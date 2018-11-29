December Entertainment Guide 2018

Which events should you circle on your calendar this December in the D.C. area?
Nov. 29-Dec. 30: “A Christmas Carol” at Ford’s Theatre
Nov. 29-Dec. 1: Alexandria Nutcracker
Nov. 29-Dec. 16: “Cry It Out” at Studio Theatre
Nov. 29-Dec. 23: “Anything Goes” at Arena Stage
Nov. 29-Dec. 30: “Beautiful: Carole King Musical” at National Theatre
Nov. 29-Jan. 6: “Elf: The Musical” at Olney Theatre Center
Nov. 29-Jan. 6: “Billy Elliot” at Signature Theatre
Nov. 30: Brian Setzer Orchestra at The Anthem
Nov. 30-Dec. 28: Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Warner Theatre
Dec. 1: “It’s a Wonderful Walk” in Frederick, MD
Dec. 1: Wolf Trap Holiday Sing-a-Long
Dec. 1: Esperanza Spalding at Lincoln Theatre
Dec. 2: Manheim Steamroller Christmas at Strathmore
Dec. 2: Emmylou Harris at Hamilton Live
Dec. 2: Paula Abdul at MGM National Harbor
Dec. 2: Kennedy Center Honors
Dec. 2-3: Pentatonix at The Anthem
Dec. 3: The Byrds at Strathmore
Dec. 3-Jan. 6: “She the People” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Dec. 4: Kenny G at Strathmore
Dec. 4: Bastille at The Anthem
Dec. 4-31: “Love Factually” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 6: Jewel at Lincoln Theater
Dec. 6: Marcus King at 9:30 Club
Dec. 6: 98 Degrees at The Fillmore
Dec. 6-9: Freddy Cole at Blues Alley
Dec. 7: “Schindler’s List” 25th anniversary in movie theaters
Dec. 7: DJ Snoopadelic at Echostage
Dec. 7: Donny & Marie at MGM National Harbor
Dec. 7: National Philharmonic’s Holiday Pops at Strathmore
Dec. 7-22: The Washington Chorus’ “Candlelight Christmas”
Dec. 8: Sara Evans “At Christmas” at The Birchmere
Dec. 8: Rufus Wainwright at Strathmore
Dec. 8: Craig Ferguson at MGM National Harbor
Dec. 9: Regina Belle at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Dec. 10: Beach Boys at Strathmore
Dec. 12: NSO’s Holidays at The Anthem
Dec. 12: Ingrid Michaelson Trio at Lincoln Theatre
Dec. 12-Jan. 13: “Miss Saigon” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 13: Penn & Teller at MGM National Harbor
Dec. 13-15: Thievery Corporation at 9:30 Club
Dec. 13-31: “An Irish Carol” at Keegan Theatre
Dec. 14: “The Mule” in movie theaters
Dec. 14-16: Washington National Opera’s “The Lion, The Unicorn and Me”
Dec. 15: O.A.R. at The Anthem
Dec. 15: Turnpike Troubadours at The Fillmore
Dec. 15: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes at The Birchmere
Dec. 15: Chelsey Green at Blues Alley
Dec. 15-16: Amy Schumer at MGM National Harbor
Dec. 18-19: Judy Collins “Holidays & Hits” at The Birchmere
Dec. 18-19: “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” at Strathmore
Dec. 19: “Mary Poppins Returns” in movie theaters
Dec. 20: “A John Waters Christmas” at The Birchmere
Dec. 20-23: NSO’s “Messiah” at Kennedy Center
Dec. 21: “Aquaman” in movie theaters
Dec. 21: Macy Gray at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Dec. 21: Eric B. & Rakim at Howard Theatre
Dec. 25: “If Beale Street Could Talk” in movie theaters
Dec. 25: “Vice” in movie theaters
Dec. 26-29: Anita Baker at MGM National Harbor
Dec. 27: Ben Williams “Holiday Extravaganza” at Hamilton Live
Dec. 28: The Roots at The Fillmore
Dec. 28: NRBQ at Hamilton Live
Dec. 31: Trombone Shorty at The Anthem
Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Ball at Black Cat
