March Entertainment Guide 2019

A roundup of fun events around the D.C. area during the month of March.

Winter is mercifully on its way out and spring is just around the corner.

Time for your March Entertainment Guide of fun events around the D.C. area.

Click through the gallery for video highlights and find the full list below.

March Entertainment Guide

March 4: Audra McDonald hosts Sondheim Gala

March 4: Christopher Cross at City Winery

March 4-10: “The Heiress” at Arena Stage

March 4-31: “Oil” at Olney Theatre Center

March 4-April 14: “JQA” at Arena Stage

March 5: Fleetwood Mac at Capitol One Arena

March 6: John Scofield at The Hamilton

March 6-April 7: “Queen of Basel” at Studio Theatre

March 7: Little Feat at Warner Theatre

March 7: “Inside Signature with Felicia Curry” at Signature Theatre

March 8: “Captain Marvel”

March 8: The Manhattans at The Birchmere

March 8: Cypress Hill at The Fillmore

March 8: Ben Folds, Sarah Silverman host International Women’s Day at Kennedy Center

March 8: Arrested Development at City Winery

March 9: Demetri Martin at Warner Theatre

March 9: Robyn at The Anthem

March 9: Laura & Linda Benanti at Wolf Trap

March 9-April 6: “Hands on a Hardbody” at Keegan Theatre

March 11: Jethro Tull at MGM National Harbor

March 11: J Boog at 9:30 Club

March 12: Travis Scott at Capitol One Arena

March 12: Trevor Hall at 9:30 Club

March 13: Gloria Estefan receives Gershwin Prize at DAR Constitution Hall

March 14: Crystal Bowersox at City Winery

March 14: Nicholas Rodriguez at AMP by Strathmore

March 14-17: “Hear. Eye. Stand.” at Round House Theatre

March 14-21: Environmental Film Festival

March 15: Bela Dona at City Winery

March 15-April 6: Hexagon

March 16: Erykah Badu at The Anthem

March 16: Maggie Rose at U Street Music Hall

March 17: Rare Essence at City Winery

March 17: WATCH Theater Awards

March 21: Meek Mill at The Anthem

March 21-24: Annapolis Film Festival

March 21-24: Kevin Eubanks at Blues Alley

March 22: Jordan Peele’s “Us”

March 22: Biz Markie at The Fillmore

March 22: White Ford Bronco at The Hamilton

March 22: Ohio Players at Warner Theatre

March 23: Rock & Roll for Children featuring Martina McBride

March 22: Aretha Franklin tribute at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

March 23: Gladys Knight at MGM National Harbor

March 23: “Harry Potter: Order of the Phoenix” at Strathmore

March 24: K-Ci at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

March 24: Lennon Stella at U Street Music Hall

March 25: Ariana Grande at Capitol One Arena

March 25: Graham Nash at Wolf Trap

March 26-31: “A Bronx Tale” at National Theatre

March 27: David Archuleta at The Birchmere

March 27: Reckless Kelly at State Theatre

March 28-30: Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company at Kennedy Center

March 29: Disney’s live-action “Dumbo”

March 29: J.B. Smoove at Warner Theatre

March 30: Gary Clark Jr. at The Anthem

March 30: Louis Armstrong salute at Strathmore

March 30: Ghostface Killa & Raekwon at The Fillmore

March 31: Asleep at the Wheel at The Birchmere

March 31: The Emotions at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

March 31: Mariah Carey at MGM National Harbor

