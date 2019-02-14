202
Home » Entertainment News » Top 50 Hollywood romances

Top 50 Hollywood romances

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP February 14, 2019 12:00 am 02/14/2019 12:00am
You had us at hello! WTOP film critic Jason Fraley ranks the best Valentine's Day flicks.

WTOP's Jason Fraley salutes the best movie romances

Jason Fraley

Top 50 Hollywood Movie Romances

50. The Big Sick (2017) — Michael Showalter

49. The Lady Eve (1941) — Preston Sturges

48. Her (2013) — Spike Jonze

47. Top Hat (1935) — Mark Sandrich

46. The Notebook (2004) — Nick Cassavetes

45. Love Story (1970) — Arthur Hiller

44. The Apartment (1960) — Billy Wilder

43. Moulin Rouge! (2001) — Baz Luhrmann

42. Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) — Stanley Kramer

41. From Here to Eternity (1953) — Fred Zinnemann

40. The Quiet Man (1952) — John Ford

39. Adam’s Rib (1949) — George Cukor

38. Harold & Maude (1971) — Hal Ashby

37. Moonstruck (1987) — Norman Jewison

36. Moonlight (2016) — Barry Jenkins

35. A Place in the Sun (1951) — George Stevens

34. To Have and Have Not (1944) — Howard Hawks

33. Rebel Without a Cause (1955) — Nicholas Ray

32. La La Land (2016) — Damien Chazelle

31. An American in Paris (1951) — Vincente Minnelli

30. Singin’ in the Rain (1952) — Stanley Donen

29. Roman Holiday (1953) — William Wyler

28. Pretty Woman (1990) — Garry Marshall

27. Say Anything (1989) — Cameron Crowe

26. Brokeback Mountain (2005) — Ang Lee

25. The Bridges of Madison County (1995) — Clint Eastwood

24. Dirty Dancing (1987) — Emile Ardolino

23. Ghost (1990) — Jerry Zucker

22. Grease (1978) — Randal Kleiser

21. City Lights (1931) — Charlie Chaplin

20. Doctor Zhivago (1965) — David Lean

19. His Girl Friday (1940) — Howard Hawks

18. An Affair to Remember (1957) — Leo McCarey

17. Sleepless in Seattle (1993) — Nora Ephron

16. The Shop Around the Corner (1940) — Ernst Lubitsch

15. The Way We Were (1973) — Sydney Pollack

14. Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) — Blake Edwards

13. The Graduate (1967) — Mike Nichols

12. It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) — Frank Capra

11. Beauty and the Beast (1991) — Gary Trousdale & Kirk Wise

10. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) — Michel Gondry

9. Jerry Maguire (1996) — Cameron Crowe

8. It Happened One Night (1934) — Frank Capra

7. Annie Hall (1977) — Woody Allen

6. West Side Story (1961) — Robert Wise

5. The Philadelphia Story (1940) — George Cukor

4. Gone With the Wind (1939) — Victor Fleming

3. Titanic (1997) — James Cameron

2. When Harry Met Sally (1989) — Rob Reiner

1. Casablanca (1942) — Michael Curtiz

