

May 3: Temptations & Four Tops at MGM National Harbor

May 3: “Long Shot” hits movie theaters

May 3: Union Market Drive-In returns with “Dazed and Confused”

May 3-4: Vanessa Williams at Kennedy Center

May 3-5: M3 Rock Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 3-5: Jordan Rock at DC Improv

May 4: David Allan Coe at The Birchmere

May 4: Wanda Sykes at Warner Theatre

May 4-25: “God of Carnage” at Keegan Theatre

May 5: PJ Morton at City Winery

May 7: Sara Evans at City Winery

May 8: Ginuwine at City Winery

May 8-26: JxJ Jewish Film & Music Festival

May 9: Hunter Hayes at The Fillmore

May 9-10: Mary Wilson of The Supremes at Blues Alley

May 9-12: Tommy Davidson at DC Improv

May 10: “The Hustle” hits movie theaters

May 10: Chick Corea & Bela Fleck at Strathmore

May 10: Keith Sweat at Eagle Bank Arena

May 11: Funk Parade

May 11: The Who at Jiffy Lube Live

May 11: National Philharmonic presents “Bernstein & Beethoven” at Strathmore

May 11: Ben Platt at The Anthem

May 12: “Veep” series finale

May 13: “A Night at the Park with Chase Rice” at Nats Park

May 13: Helen Hayes Awards at The Anthem

May 13: Common at Kennedy Center

May 13: Gordon Lightfoot at The Birchmere

May 14: Killswitch at The Fillmore

May 14: Slayer at Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 15: Sevendust at The Fillmore

May 15: Evanescence at The Anthem

May 15-June 16: “Richard III” at Synetic Theater

May 16: John Cusack presents “High Fidelity” at Warner Theatre

May 17: “John Wick 3” hits movie theaters

May 17: Jason Aldean at Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 17-18: Jim James of My Morning Jacket at 9:30 Club

May 18: Chris Young at Jiffy Lube Live

May 18: Washington National Opera Gala at Kennedy Center

May 18-19: Eddie Izzard at Warner Theatre

May 19: Greta Van Fleet at Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 19: “Game of Thrones” series finale

May 21: Kathleen Turner at Arena Stage Gala

May 21: Michael Bolton at Kennedy Center

May 21-22: Nils Lofgren at The Birchmere

May 21-June 16: “Klytmnestra: An Epic Slam Poem” at Anacostia Playhouse

May 22: “Stranger Things” concert at Kennedy Center

May 22-26: “Around the World in 80 Days” at Olney Theatre Center

May 22-July 28: “Grease” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

May 24: “Aladdin” hits movie theaters

May 24: Bela Dona at City Winery

May 25: Bob Seger at Jiffy Lube Live

May 25: Passion Pitt at The Anthem

May 26: Chuck Brown Band at The Hamilton

May 26: Collective Soul & Gin Blossoms at MGM National Harbor

May 27-June 23: “Describe the Night” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

May 29-June 2: “Twelfth Night” at Olney Theatre Center

May 30: Joe Budden at Warner Theatre

May 31: J.B. Smoove at Warner Theatre

May 31: Sammy Hagar at Wolf Trap

May 31: Luke Combs at Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 31: “Rocketman” hits movie theaters

May 31-June 1: Greg Proops at DC Improv

