DC Shorts serves ‘cinematic dim sum’

WASHINGTON — Get ready for another year of the biggest short film fest on the East Coast.

The 15th annual D.C. Shorts Film Festival returns to E Street Cinema from Sept. 6-16.

“It’s 11 days of films from around the world,” assistant programming director Jasmine Bryant told WTOP. “It’s a very accessible film festival. You’re able to go up and talk to the directors. They’re right there on hand to answer your questions. A lot of them are just very welcoming and open to talking to people and just discussing their process with the audience members.”

During the first week, the 130 short films are arranged into 18 mixed-bag showcases.

“I kind of think of it as a cinematic dim sum,” Bryant joked. “Who doesn’t love dim sum?”

The second week of the festival, the films are reorganized into various thematic blocks.

“We have one called ‘I Am Woman,’ we have ‘Comedy,’ we have ‘LGBTQ,’ we have ‘Thrills & Chills,’ we have ‘The Real Reel,’ which is documentaries, we have ‘Ripped from the Headlines,'” Bryant said. “So, all of those films will have a similar theme, genre or style.”

There’s also the annual screenplay competition with live script readings at Miracle Theatre.

The winner earns cash to make the movie, which will then screen in next year’s festival.

