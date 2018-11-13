202.5
‘Game of Thrones’ to return in April

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP November 13, 2018 11:52 am 11/13/2018 11:52am
Emilia Clarke stars as Daenerys Targaryen, aka Khaleesi, aka “Mother of Dragons” in “Game of Thrones.” (HBO via AP, File)

WASHINGTON — Winter is officially coming — in the spring.

“Game of Thrones” fans have been anxiously waiting for the hit fantasy series to return since Season 7 wrapped in the summer of 2017, which feels like an eternity ago.

On Tuesday, we finally learned the Season 8 release date thanks to an official tweet by HBO.

The end of the Twitter teaser video includes the words: April 2019.

Watch the video for yourself and get excited #ForTheThrone:

