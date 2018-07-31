August Entertainment Guide 2018

Which fun events should you catch around the D.C. area in August?
Aug. 1: Chuck Brown Band at Strathmore
Aug. 1: Avenged Sevenfold at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 1-9: “The Story of the Gun” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Aug. 1-12: Second City at Kennedy Center
Aug. 1-19: “Dave” at Arena Stage
Aug. 1-26: “The Color Purple” at Kennedy Center
Aug. 1-Sept. 16: “Hamilton” at Kennedy Center
Aug. 2: George Clinton at Parliament Funkadelic at 9:30 Club
Aug. 2: Lady A & Darius Rucker at Merriweather
Aug. 2: Father John Misty at The Anthem
Aug. 2: David Cross at Warner Theatre
Aug. 2-5: Freddy Cole at Blues Alley
Aug. 3: Eli Cook at Pearl Street Warehouse
Aug. 3: Roy Ayers at Lincoln Theatre
Aug. 3: “Christopher Robin” hits movie theaters
Aug. 4: Jimmy Buffett at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 4: Hanson at Wolf Trap
Aug. 4-5: Summer Spirit Fest at Merriweather
Aug. 4-Sept. 2: “The Bridges of Madison County” at Keegan Theatre
Aug. 5: Bryan Adams at Wolf Trap
Aug. 5: The Cult, STP & Bush at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 9-10: Toad the Wet Sprocket at The Birchmere
Aug. 7: “Grease” outdoors on Georgetown Waterfront
Aug. 8: Counting Crows & Live at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 9: Wiz Khalifa at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 9: Disney Sing-a-Long at Wolf Trap
Aug. 10: “The Meg” hits movie theaters
Aug. 10: Jason Mraz at Merriweather
Aug. 10: Lyle Lovett at Wolf Trap
Aug. 11: Shakira at Capital One Arena
Aug. 11: Aaron Neville at The Birchmere
Aug. 11: Keith Urban & Kelsea Ballerini at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 11: Mary Chapin Carpenter at Wolf Trap
Aug. 11-12: Phish at Merriweather
Aug. 12: Morris Day & The Time at The Birchmere
Aug. 12: Incubus at The Fillmore
Aug. 12: Pentatonix at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 14-Sept. 23: “Passion” at Signature Theatre
Aug. 15: Warren G at The Fillmore
Aug. 15: Gladys Knight & The O’Jays at Wolf Trap
Aug. 16: Alan Jackson & Lee Ann Womack at Wolf Trap
Aug. 16-18: D.C. Black Film Festival
Aug. 16: The Rascals at The Birchmere
Aug. 17: Need To Breathe at The Anthem
Aug. 17: Trombone Shorty at Wolf Trap
Aug. 18: Cake & Ben Folds at Merriweather
Aug. 18: Jeff Daniels at The Birchmere
Aug. 18: Luke Bryan at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 19: Be’la Dona at U Street Music Hall
Aug. 19: Shinedown & Godsmack at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 20: Jeff Beck & Ann Wilson at Wolf Trap
Aug. 22: Kenny Chesney at Merriweather
Aug. 22: Justin Hayward at The Birchmere
Aug. 22: Michael McDonald & Peter Cetera at Wolf Trap
Aug. 23: Tanya Tucker at The Birchmere
Aug. 23: Nick Jonas at Nats Park
Aug. 23: Fishbone at The Fillmore
Aug. 24: “The Wife” hits movie theaters
Aug. 24: Bobby Bones at Warner Theatre
Aug. 24: Little River Band at The Birchmere
Aug. 24: Frankie Valli at Wolf Trap
Aug. 24-25: Arsenio Hall at DC Improv
Aug. 25: Sheila E. at Howard Theatre
Aug. 25: Brad Paisley at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 26: 311 & The Offspring at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 26-27: Chris Isaak at The Birchmere
Aug. 30: G-Eazy at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 30: Kenny G at Wolf Trap
Aug. 31: Gavin DeGraw & Phillip Phillips at Wolf Trap
Aug. 31: Niall Horan & Maren Morris at Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 31-Oct. 20: “South Pacific” at Olney Theatre Center
