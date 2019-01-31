February Entertainment Guide 2019

Jason Fraley
WASHINGTON — February means cuing the groundhog and wooing your valentine.
It’s also time for your “Top of the Month” Entertainment Guide of D.C. area events.
Feb. 1: Toni Braxton at MGM National Harbor
Feb. 1: “Back to the ’90s” at Pearl Street Warehouse
Feb. 1-9: “The Baltimore Waltz” at Keegan Theatre
Feb. 1-17: “Twelve Angry Men” at Ford’s Theatre
Feb. 1-24: “Kleptocracy” at Arena Stage
Feb. 1-March 10: “Ain’t Misbehavin'” at Signature Theatre
Feb. 1-March 3: “Admissions” at Studio Theatre
Feb. 2: Potomac Phil at Dupont Circle
Feb. 2: Brian Ganz presents “Extreme Chopin” at Strathmore
Feb. 2: The Wailers at The Hamilton
Feb. 2: DGA Awards
Feb. 2: “Capturing Pablo” at Lincoln Theatre
Feb. 3: Super Bowl
Feb. 4-March 3: “BLKS” at Woolly Mammoth Theater
Feb. 5-March 10: “Richard the Third” at Shakespeare Theatre
Feb. 6-11: “The Music Man” at Kennedy Center
Feb. 7-10: Finesse Mitchell at DC Improv
Feb. 8: “Lego Movie 2” in movie theaters
Feb. 8: Slick Rick at Howard Theatre
Feb. 8: Fred Armisen at Lincoln Theatre
Feb. 8-9: Arlo Guthrie at The Birchmere
Feb. 8-March 10: “The Heiress” at Arena Stage
Feb. 9: Old Dominion at The Anthem
Feb. 13-16: “Raise the Red Lantern” ballet at Kennedy Center
Feb. 14: Story District’s “Sucker for Love” at Lincoln Theatre
Feb. 14: “My Funny Valentine” Sinatra tribute at The Hamilton
Feb. 14: PJ Morton at Kennedy Center
Feb. 14: “1964: The Tribute” at Wolf Trap
Feb. 14-18: “Disney on Ice” at Capital One Arena
Feb. 15: Cheap Trick at MGM National Harbor
Feb. 15: Rusted Root’s Michael Glabicki at City Winery
Feb. 15-23: Tedeschi Trucks Band at Warner Theatre
Feb. 17: Boyz II Men at MGM National Harbor
Feb. 17: Three Dog Night at The Birchmere
Feb. 19: Michael Buble at Capital One Arena
Feb. 19: Disney’s DCappella
Feb. 20: Anderson .Paak at MGM National Harbor
Feb. 21: James Blake at The Anthem
Feb. 21: Disturbed at Capital One Arena
Feb. 22: Marc Anthony at Capital One Arena
Feb. 21-Feb. 23: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at Kennedy Center
Feb. 21-24: Ali Siddiq at DC Improv
Feb. 22: 10,000 Maniacs at The Birchmere
Feb. 22-23: Vince Staples at 9:30 Club
Feb. 23: Brothers Osborne at The Anthem
Feb. 23: Sinbad at MGM National Harbor
Feb. 24: Academy Awards
Feb. 26-March 3: “Finding Neverland” at National Theatre
Feb. 27-28: War at The Birchmere
Feb. 27-March 3: Washington Ballet’s “Sleeping Beauty” at Kennedy Center
Feb. 28: O.A.R.’s Marc Roberge at City Winery
