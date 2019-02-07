Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

WASHINGTON — Get the picnic ready; Wolf Trap just announced its summer concert lineup!
In what’s become an annual tradition, WTOP received an exclusive first look at the schedule.
Additional shows will be added in March, but here is the lineup so far.
Click through the gallery for video highlights and find the full list of shows below.
Wolf Trap Summer Lineup
The Avett Brothers
Thursday, May 23 – 7:30PM (openers Rodney Crowell + Paleface)
Friday, May 24 – 7:30PM (openers Thao & The Get Down Stay Down + Paleface)
Saturday, May 25 – 7:30PM (openers The Felice Brothers + Paleface)
Sammy Hagar’s Full Circle Jam Tour
Featuring Michael Anthony, Vic Johnson & Jason Bonham
Friday, May 31 – 8PM
Live From Here with Chris Thile
Saturday, June 1 – 5:45PM
Bobby Brown & Bell Biv DeVoe RBRM: On Stage Together
SWV
Sunday, June 2 – 8PM
Rodrigo y Gabriela
Friday, June 7 – 8PM
Lake Street Dive
The Wood Brothers
Saturday, June 8 – 7:30PM
Caracalla Dance Theatre
One Thousand and One Nights Wednesday, June 12 – 8PM
Johnny Mathis The Voice of Romance Tour
Saturday, June 15 – 8PM
Rock of Ages
Tenth Anniversary Tour
Tuesday, June 18 – 8pm
Wednesday, June 19 – 8PM
Trampled by Turtles
Deer Tick
Thursday, June 20 – 7:30PM
Classic Albums Live Presents:
Pink Floyd’s The Wall 40th Anniversary
Saturday, June 22 – 8PM
Buddy Guy
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Samantha Fish
Sunday, June 23 – 7:30PM
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Melissa Etheridge
Liz Phair
Tuesday, June 25 – 7:30PM
Diana Ross Thursday, June 27 – 8PM
Rain
A Tribute to The Beatles
Friday, June 28 – 8PM
Dispatch
Anderson East
Saturday, June 29 – 7:30PM
Earth, Wind & Fire Tuesday, July 2 – 8PM
Jackson Browne
Wednesday, July 3 – 8PM
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert
National Symphony Orchestra
Friday, July 5 – 8:30PM
Saturday, July 6 – 8:30PM
Josh Groban Sunday, July 7 – 8PM
American Ballet Theatre Swan Lake
Thursday, July 11 – 8:30PM
Friday, July 12 – 8:30PM
Saturday, July 13 – 8:30PM
Nas’ Illmatic – 25th Anniversary National Symphony Orchestra
Sunday, July 14 – 8 PM
“Weird Al” Yankovic The Strings Attached Tour
National Symphony Orchestra
Tuesday, July 16 – 8PM
Wheels of Soul 2019 Tour
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Blackberry Smoke
Shovels & Rope
Wednesday, July 17 – 7PM
Sheryl Crow
Thursday, July 18 – 8PM
Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa
D.R.E.A.M. The Tour
Friday, July 19 – 7PM
SOJA
Sublime with Rome
Common Kings
Saturday, July 20 – 7PM
Noseda Conducts Tchaikovsky & Beethoven
National Symphony Orchestra
Gianandrea Noseda, conductor Ning Feng, violin Friday, July 26 – 8:15PM
Disney in Concert: Coco National Symphony Orchestra
Emil de Cou, conductor Saturday, July 27 – 8:30PM
Reba McEntire Sunday, July 28 – 8PM
Steve Miller Band
Marty Stuart
and His Fabulous Superlatives
Wednesday, July 31 – 7:30PM
Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
With Special Guest Mavis Staples
Thursday, August 1 – 7:30PM
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in Concert
National Symphony Orchestra
Emil de Cou, conductor Friday, August 2 – 8:30PM
Sarah McLachlan
National Symphony Orchestra
Saturday, August 3 – 8PM
ABBA The Concert
Sunday, August 4 – 8PM
Rossini’s The Barber of Seville Wolf Trap Opera
Friday, August 9 – 8:15PM
Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band
Feat. Colin Hay, Steve Lukather, Gregg Rolie, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonnette, Warren Ham
Saturday, August 10 – 8PM
Sunday, August 11 – 8PM
Stray Cats 40th Anniversary Tour
Tuesday, August 13 – 8PM
Shanghai Symphony Orchestra
Long Yu, conductor Alisa Weilerstein, cello Wednesday, August 14 – 8PM
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra
with Wynton Marsalis
Friday, August 16 – 8PM
Mark Knopfler Down the Road Wherever Tour
Sunday, August 18 – 8PM
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Ben Harper
Thursday, August 22 – 8PM
Sing-A-Long Sound of Music
Saturday, August 24 – 7:15PM
The Beach Boys
Sunday, August 25 – 3PM
Sting
Monday, August 26 – 8PM
Tuesday, August 27 – 8PM
Wednesday, August 28 – 8PM
Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!
Thursday, August 29 – 8PM
Friday, August 30 – 8PM
Jennifer Hudson
National Symphony Orchestra
Thursday, September 5 – 8PM
The Piano Guys
Friday, September 6 – 8PM
Kacey Musgraves Oh, What a World: Tour II Saturday, September 7 – 8PM
Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo
Sunday, September 8 – 8:00PM
Wolf Trap Opera
Steven Blier: 25th Anniversary Concert Also featuring Joseph Li & Wolf Trap Opera Soloists
Saturday, June 1 – 3PM
Sunday, June 2 – 3PM
The World Turned Upside Down
Gluck: Merlin’s Island
Ullmann: The Emperor of Atlantis
Saturday, June 22 – 7:30PM
Wednesday, June 26 – 7:30PM
Friday, June 28 – 7:30PM
Sunday, June 30 – 3PM
Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos Friday, July 19 – 7:30PM
Sunday, July 21 – 3PM
Wednesday, July 24 – 7:30PM
Saturday, July 27 – 7:30PM
Aria Jukebox
The audience gets to choose!
Wolf Trap Opera Filene Artists
Sunday, July 28 – 3PM
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.