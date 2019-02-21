202
Oscar Rewrite: 2018

By Jason Fraley February 21, 2019
Best Picture: Green Book   Black Panther

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Best Actor:  Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)   Ryan Gosling (First Man)

Best Actress: Olivia Colman (The Favourite)  Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Best Original Screenplay: Green Book   A Quiet Place

Best Adapted Screenplay: BlacKkKlansman

