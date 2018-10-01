October Entertainment Guide 2018

A roundup of fun events to check out around the D.C. area in October.
Introduction
So long, September. Welcome, October!
Time for your “Top of the Month” Entertainment Guide.
Jason Fraley
October Entertainment Guide
Oct. 1-7: “Gloria” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Oct. 1-14: “Lincolnesque” at Keegan Theatre
Oct. 1-14: “If I Forget” at Studio Theatre
Oct. 1-21: “Born Yesterday” at Ford’s Theatre
Oct. 1-21: “Turn Me Loose” at Arena Stage
Oct. 1-28: “The Comedy of Errors” at Shakespeare Theatre Company
Oct. 1-Nov. 11: “Heisenberg” at Signature Theatre
Oct. 2: Maroon 5 at Capital One Arena
Oct. 2: Slash at The Fillmore
Oct. 3: Leon Bridges at Capital One Arena
Oct. 3: Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, Suzy Bogguss at The Birchmere
Oct. 3: Liz Phair at 9:30 Club
Oct. 4: Goethe Institut’s “Wunderbar Together” at Lincoln Memorial
Oct. 5: “A Star is Born” in movie theaters
Oct. 5: Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood at Strathmore
Oct. 5: Lupe Fiasco at 9:30 Club
Oct. 5: Maxwell at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 5-6: Florence + The Machine at The Anthem
Oct. 5-21: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” by Arlington Players
Oct. 6: Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker at Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 6: Colin Quinn at Kennedy Center
Oct. 6: Simple Minds at 9:30 Club
Oct. 6: Pat Metheny at Strathmore
Oct. 7: Phil Collins at Capital One Arena
Oct. 7: Papa Roach at The Fillmore
Oct. 7: Herman’s Hermits at The Birchmere
Oct. 8: J. Cole at Capital One Arena
Oct. 8: The Struts at 9:30 Club
Oct. 9: Diana Krall at Warner Theatre
Oct. 9-10: Nine Inch Nails at The Anthem
Oct. 10-14: Double Exposure Investigative Film Fest
Oct. 12: “First Man” in movie theaters
Oct. 12-13: The Whispers at The Birchmere
Oct. 13: Goo Goo Dolls at The Anthem
Oct. 13: Chris Stapleton & Marty Stuart at Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 13: Who’s Live Anyway? at Warner Theatre
Oct. 14: Phylicia Rashad at Shakespeare Theatre Gala
Oct. 14-Nov. 18: “Beetlejuice” at National Theatre
Oct. 17: Lily Tomlin at Kennedy Center
Oct. 17: Death Cab for Cuite at The Anthem
Oct. 17: Wynonna at The Birchmere
Oct. 18: Lauryn Hill at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 18-20: BSO presents Vilvaldi’s Four Seasons at Strathmore
Oct. 18-21: Middleburg Film Festival
Oct. 19: “Halloween” in movie theaters
Oct. 21: Julia Louis-Dreyfus receives Mark Twain Prize
Oct. 21: Lily Allen at The Fillmore
Oct. 23: Jessie J at The Fillmore
Oct. 23-24: Lyle Lovett & Robert Earl Keen at The Birchmere
Oct. 23-25: NSO presents “Empire Strikes Back” at Kennedy Center
Oct. 23-Nov. 4: “The Fever” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Oct. 24-27: Black History Museum Film Festival
Oct. 24-28: “Little Shop of Horrors” at Kennedy Center
Oct. 25: Phil Vassar at The Birchmere
Oct. 25: Emmylou Harris & Jackson Browne at Warner Theatre
Oct. 25-29: Washington West Film Festival
Oct. 26: “Beautiful Boy” in movie theaters
Oct. 27: Keith Sweat at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 28: Kathy Mattea at The Birchmere
Oct. 29-30: Mary Chapin Carpenter at The Birchmere
