November Entertainment Guide 2018

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP November 5, 2018 12:02 am 11/05/2018 12:02am
Which fun events are coming to the D.C. area this November?

Nov. 5-18: “Beetlejuice: The Musical” at National Theatre

Nov. 5-25: “Anastasia” at Kennedy Center

Nov. 5-Dec. 2: “As You Like It” at Keegan Theatre

Nov. 5-Dec. 23: “Anything Goes” at Arena Stage

Nov. 5-Jan. 6: “Billy Elliot” at Signature Theatre

Nov. 7: Tenacious D at The Anthem

Nov. 7: Jason Mewes at DC Improv

Nov. 7: Petula Clark at The Birchmere

Nov. 8: Humble Pie at City Winery

Nov. 8: John Lloyd Young at Wolf Trap

Nov. 8-9: Lalah Hathaway at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Nov. 8-11: “BLIGHT” at Anacostia Playhouse

Nov. 9: “Boy Erased” in movie theaters

Nov. 9: “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” in movie theaters

Nov. 9: “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” in movie theaters

Nov. 9: Jim Jeffries at MGM National Harbor 

Nov. 9-Jan. 6: “Elf: The Musical” at Olney Theatre Center 

Nov. 10-11: Chris Botti at The Birchmere

Nov. 10-25: Washington National Opera’s “Silent Night” at Kennedy Center

Nov. 14: David Cook at City Winery

Nov. 14-Dec. 16: “Cry It Out” at Studio Theatre

Nov. 15: Josh Groban & Idina Menzel at Capitol One Arena

Nov. 15: Mayday Parade at The Fillmore

Nov. 15-16: Aziz Ansari at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 15-Dec. 30: “A Christmas Carol” at Ford’s Theatre

Nov. 16: “Widows” in movie theaters

Nov. 16: “Fantastic Beasts” in movie theaters

Nov. 16: Maz Jobrani at Kennedy Center

Nov. 16-18: Paula Poundstone at The Birchmere

Nov. 17: Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda at The Fillmore

Nov. 17: Jim James at Lincoln Theatre

Nov. 18: Art Garfunkel at Wolf Trap

Nov. 21: “Creed 2” in movie theaters

Nov. 21: “Green Book” in movie theaters

Nov. 21: “The Front Runner” in movie theaters

Nov. 21: Chuck Brown Band at Pearl Street Warehouse

Nov. 21: Rare Essence at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Nov. 23-25: Donnell Rawlings at DC Improv

Nov. 23-25: NSO presents Disney Concert

Nov. 25: Eric Byrd Trio’s A Charlie Brown Christmas at Hamilton Live

Nov. 25: Home Free: A Country Christmas at Strathmore

Nov. 26: Matisyahu at City Winery

Nov. 26-28: Melissa Etheridge at The Birchmere

Nov. 27-Dec. 30: “Beautiful” at National Theatre

Nov. 28: John Legend at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 28-Dec. 23: “Gem of the Ocean” at Round House Theatre

Nov. 29: Shawn Colvin at The Birchmere

Nov. 29: 3OH!3 at The Fillmore

Nov. 29: Kris Allen at City Winery

Nov. 29-Dec. 28: “The Nutcracker” at Warner Theatre

Nov. 30: “The Favourite” in movie theaters

Nov. 30: Pure Prairie League at The Birchmere

Nov. 30: Thom Yorke at Kennedy Center

Nov. 30: Crash Test Dummies at Hamilton Live

