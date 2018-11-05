November Entertainment Guide 2018

Which fun events are coming to the D.C. area this November?
Nov. 5-18: “Beetlejuice: The Musical” at National Theatre
Nov. 5-25: “Anastasia” at Kennedy Center
Nov. 5-Dec. 2: “As You Like It” at Keegan Theatre
Nov. 5-Dec. 23: “Anything Goes” at Arena Stage
Nov. 5-Jan. 6: “Billy Elliot” at Signature Theatre
Nov. 7: Tenacious D at The Anthem
Nov. 7: Jason Mewes at DC Improv
Nov. 7: Petula Clark at The Birchmere
Nov. 8: Humble Pie at City Winery
Nov. 8: John Lloyd Young at Wolf Trap
Nov. 8-9: Lalah Hathaway at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Nov. 8-11: “BLIGHT” at Anacostia Playhouse
Nov. 9: “Boy Erased” in movie theaters
Nov. 9: “The Girl in the Spider’s Web” in movie theaters
Nov. 9: “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” in movie theaters
Nov. 9: Jim Jeffries at MGM National Harbor
Nov. 9-Jan. 6: “Elf: The Musical” at Olney Theatre Center
Nov. 10-11: Chris Botti at The Birchmere
Nov. 10-25: Washington National Opera’s “Silent Night” at Kennedy Center
Nov. 14: David Cook at City Winery
Nov. 14-Dec. 16: “Cry It Out” at Studio Theatre
Nov. 15: Josh Groban & Idina Menzel at Capitol One Arena
Nov. 15: Mayday Parade at The Fillmore
Nov. 15-16: Aziz Ansari at MGM National Harbor
Nov. 15-Dec. 30: “A Christmas Carol” at Ford’s Theatre
Nov. 16: “Widows” in movie theaters
Nov. 16: “Fantastic Beasts” in movie theaters
Nov. 16: Maz Jobrani at Kennedy Center
Nov. 16-18: Paula Poundstone at The Birchmere
Nov. 17: Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda at The Fillmore
Nov. 17: Jim James at Lincoln Theatre
Nov. 18: Art Garfunkel at Wolf Trap
Nov. 21: “Creed 2” in movie theaters
Nov. 21: “Green Book” in movie theaters
Nov. 21: “The Front Runner” in movie theaters
Nov. 21: Chuck Brown Band at Pearl Street Warehouse
Nov. 21: Rare Essence at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Nov. 23-25: Donnell Rawlings at DC Improv
Nov. 23-25: NSO presents Disney Concert
Nov. 25: Eric Byrd Trio’s A Charlie Brown Christmas at Hamilton Live
Nov. 25: Home Free: A Country Christmas at Strathmore
Nov. 26: Matisyahu at City Winery
Nov. 26-28: Melissa Etheridge at The Birchmere
Nov. 27-Dec. 30: “Beautiful” at National Theatre
Nov. 28: John Legend at MGM National Harbor
Nov. 28-Dec. 23: “Gem of the Ocean” at Round House Theatre
Nov. 29: Shawn Colvin at The Birchmere
Nov. 29: 3OH!3 at The Fillmore
Nov. 29: Kris Allen at City Winery
Nov. 29-Dec. 28: “The Nutcracker” at Warner Theatre
Nov. 30: “The Favourite” in movie theaters
Nov. 30: Pure Prairie League at The Birchmere
Nov. 30: Thom Yorke at Kennedy Center
Nov. 30: Crash Test Dummies at Hamilton Live
