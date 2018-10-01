202
Home » Entertainment News » October Entertainment Guide 2018

October Entertainment Guide 2018

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP October 1, 2018 12:08 am 10/01/2018 12:08am
Share

A roundup of fun events to check out around the D.C. area in October.

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews October entertainment

Jason Fraley

Download audio

October Entertainment Guide

Oct. 1-7: “Gloria” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Oct. 1-14: “Lincolnesque” at Keegan Theatre

Oct. 1-14: “If I Forget” at Studio Theatre

Oct. 1-21: “Born Yesterday” at Ford’s Theatre

Oct. 1-21: “Turn Me Loose” at Arena Stage

Oct. 1-28: “The Comedy of Errors” at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Oct. 1-Nov. 11: “Heisenberg” at Signature Theatre

Oct. 2: Maroon 5 at Capital One Arena

Oct. 2: Slash at The Fillmore 

Oct. 3: Leon Bridges at Capital One Arena

Oct. 3: Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, Suzy Bogguss at The Birchmere

Oct. 3: Liz Phair at 9:30 Club

Oct. 4: Goethe Institut’s “Wunderbar Together” at Lincoln Memorial

Oct. 5: “A Star is Born” in movie theaters

Oct. 5: Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood at Strathmore

Oct. 5: Lupe Fiasco at 9:30 Club 

Oct. 5: Maxwell at MGM National Harbor 

Oct. 5-6: Florence + The Machine at The Anthem

Oct. 5-21: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” by Arlington Players 

Oct. 6: Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker at Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 6: Colin Quinn at Kennedy Center 

Oct. 6: Simple Minds at 9:30 Club 

Oct. 6: Pat Metheny at Strathmore 

Oct. 7: Phil Collins at Capital One Arena 

Oct. 7: Papa Roach at The Fillmore

Oct. 7: Herman’s Hermits at The Birchmere

Oct. 8: J. Cole at Capital One Arena

Oct. 8: The Struts at 9:30 Club 

Oct. 9: Diana Krall at Warner Theatre 

Oct. 9-10: Nine Inch Nails at The Anthem

Oct. 10-14: Double Exposure Investigative Film Fest

Oct. 12: “First Man” in movie theaters

Oct. 12-13: The Whispers at The Birchmere

Oct. 13: Goo Goo Dolls at The Anthem

Oct. 13: Chris Stapleton & Marty Stuart at Jiffy Lube Live 

Oct. 13: Who’s Live Anyway? at Warner Theatre

Oct. 14: Phylicia Rashad at Shakespeare Theatre Gala

Oct. 14-Nov. 18: “Beetlejuice” at National Theatre

Oct. 17: Lily Tomlin at Kennedy Center 

Oct. 17: Death Cab for Cuite at The Anthem

Oct. 17: Wynonna at The Birchmere

Oct. 18: Lauryn Hill at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 18-20: BSO presents Vilvaldi’s Four Seasons at Strathmore

Oct. 18-21: Middleburg Film Festival

Oct. 19: “Halloween” in movie theaters

Oct. 21: Julia Louis-Dreyfus receives Mark Twain Prize

Oct. 21: Lily Allen at The Fillmore

Oct. 23: Jessie J at The Fillmore

Oct. 23-24: Lyle Lovett & Robert Earl Keen at The Birchmere

Oct. 23-25: NSO presents “Empire Strikes Back” at Kennedy Center

Oct. 23-Nov. 4: “The Fever” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Oct. 24-27: Black History Museum Film Festival

Oct. 24-28: “Little Shop of Horrors” at Kennedy Center 

Oct. 25: Phil Vassar at The Birchmere 

Oct. 25: Emmylou Harris & Jackson Browne at Warner Theatre 

Oct. 25-29: Washington West Film Festival

Oct. 26: “Beautiful Boy” in movie theaters

Oct. 27: Keith Sweat at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 28: Kathy Mattea at The Birchmere

Oct. 29-30: Mary Chapin Carpenter at The Birchmere

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News jason fraley Local News Maryland News Movie News Music News october entertainment guide Photo Galleries Virginia Washington, DC News

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Today in History: Oct. 1
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US