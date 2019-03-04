March Entertainment Guide 2019

Jason Fraley
Winter is mercifully on its way out and spring is just around the corner.
Time for your March Entertainment Guide of fun events around the D.C. area.
March 4: Audra McDonald hosts Sondheim Gala
March 4: Christopher Cross at City Winery
March 4-10: “The Heiress” at Arena Stage
March 4-31: “Oil” at Olney Theatre Center
March 4-April 14: “JQA” at Arena Stage
March 5: Fleetwood Mac at Capitol One Arena
March 6: John Scofield at The Hamilton
March 6-April 7: “Queen of Basel” at Studio Theatre
March 7: Little Feat at Warner Theatre
March 7: “Inside Signature with Felicia Curry” at Signature Theatre
March 8: “Captain Marvel”
March 8: The Manhattans at The Birchmere
March 8: Cypress Hill at The Fillmore
March 8: Ben Folds, Sarah Silverman host International Women’s Day at Kennedy Center
March 8: Arrested Development at City Winery
March 9: Demetri Martin at Warner Theatre
March 9: Robyn at The Anthem
March 9: Laura & Linda Benanti at Wolf Trap
March 9-April 6: “Hands on a Hardbody” at Keegan Theatre
March 11: Jethro Tull at MGM National Harbor
March 11: J Boog at 9:30 Club
March 12: Travis Scott at Capitol One Arena
March 12: Trevor Hall at 9:30 Club
March 13: Gloria Estefan receives Gershwin Prize at DAR Constitution Hall
March 14: Crystal Bowersox at City Winery
March 14: Nicholas Rodriguez at AMP by Strathmore
March 14-17: “Hear. Eye. Stand.” at Round House Theatre
March 14-21: Environmental Film Festival
March 15: Bela Dona at City Winery
March 15-April 6: Hexagon
March 16: Erykah Badu at The Anthem
March 16: Maggie Rose at U Street Music Hall
March 17: Rare Essence at City Winery
March 17: WATCH Theater Awards
March 21: Meek Mill at The Anthem
March 21-24: Annapolis Film Festival
March 21-24: Kevin Eubanks at Blues Alley
March 22: Jordan Peele’s “Us”
March 22: Biz Markie at The Fillmore
March 22: White Ford Bronco at The Hamilton
March 22: Ohio Players at Warner Theatre
March 23: Rock & Roll for Children featuring Martina McBride
March 22: Aretha Franklin tribute at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
March 23: Gladys Knight at MGM National Harbor
March 23: “Harry Potter: Order of the Phoenix” at Strathmore
March 24: K-Ci at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
March 24: Lennon Stella at U Street Music Hall
March 25: Ariana Grande at Capitol One Arena
March 25: Graham Nash at Wolf Trap
March 26-31: “A Bronx Tale” at National Theatre
March 27: David Archuleta at The Birchmere
March 27: Reckless Kelly at State Theatre
March 28-30: Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company at Kennedy Center
March 29: Disney’s live-action “Dumbo”
March 29: J.B. Smoove at Warner Theatre
March 30: Gary Clark Jr. at The Anthem
March 30: Louis Armstrong salute at Strathmore
March 30: Ghostface Killa & Raekwon at The Fillmore
March 31: Asleep at the Wheel at The Birchmere
March 31: The Emotions at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
March 31: Mariah Carey at MGM National Harbor
