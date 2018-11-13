‘Game of Thrones’ to return in April

"Game of Thrones" fans have been anxiously waiting for the hit fantasy series to return since Season 7 wrapped in the summer of 2017, which feels like an eternity ago.

WASHINGTON — Winter is officially coming — in the spring.

On Tuesday, we finally learned the Season 8 release date thanks to an official tweet by HBO.

The end of the Twitter teaser video includes the words: April 2019.

Watch the video for yourself and get excited #ForTheThrone:

Every battle.

Every betrayal.

Every risk.

Every fight.

Every sacrifice.

Every death.

All #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/WReVt473SH — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

