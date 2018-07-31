202
Home » Entertainment News » August Entertainment Guide 2018

August Entertainment Guide 2018

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP July 31, 2018 12:44 am 07/31/2018 12:44am
4 Shares

Which fun events should you catch around the D.C. area in August?

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews August entertainment

Jason Fraley

Download audio

August Entertainment Guide

Aug. 1: Chuck Brown Band at Strathmore

Aug. 1: Avenged Sevenfold at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 1-9: “The Story of the Gun” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Aug. 1-12: Second City at Kennedy Center

Aug. 1-19: “Dave” at Arena Stage

Aug. 1-26: “The Color Purple” at Kennedy Center

Aug. 1-Sept. 16: “Hamilton” at Kennedy Center

Aug. 2: George Clinton at Parliament Funkadelic at 9:30 Club

Aug. 2: Lady A & Darius Rucker at Merriweather

Aug. 2: Father John Misty at The Anthem

Aug. 2: David Cross at Warner Theatre

Aug. 2-5: Freddy Cole at Blues Alley

Aug. 3: Eli Cook at Pearl Street Warehouse 

Aug. 3: Roy Ayers at Lincoln Theatre 

Aug. 3: “Christopher Robin” hits movie theaters

Aug. 4: Jimmy Buffett at Jiffy Lube Live 

Aug. 4: Hanson at Wolf Trap

Aug. 4-5: Summer Spirit Fest at Merriweather 

Aug. 4-Sept. 2: “The Bridges of Madison County” at Keegan Theatre

Aug. 5: Bryan Adams at Wolf Trap 

Aug. 5: The Cult, STP & Bush at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 9-10: Toad the Wet Sprocket at The Birchmere

Aug. 7: “Grease” outdoors on Georgetown Waterfront

Aug. 8: Counting Crows & Live at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 9: Wiz Khalifa at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 9: Disney Sing-a-Long at Wolf Trap

Aug. 10: “The Meg” hits movie theaters

Aug. 10: Jason Mraz at Merriweather

Aug. 10: Lyle Lovett at Wolf Trap

Aug. 11: Shakira at Capital One Arena

Aug. 11: Aaron Neville at The Birchmere

Aug. 11: Keith Urban & Kelsea Ballerini at Jiffy Lube Live 

Aug. 11: Mary Chapin Carpenter at Wolf Trap 

Aug. 11-12: Phish at Merriweather

Aug. 12: Morris Day & The Time at The Birchmere

Aug. 12: Incubus at The Fillmore

Aug. 12: Pentatonix at Jiffy Lube Live 

Aug. 14-Sept. 23: “Passion” at Signature Theatre

Aug. 15: Warren G at The Fillmore

Aug. 15: Gladys Knight & The O’Jays at Wolf Trap 

Aug. 16: Alan Jackson & Lee Ann Womack at Wolf Trap 

Aug. 16-18: D.C. Black Film Festival

Aug. 16: The Rascals at The Birchmere

Aug. 17: Need To Breathe at The Anthem

Aug. 17: Trombone Shorty at Wolf Trap

Aug. 18: Cake & Ben Folds at Merriweather

Aug. 18: Jeff Daniels at The Birchmere

Aug. 18: Luke Bryan at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 19: Be’la Dona at U Street Music Hall

Aug. 19: Shinedown & Godsmack at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 20: Jeff Beck & Ann Wilson at Wolf Trap

Aug. 22: Kenny Chesney at Merriweather

Aug. 22: Justin Hayward at The Birchmere

Aug. 22: Michael McDonald & Peter Cetera at Wolf Trap

Aug. 23: Tanya Tucker at The Birchmere

Aug. 23: Nick Jonas at Nats Park 

Aug. 23: Fishbone at The Fillmore

Aug. 24: “The Wife” hits movie theaters

Aug. 24: Bobby Bones at Warner Theatre

Aug. 24: Little River Band at The Birchmere

Aug. 24: Frankie Valli at Wolf Trap

Aug. 24-25: Arsenio Hall at DC Improv

Aug. 25: Sheila E. at Howard Theatre

Aug. 25: Brad Paisley at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 26: 311 & The Offspring at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 26-27: Chris Isaak at The Birchmere

Aug. 30: G-Eazy at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 30: Kenny G at Wolf Trap

Aug. 31: Gavin DeGraw & Phillip Phillips at Wolf Trap

Aug. 31: Niall Horan & Maren Morris at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 31-Oct. 20: “South Pacific” at Olney Theatre Center

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Art News August Entertainment Guide entertainment guide Entertainment News jason fraley Local News Maryland News Movie News Music News Photo Galleries Top of the Month Virginia Washington, DC News

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 22-29
Today in History: Sept. 29
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US