Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP February 7, 2019 5:30 am 02/07/2019 05:30am
Reba McEntire, Kacey Musgraves, Nas and Jennifer Hudson are among this year’s Wolf Trap lineup. (WTOP collage via AP)
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the Wolf Trap summer lineup

Jason Fraley

WASHINGTON — Get the picnic ready; Wolf Trap just announced its summer concert lineup!

In what’s become an annual tradition, WTOP received an exclusive first look at the schedule.

Additional shows will be added in March, but here is the lineup so far.

Click through the gallery for video highlights and find the full list of shows below.

 

Wolf Trap Summer Lineup

The Avett Brothers
Thursday, May 23 – 7:30PM (openers Rodney Crowell + Paleface)
Friday, May 24 – 7:30PM  (openers Thao & The Get Down Stay Down + Paleface)
Saturday, May 25 – 7:30PM  (openers The Felice Brothers + Paleface)

Sammy Hagar’s Full Circle Jam Tour
Featuring Michael Anthony, Vic Johnson & Jason Bonham
Friday, May 31 – 8PM 

Live From Here
with Chris Thile
Saturday, June 1 – 5:45PM

Bobby Brown & Bell Biv DeVoe
RBRM: On Stage Together
SWV
Sunday, June 2 – 8PM

Rodrigo y Gabriela
Friday, June 7 – 8PM

Lake Street Dive
The Wood Brothers
Saturday, June 8 – 7:30PM

Caracalla Dance Theatre
One Thousand and One Nights
Wednesday, June 12 – 8PM

Johnny Mathis
The Voice of Romance Tour
Saturday, June 15 – 8PM

Rock of Ages
Tenth Anniversary Tour
Tuesday, June 18 – 8pm
Wednesday, June 19 – 8PM

Trampled by Turtles
Deer Tick
Thursday, June 20 – 7:30PM

Classic Albums Live Presents:
Pink Floyd’s The Wall
40th Anniversary
Saturday, June 22 – 8PM

Buddy Guy
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Samantha Fish
Sunday, June 23 – 7:30PM

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
Melissa Etheridge
Liz Phair
Tuesday, June 25 – 7:30PM

Diana Ross
Thursday, June 27 – 8PM

Rain
A Tribute to The Beatles
Friday, June 28 – 8PM

Dispatch
Anderson East
Saturday, June 29 – 7:30PM

Earth, Wind & Fire
Tuesday, July 2 – 8PM

Jackson Browne
Wednesday, July 3 – 8PM

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert
National Symphony Orchestra
Friday, July 5 – 8:30PM
Saturday, July 6 – 8:30PM

Josh Groban
Sunday, July 7 – 8PM

American Ballet Theatre
Swan Lake
Thursday, July 11 – 8:30PM
Friday, July 12 – 8:30PM
Saturday, July 13 – 8:30PM

Nas’ Illmatic – 25th Anniversary
National Symphony Orchestra
Sunday, July 14 – 8 PM

“Weird Al” Yankovic
The Strings Attached Tour
National Symphony Orchestra
Tuesday, July 16 – 8PM

Wheels of Soul 2019 Tour
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Blackberry Smoke
Shovels & Rope
Wednesday, July 17 – 7PM

Sheryl Crow
Thursday, July 18 – 8PM

Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa
D.R.E.A.M. The Tour
Friday, July 19 – 7PM

SOJA
Sublime with Rome
Common Kings
Saturday, July 20 – 7PM

Noseda Conducts Tchaikovsky & Beethoven
National Symphony Orchestra
Gianandrea Noseda, conductor
Ning Feng, violin
Friday, July 26 – 8:15PM

Disney in Concert: Coco
National Symphony Orchestra
Emil de Cou, conductor
Saturday, July 27 – 8:30PM

Reba McEntire
Sunday, July 28 – 8PM

Steve Miller Band
Marty Stuart
and His Fabulous Superlatives
Wednesday, July 31 – 7:30PM

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band
With Special Guest Mavis Staples
Thursday, August 1 – 7:30PM

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in Concert
National Symphony Orchestra
Emil de Cou, conductor
Friday, August 2 – 8:30PM

Sarah McLachlan
National Symphony Orchestra
Saturday, August 3 – 8PM

ABBA The Concert
Sunday, August 4 – 8PM

Rossini’s The Barber of Seville
Wolf Trap Opera
Friday, August 9 – 8:15PM

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band
Feat. Colin Hay, Steve Lukather, Gregg Rolie, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonnette, Warren Ham
Saturday, August 10 – 8PM
Sunday, August 11 – 8PM

Stray Cats
40th Anniversary Tour
Tuesday, August 13 – 8PM

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra
Long Yu, conductor
Alisa Weilerstein, cello
Wednesday, August 14 – 8PM

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra
with Wynton Marsalis
Friday, August 16 – 8PM

Mark Knopfler
Down the Road Wherever Tour
Sunday, August 18 – 8PM

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Ben Harper
Thursday, August 22 – 8PM

Sing-A-Long
Sound of Music
Saturday, August 24 – 7:15PM

The Beach Boys
Sunday, August 25 – 3PM

Sting
Monday, August 26 – 8PM
Tuesday, August 27 – 8PM
Wednesday, August 28 – 8PM

Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!
Thursday, August 29 – 8PM
Friday, August 30 – 8PM

Jennifer Hudson
National Symphony Orchestra
Thursday, September 5 – 8PM

The Piano Guys
Friday, September 6 – 8PM

Kacey Musgraves
Oh, What a World: Tour II
Saturday, September 7 – 8PM

Gipsy Kings
featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo
Sunday, September 8 – 8:00PM

 

Wolf Trap Opera

Steven Blier: 25th Anniversary Concert
Also featuring Joseph Li & Wolf Trap Opera Soloists
Saturday, June 1 – 3PM
Sunday, June 2 – 3PM

The World Turned Upside Down
Gluck: Merlin’s Island
Ullmann: The Emperor of Atlantis
Saturday, June 22 – 7:30PM
Wednesday, June 26 – 7:30PM
Friday, June 28 – 7:30PM
Sunday, June 30 – 3PM
Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos
Friday, July 19 – 7:30PM
Sunday, July 21 – 3PM
Wednesday, July 24 – 7:30PM
Saturday, July 27 – 7:30PM

Aria Jukebox
The audience gets to choose!
Wolf Trap Opera Filene Artists
Sunday, July 28 – 3PM

 

