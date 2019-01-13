202.5
Home » Entertainment News » 'Game of Thrones' final…

‘Game of Thrones’ final season to debut on April 14

By The Associated Press January 13, 2019 11:04 pm 01/13/2019 11:04pm
2 Shares
This image released by HBO shows Kit Harington, left, and Emilia Clarke on the season finale of "Game of Thrones." The eighth and last season of "Game of Thrones" finally has a date with destiny. HBO said Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, that the series will return in April 2019 with six episodes to conclude its run. (Macall B. Polay/HBO via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — “Game of Thrones” fans, get ready.

HBO announced Sunday night that the eighth and final season will begin on April 14. In a one minute and 44 second teaser released Sunday, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) are seen in the crypts of Winterfell.

Fans have eagerly awaited the six-episode finale of the show since Season 7 of the popular HBO show ended in August 2017.

The fantasy series based on the George R.R. Martin novels has been one of HBO’s most successful shows.

HBO isn’t getting out of the “Game of Thrones” business. A prequel created by Martin and writer-producer Jane Goldman is underway, with Naomi Watts set to star, and other spinoffs are possible.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News TV News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500