March Madness: Battle of the Bands

Vote for your favorite music artists in our weeklong bracket.

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Battle of the Bands Jason Fraley https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/BATTLE-OF-BANDS-FIRST-ROUND-jfray.mp3 Download audio

WASHINGTON — March Madness is officially here for college hoops fans, but it also brings a fun annual tradition on the WTOP entertainment page. In past years, you’ve voted for your favorite movies and TV shows, but this year we’re asking: What are your favorite music artists?

We’ve divided the 64-team bracket into four regions based on genres — (1) Rock & Roll, (2) R&B/Hip Hop, (3) Pop/Standards, (4) Country/Folk. Yes, we realize there are many more subgenres, but this was the best we could do within the confines of a four-corner bracket.

As you can imagine, it was damn near impossible to narrow the field to 64 — leaving some all-time great bands off the bracket — but in the final analysis, the cream of the crop remains.

Seeding was based on quality, popularity and influence, as well as an overall desire to create compelling match-ups. To qualify, a given artist must have completed the majority of his or her career. It also posed some tricky ethical dilemmas. For instance, should Michael Jackson be included in light of recent allegations? Ultimately, we decided to leave it up to the voters.

Click through the gallery below to cast your votes! First Round voting closes at 8 p.m. Monday.

ROCK & ROLL

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.