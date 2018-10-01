October Entertainment Guide 2018

A roundup of fun events to check out around the D.C. area in October.

Time for your “Top of the Month” Entertainment Guide.

October Entertainment Guide

Oct. 1-7: “Gloria” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Oct. 1-14: “Lincolnesque” at Keegan Theatre

Oct. 1-14: “If I Forget” at Studio Theatre

Oct. 1-21: “Born Yesterday” at Ford’s Theatre

Oct. 1-21: “Turn Me Loose” at Arena Stage

Oct. 1-28: “The Comedy of Errors” at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Oct. 1-Nov. 11: “Heisenberg” at Signature Theatre

Oct. 2: Maroon 5 at Capital One Arena

Oct. 2: Slash at The Fillmore

Oct. 3: Leon Bridges at Capital One Arena

Oct. 3: Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, Suzy Bogguss at The Birchmere

Oct. 3: Liz Phair at 9:30 Club

Oct. 4: Goethe Institut’s “Wunderbar Together” at Lincoln Memorial

Oct. 5: “A Star is Born” in movie theaters

Oct. 5: Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood at Strathmore

Oct. 5: Lupe Fiasco at 9:30 Club

Oct. 5: Maxwell at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 5-6: Florence + The Machine at The Anthem

Oct. 5-21: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” by Arlington Players

Oct. 6: Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker at Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 6: Colin Quinn at Kennedy Center

Oct. 6: Simple Minds at 9:30 Club

Oct. 6: Pat Metheny at Strathmore

Oct. 7: Phil Collins at Capital One Arena

Oct. 7: Papa Roach at The Fillmore

Oct. 7: Herman’s Hermits at The Birchmere

Oct. 8: J. Cole at Capital One Arena

Oct. 8: The Struts at 9:30 Club

Oct. 9: Diana Krall at Warner Theatre

Oct. 9-10: Nine Inch Nails at The Anthem

Oct. 10-14: Double Exposure Investigative Film Fest

Oct. 12: “First Man” in movie theaters

Oct. 12-13: The Whispers at The Birchmere

Oct. 13: Goo Goo Dolls at The Anthem

Oct. 13: Chris Stapleton & Marty Stuart at Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 13: Who’s Live Anyway? at Warner Theatre

Oct. 14: Phylicia Rashad at Shakespeare Theatre Gala

Oct. 14-Nov. 18: “Beetlejuice” at National Theatre

Oct. 17: Lily Tomlin at Kennedy Center

Oct. 17: Death Cab for Cuite at The Anthem

Oct. 17: Wynonna at The Birchmere

Oct. 18: Lauryn Hill at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 18-20: BSO presents Vilvaldi’s Four Seasons at Strathmore

Oct. 18-21: Middleburg Film Festival

Oct. 19: “Halloween” in movie theaters

Oct. 21: Julia Louis-Dreyfus receives Mark Twain Prize

Oct. 21: Lily Allen at The Fillmore

Oct. 23: Jessie J at The Fillmore

Oct. 23-24: Lyle Lovett & Robert Earl Keen at The Birchmere

Oct. 23-25: NSO presents “Empire Strikes Back” at Kennedy Center

Oct. 23-Nov. 4: “The Fever” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Oct. 24-27: Black History Museum Film Festival

Oct. 24-28: “Little Shop of Horrors” at Kennedy Center

Oct. 25: Phil Vassar at The Birchmere

Oct. 25: Emmylou Harris & Jackson Browne at Warner Theatre

Oct. 25-29: Washington West Film Festival

Oct. 26: “Beautiful Boy” in movie theaters

Oct. 27: Keith Sweat at MGM National Harbor

Oct. 28: Kathy Mattea at The Birchmere

Oct. 29-30: Mary Chapin Carpenter at The Birchmere

