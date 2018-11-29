202.5
Home » Entertainment News » December Entertainment Guide 2018

December Entertainment Guide 2018

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP November 29, 2018 12:02 am 11/29/2018 12:02am
Share

Which events should you circle on your calendar this December in the D.C. area?

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews December entertainment

Jason Fraley

Download audio

December Entertainment Guide

Nov. 29-Dec. 30: “A Christmas Carol” at Ford’s Theatre

Nov. 29-Dec. 1: Alexandria Nutcracker

Nov. 29-Dec. 16: “Cry It Out” at Studio Theatre

Nov. 29-Dec. 23: “Anything Goes” at Arena Stage 

Nov. 29-Dec. 30: “Beautiful: Carole King Musical” at National Theatre

Nov. 29-Jan. 6: “Elf: The Musical” at Olney Theatre Center

Nov. 29-Jan. 6: “Billy Elliot” at Signature Theatre

Nov. 30: Brian Setzer Orchestra at The Anthem

Nov. 30-Dec. 28: Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Warner Theatre

Dec. 1: “It’s a Wonderful Walk” in Frederick, MD

Dec. 1: Wolf Trap Holiday Sing-a-Long

Dec. 1: Esperanza Spalding at Lincoln Theatre

Dec. 2: Manheim Steamroller Christmas at Strathmore

Dec. 2: Emmylou Harris at Hamilton Live

Dec. 2: Paula Abdul at MGM National Harbor

Dec. 2: Kennedy Center Honors

Dec. 2-3: Pentatonix at The Anthem

Dec. 3: The Byrds at Strathmore

Dec. 3-Jan. 6: “She the People” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Dec. 4: Kenny G at Strathmore

Dec. 4: Bastille at The Anthem

Dec. 4-31: “Love Factually” at Kennedy Center

Dec. 6: Jewel at Lincoln Theater

Dec. 6: Marcus King at 9:30 Club 

Dec. 6: 98 Degrees at The Fillmore

Dec. 6-9: Freddy Cole at Blues Alley 

Dec. 7: “Schindler’s List” 25th anniversary in movie theaters

Dec. 7: DJ Snoopadelic at Echostage

Dec. 7: Donny & Marie at MGM National Harbor

Dec. 7: National Philharmonic’s Holiday Pops at Strathmore

Dec. 7-22: The Washington Chorus’ “Candlelight Christmas”

Dec. 8: Sara Evans “At Christmas” at The Birchmere

Dec. 8: Rufus Wainwright at Strathmore

Dec. 8: Craig Ferguson at MGM National Harbor

Dec. 9: Regina Belle at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Dec. 10: Beach Boys at Strathmore

Dec. 12: NSO’s Holidays at The Anthem

Dec. 12: Ingrid Michaelson Trio at Lincoln Theatre

Dec. 12-Jan. 13: “Miss Saigon” at Kennedy Center 

Dec. 13: Penn & Teller at MGM National Harbor 

Dec. 13-15: Thievery Corporation at 9:30 Club

Dec. 13-31: “An Irish Carol” at Keegan Theatre 

Dec. 14: “The Mule” in movie theaters

Dec. 14-16: Washington National Opera’s “The Lion, The Unicorn and Me” 

Dec. 15: O.A.R. at The Anthem

Dec. 15: Turnpike Troubadours at The Fillmore

Dec. 15: Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes at The Birchmere

Dec. 15: Chelsey Green at Blues Alley

Dec. 15-16: Amy Schumer at MGM National Harbor 

Dec. 18-19: Judy Collins “Holidays & Hits” at The Birchmere

Dec. 18-19: “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” at Strathmore

Dec. 19: “Mary Poppins Returns” in movie theaters

Dec. 20: “A John Waters Christmas” at The Birchmere

Dec. 20-23: NSO’s “Messiah” at Kennedy Center

Dec. 21: “Aquaman” in movie theaters 

Dec. 21: Macy Gray at Bethesda Blues & Jazz 

Dec. 21: Eric B. & Rakim at Howard Theatre

Dec. 25: “If Beale Street Could Talk” in movie theaters 

Dec. 25: “Vice” in movie theaters 

Dec. 26-29: Anita Baker at MGM National Harbor 

Dec. 27: Ben Williams “Holiday Extravaganza” at Hamilton Live

Dec. 28: The Roots at The Fillmore

Dec. 28: NRBQ at Hamilton Live

Dec. 31: Trombone Shorty at The Anthem

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve Ball at Black Cat

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Art News december entertainment guide Entertainment News Local News Maryland News Movie News Virginia Washington, DC News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
12 ways to eat veggies for breakfast
First lady unveils White House Christmas decorations
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
Celebrity deaths
Today in History: Nov. 28
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 25-Dec. 1
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
PHOTOS: 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
November Entertainment Guide
Election Day
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note