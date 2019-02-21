Oscar Rewrite: 2018

Best Picture: Green Book Black Panther Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron (Roma) Best Actor: Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) Ryan Gosling (First Man) Best Actress: Olivia Colman (The Favourite) Lady Gaga (A Star is Born) Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali…
Best Picture: Green Book Black Panther
Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Best Actor: Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) Ryan Gosling (First Man)
Best Actress: Olivia Colman (The Favourite) Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)
Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Best Supporting Actress: Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Best Original Screenplay: Green Book A Quiet Place
Best Adapted Screenplay: BlacKkKlansman
