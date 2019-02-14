Top 50 Hollywood romances

You had us at hello! WTOP film critic Jason Fraley ranks the best Valentine's Day flicks.
Top 50 Hollywood Movie Romances
50. The Big Sick (2017) — Michael Showalter
49. The Lady Eve (1941) — Preston Sturges
48. Her (2013) — Spike Jonze
47. Top Hat (1935) — Mark Sandrich
46. The Notebook (2004) — Nick Cassavetes
45. Love Story (1970) — Arthur Hiller
44. The Apartment (1960) — Billy Wilder
43. Moulin Rouge! (2001) — Baz Luhrmann
42. Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) — Stanley Kramer
41. From Here to Eternity (1953) — Fred Zinnemann
40. The Quiet Man (1952) — John Ford
39. Adam’s Rib (1949) — George Cukor
38. Harold & Maude (1971) — Hal Ashby
37. Moonstruck (1987) — Norman Jewison
36. Moonlight (2016) — Barry Jenkins
35. A Place in the Sun (1951) — George Stevens
34. To Have and Have Not (1944) — Howard Hawks
33. Rebel Without a Cause (1955) — Nicholas Ray
32. La La Land (2016) — Damien Chazelle
31. An American in Paris (1951) — Vincente Minnelli
30. Singin’ in the Rain (1952) — Stanley Donen
29. Roman Holiday (1953) — William Wyler
28. Pretty Woman (1990) — Garry Marshall
27. Say Anything (1989) — Cameron Crowe
26. Brokeback Mountain (2005) — Ang Lee
25. The Bridges of Madison County (1995) — Clint Eastwood
24. Dirty Dancing (1987) — Emile Ardolino
23. Ghost (1990) — Jerry Zucker
22. Grease (1978) — Randal Kleiser
21. City Lights (1931) — Charlie Chaplin
20. Doctor Zhivago (1965) — David Lean
19. His Girl Friday (1940) — Howard Hawks
18. An Affair to Remember (1957) — Leo McCarey
17. Sleepless in Seattle (1993) — Nora Ephron
16. The Shop Around the Corner (1940) — Ernst Lubitsch
15. The Way We Were (1973) — Sydney Pollack
14. Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) — Blake Edwards
13. The Graduate (1967) — Mike Nichols
12. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) — Frank Capra
11. Beauty and the Beast (1991) — Gary Trousdale & Kirk Wise
10. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) — Michel Gondry
9. Jerry Maguire (1996) — Cameron Crowe
8. It Happened One Night (1934) — Frank Capra
7. Annie Hall (1977) — Woody Allen
6. West Side Story (1961) — Robert Wise
5. The Philadelphia Story (1940) — George Cukor
4. Gone With the Wind (1939) — Victor Fleming
3. Titanic (1997) — James Cameron
2. When Harry Met Sally (1989) — Rob Reiner
1. Casablanca (1942) — Michael Curtiz
