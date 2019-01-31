202
February Entertainment Guide 2019

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP January 31, 2019 12:36 am 01/31/2019 12:36am
Toni Braxton, Michael Buble, Anderson .Paak and Brothers Osborne will perform here in February. (WTOP collage via AP)
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews February entertainment

Jason Fraley

WASHINGTON — February means cuing the groundhog and wooing your valentine.

It’s also time for your “Top of the Month” Entertainment Guide of D.C. area events.

Click through the gallery for video highlights, then find the full list below:

 

February Entertainment Guide

Feb. 1: Toni Braxton at MGM National Harbor

Feb. 1: “Back to the ’90s” at Pearl Street Warehouse

Feb. 1-9: “The Baltimore Waltz” at Keegan Theatre

Feb. 1-17: “Twelve Angry Men” at Ford’s Theatre

Feb. 1-24: “Kleptocracy” at Arena Stage

Feb. 1-March 10: “Ain’t Misbehavin'” at Signature Theatre

Feb. 1-March 3: “Admissions” at Studio Theatre

Feb. 2: Potomac Phil at Dupont Circle

Feb. 2: Brian Ganz presents “Extreme Chopin” at Strathmore

Feb. 2: The Wailers at The Hamilton

Feb. 2: DGA Awards

Feb. 2: “Capturing Pablo” at Lincoln Theatre

Feb. 3: Super Bowl

Feb. 4-March 3: “BLKS” at Woolly Mammoth Theater

Feb. 5-March 10: “Richard the Third” at Shakespeare Theatre

Feb. 6-11: “The Music Man” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 7-10: Finesse Mitchell at DC Improv

Feb. 8: “Lego Movie 2” in movie theaters

Feb. 8: Slick Rick at Howard Theatre

Feb. 8: Fred Armisen at Lincoln Theatre

Feb. 8-9: Arlo Guthrie at The Birchmere

Feb. 8-March 10: “The Heiress” at Arena Stage

Feb. 9: Old Dominion at The Anthem

Feb. 13-16: “Raise the Red Lantern” ballet at Kennedy Center

Feb. 14: Story District’s “Sucker for Love” at Lincoln Theatre

Feb. 14: “My Funny Valentine” Sinatra tribute at The Hamilton

Feb. 14: PJ Morton at Kennedy Center

Feb. 14: “1964: The Tribute” at Wolf Trap

Feb. 14-18: “Disney on Ice” at Capital One Arena

Feb. 15: Cheap Trick at MGM National Harbor

Feb. 15: Rusted Root’s Michael Glabicki at City Winery

Feb. 15-23: Tedeschi Trucks Band at Warner Theatre

Feb. 17: Boyz II Men at MGM National Harbor

Feb. 17: Three Dog Night at The Birchmere

Feb. 19: Michael Buble at Capital One Arena

Feb. 19: Disney’s DCappella

Feb. 20: Anderson .Paak at MGM National Harbor

Feb. 21: James Blake at The Anthem

Feb. 21: Disturbed at Capital One Arena

Feb. 22: Marc Anthony at Capital One Arena

Feb. 21-Feb. 23: “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 21-24: Ali Siddiq at DC Improv

Feb. 22: 10,000 Maniacs at The Birchmere

Feb. 22-23: Vince Staples at 9:30 Club

Feb. 23: Brothers Osborne at The Anthem

Feb. 23: Sinbad at MGM National Harbor

Feb. 24: Academy Awards

Feb. 26-March 3: “Finding Neverland” at National Theatre

Feb. 27-28: War at The Birchmere

Feb. 27-March 3: Washington Ballet’s “Sleeping Beauty” at Kennedy Center

Feb. 28: O.A.R.’s Marc Roberge at City Winery

Art News Entertainment News February Entertainment Guide Local News Maryland News Movie News Music News Top of the Month TV News Virginia Washington, DC News
