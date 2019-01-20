202
Home » Entertainment News » Top 50 movies on…

Top 50 movies on race in America

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP January 20, 2019 10:48 pm 01/20/2019 10:48pm
5 Shares

This MLK Day, WTOP Film Critic Jason Fraley ranks the best movies ever on U.S. race relations.

WTOP's Jason Fraley salutes movies on race

Jason Fraley

Download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley cuts a race movie mashup (2015)

Jason Fraley

Download audio

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News jason fraley Latest News martin luther king jr. Movie News Movie Reviews movies Photo Galleries race relations TV News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
25-plus recipes for the Super Bowl
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 27-Feb. 2
2019 local deaths of note
Today in History: Jan. 28
Celebrity deaths
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549
First winter storm of 2019
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Remembering Penny Marshall
Life of George HW Bush
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods