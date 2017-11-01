November Entertainment Guide 2017

Which events should you check out in the D.C. area during the month of November?
Introduction
It’s hard to believe it’s already November!
Time for your “Top of the Month” Entertainment Guide.
Which fun events should you hit around town this month?
Click through the gallery for highlights, then find the full list below.
(WTOP collage via AP)
Jason Fraley
Download audio
November Entertainment Guide
Nov. 1: Cypress Hill at The Fillmore
Nov. 1: AFI 50th anniversary at Library of Congress
Nov. 1-19: “The Price” at Arena Stage
Nov. 1-19: “The Book of Mormon” at Kennedy Center
Nov. 1-Dec. 3: “Mean Girls” at National Theatre
Nov. 1-Dec. 24: “The Pajama Game” at Arena Stage
Nov. 2: Christopher Nolan at Library of Congress
Nov. 2: The Shins at The Anthem
Nov. 2-4: Adam Ferrara at DC Improv
Nov. 3: “Thor: Ragnarok” hits movie theaters
Nov. 3: “Lady Bird” hits movie theaters
Nov. 3: “LBJ” hits movie theaters
Nov. 3: Tori Amos at MGM National Harbor
Nov. 4-19: Washington National Opera’s “Alcina” at Kennedy Center
Nov. 5: Imagine Dragons at Capitol One Arena
Nov. 5: The Isley Brothers at Kennedy Center
Nov. 6-7: The Mountain Goats at 9:30 Club
Nov. 7: Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile at The Anthem
Nov. 7-Jan. 14: “Crazy for You” at Signature Theatre
Nov. 9: John Cleese at Warner Theatre
Nov. 9: Morris Day & The Time at The Birchmere
Nov. 9-12: Spike Lee headlines Virginia Film Festival
Nov. 10: “Murder on the Orient Express” hits movie theaters
Nov. 10: “Last Flag Flying” hits movie theaters
Nov. 10: Eli Young Band at The Fillmore
Nov. 10: John Prine & Dan Auerbach at DAR Constitution Hall
Nov. 10: NSO Veterans Day Concert at Kennedy Center
Nov. 10-12: Paula Poundstone at The Birchmere
Nov. 11: Macklemore at The Fillmore
Nov. 13: Haley Reinhart at The Fillmore
Nov. 14: Bob Dylan at The Anthem
Nov. 14: Neil deGrasse Tyson at Warner Theatre
Nov. 14-Dec. 20: “Twelfth Night” at Shakespeare Theatre
Nov. 12-15: TCM presents “Casablanca” in movie theaters
Nov. 15: NSO at The Anthem
Nov. 15-16: Lyle Lovett at The Birchmere
Nov. 16: Janet Jackson at Capitol One Arena
Nov. 16-19: NSO’s “An American in Paris” at Kennedy Center
Nov. 16-Dec. 31: “A Christmas Carol” at Ford’s Theatre
Nov. 17: “Justice League” hits movie theaters
Nov. 17: “Mudbound” hits movie theaters
Nov. 17: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” hits movie theaters
Nov. 18: Marlon Wayans at MGM National Harbor
Nov. 18: Erykah Badu at The Anthem
Nov. 18: “Mystery Science Theatre” at Weinberg Center
Nov. 18-19: Ron White at Warner Theatre
Nov. 19: National Portrait Gallery Gala
Nov. 19: Joe Nichols at Weinberg Center
Nov. 19: Lady Gaga at Capitol One Arena
Nov. 19: Kathy Mattea at The Birchmere
Nov. 22: Disney’s “Coco” hits movie theaters
Nov. 22: “Molly’s Game” hits movie theaters
Nov. 23: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Nov. 24: Mariah Carey at MGM National Harbor
Nov. 24: Chaka Khan at Warner Theatre
Nov. 24-26: NSO’s “Harry Potter” at Kennedy Center
Nov. 25: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at The Fillmore
Nov. 25: Brian Setzer Orchestra at The Birchmere
Nov. 25: Kirk Franklin & Ledisi at The Birchmere
Nov. 28: David Crosby at Wolf Trap
Nov. 28: Squeeze at 9:30 Club
Nov. 29: Jay-Z at Capitol One Arena
Nov. 29-Dec. 24: “The Book of Will” at Round House Theatre
Nov. 30: The Marshall Tucker Band at The Birchmere
Nov. 30: Tina Turner tribute at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Nov. 30: John Anderson at Hamilton Live
Nov. 30-Dec. 24: The Washington Ballet’s “Nutcracker” at Warner Theatre
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.
When it comes to unofficial holidays, November is a veritable feast of roasted random, stuffed with weird. Read more about November’s offbeat side.