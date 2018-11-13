‘Game of Thrones’ to return in April

"Game of Thrones" fans have been anxiously waiting for the hit fantasy series to return since Season 7 wrapped in the summer of 2017, which feels like an eternity ago.
WASHINGTON — Winter is officially coming — in the spring.
“Game of Thrones” fans have been anxiously waiting for the hit fantasy series to return since Season 7 wrapped in the summer of 2017, which feels like an eternity ago.
On Tuesday, we finally learned the Season 8 release date thanks to an official tweet by HBO.
The end of the Twitter teaser video includes the words: April 2019.
Watch the video for yourself and get excited #ForTheThrone:
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.