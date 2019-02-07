Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Nas and Kacey Musgraves are just some of the artists performing this summer at the rustic Virginia venue. See who else is in Wolf Trap's summer lineup.

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the Wolf Trap summer lineup Jason Fraley https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/WOLF-TRAP-2019-jfray-1.mp3 Download audio

WASHINGTON — Get the picnic ready; Wolf Trap just announced its summer concert lineup!

In what’s become an annual tradition, WTOP received an exclusive first look at the schedule.

Additional shows will be added in March, but here is the lineup so far.

Click through the gallery for video highlights and find the full list of shows below.

The Avett Brothers

Thursday, May 23 – 7:30PM (openers Rodney Crowell + Paleface)

Friday, May 24 – 7:30PM (openers Thao & The Get Down Stay Down + Paleface)

Saturday, May 25 – 7:30PM (openers The Felice Brothers + Paleface)

Wolf Trap Summer Lineup

The Avett Brothers

Thursday, May 23 – 7:30PM (openers Rodney Crowell + Paleface)

Friday, May 24 – 7:30PM (openers Thao & The Get Down Stay Down + Paleface)

Saturday, May 25 – 7:30PM (openers The Felice Brothers + Paleface)

Sammy Hagar’s Full Circle Jam Tour

Featuring Michael Anthony, Vic Johnson & Jason Bonham

Friday, May 31 – 8PM

Live From Here

with Chris Thile

Saturday, June 1 – 5:45PM

Bobby Brown & Bell Biv DeVoe

RBRM: On Stage Together

SWV

Sunday, June 2 – 8PM

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Friday, June 7 – 8PM

Lake Street Dive

The Wood Brothers

Saturday, June 8 – 7:30PM

Caracalla Dance Theatre

One Thousand and One Nights

Wednesday, June 12 – 8PM

Johnny Mathis

The Voice of Romance Tour

Saturday, June 15 – 8PM

Rock of Ages

Tenth Anniversary Tour

Tuesday, June 18 – 8pm

Wednesday, June 19 – 8PM

Trampled by Turtles

Deer Tick

Thursday, June 20 – 7:30PM

Classic Albums Live Presents:

Pink Floyd’s The Wall

40th Anniversary

Saturday, June 22 – 8PM

Buddy Guy

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Samantha Fish

Sunday, June 23 – 7:30PM

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Melissa Etheridge

Liz Phair

Tuesday, June 25 – 7:30PM

Diana Ross

Thursday, June 27 – 8PM

Rain

A Tribute to The Beatles

Friday, June 28 – 8PM

Dispatch

Anderson East

Saturday, June 29 – 7:30PM

Earth, Wind & Fire

Tuesday, July 2 – 8PM

Jackson Browne

Wednesday, July 3 – 8PM

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert

National Symphony Orchestra

Friday, July 5 – 8:30PM

Saturday, July 6 – 8:30PM

Josh Groban

Sunday, July 7 – 8PM

American Ballet Theatre

Swan Lake

Thursday, July 11 – 8:30PM

Friday, July 12 – 8:30PM

Saturday, July 13 – 8:30PM

Nas’ Illmatic – 25th Anniversary

National Symphony Orchestra

Sunday, July 14 – 8 PM

“Weird Al” Yankovic

The Strings Attached Tour

National Symphony Orchestra

Tuesday, July 16 – 8PM

Wheels of Soul 2019 Tour

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Blackberry Smoke

Shovels & Rope

Wednesday, July 17 – 7PM

Sheryl Crow

Thursday, July 18 – 8PM

Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa

D.R.E.A.M. The Tour

Friday, July 19 – 7PM

SOJA

Sublime with Rome

Common Kings

Saturday, July 20 – 7PM

Noseda Conducts Tchaikovsky & Beethoven

National Symphony Orchestra

Gianandrea Noseda, conductor

Ning Feng, violin

Friday, July 26 – 8:15PM

Disney in Concert: Coco

National Symphony Orchestra

Emil de Cou, conductor

Saturday, July 27 – 8:30PM

Reba McEntire

Sunday, July 28 – 8PM

Steve Miller Band

Marty Stuart

and His Fabulous Superlatives

Wednesday, July 31 – 7:30PM

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band

With Special Guest Mavis Staples

Thursday, August 1 – 7:30PM

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in Concert

National Symphony Orchestra

Emil de Cou, conductor

Friday, August 2 – 8:30PM

Sarah McLachlan

National Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, August 3 – 8PM

ABBA The Concert

Sunday, August 4 – 8PM

Rossini’s The Barber of Seville

Wolf Trap Opera

Friday, August 9 – 8:15PM

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band

Feat. Colin Hay, Steve Lukather, Gregg Rolie, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonnette, Warren Ham

Saturday, August 10 – 8PM

Sunday, August 11 – 8PM

Stray Cats

40th Anniversary Tour

Tuesday, August 13 – 8PM

Shanghai Symphony Orchestra

Long Yu, conductor

Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Wednesday, August 14 – 8PM

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

with Wynton Marsalis

Friday, August 16 – 8PM

Mark Knopfler

Down the Road Wherever Tour

Sunday, August 18 – 8PM

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Ben Harper

Thursday, August 22 – 8PM

Sing-A-Long

Sound of Music

Saturday, August 24 – 7:15PM

The Beach Boys

Sunday, August 25 – 3PM

Sting

Monday, August 26 – 8PM

Tuesday, August 27 – 8PM

Wednesday, August 28 – 8PM

Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!

Thursday, August 29 – 8PM

Friday, August 30 – 8PM

Jennifer Hudson

National Symphony Orchestra

Thursday, September 5 – 8PM

The Piano Guys

Friday, September 6 – 8PM

Kacey Musgraves

Oh, What a World: Tour II

Saturday, September 7 – 8PM

Gipsy Kings

featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo

Sunday, September 8 – 8:00PM

Wolf Trap Opera

Steven Blier: 25th Anniversary Concert

Also featuring Joseph Li & Wolf Trap Opera Soloists

Saturday, June 1 – 3PM

Sunday, June 2 – 3PM

The World Turned Upside Down

Gluck: Merlin’s Island

Ullmann: The Emperor of Atlantis

Saturday, June 22 – 7:30PM

Wednesday, June 26 – 7:30PM

Friday, June 28 – 7:30PM

Sunday, June 30 – 3PM

Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos

Friday, July 19 – 7:30PM

Sunday, July 21 – 3PM

Wednesday, July 24 – 7:30PM

Saturday, July 27 – 7:30PM

Aria Jukebox

The audience gets to choose!

Wolf Trap Opera Filene Artists

Sunday, July 28 – 3PM

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.