November Entertainment Guide 2017

Which events should you check out in the D.C. area during the month of November?

Click through the gallery for highlights, then find the full list below.

Which fun events should you hit around town this month?

Time for your “Top of the Month” Entertainment Guide.

November Entertainment Guide

Nov. 1: Cypress Hill at The Fillmore

Nov. 1: AFI 50th anniversary at Library of Congress

Nov. 1-19: “The Price” at Arena Stage

Nov. 1-19: “The Book of Mormon” at Kennedy Center

Nov. 1-Dec. 3: “Mean Girls” at National Theatre

Nov. 1-Dec. 24: “The Pajama Game” at Arena Stage

Nov. 2: Christopher Nolan at Library of Congress

Nov. 2: The Shins at The Anthem

Nov. 2-4: Adam Ferrara at DC Improv

Nov. 3: “Thor: Ragnarok” hits movie theaters

Nov. 3: “Lady Bird” hits movie theaters

Nov. 3: “LBJ” hits movie theaters

Nov. 3: Tori Amos at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 4-19: Washington National Opera’s “Alcina” at Kennedy Center

Nov. 5: Imagine Dragons at Capitol One Arena

Nov. 5: The Isley Brothers at Kennedy Center

Nov. 6-7: The Mountain Goats at 9:30 Club

Nov. 7: Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile at The Anthem

Nov. 7-Jan. 14: “Crazy for You” at Signature Theatre

Nov. 9: John Cleese at Warner Theatre

Nov. 9: Morris Day & The Time at The Birchmere

Nov. 9-12: Spike Lee headlines Virginia Film Festival

Nov. 10: “Murder on the Orient Express” hits movie theaters

Nov. 10: “Last Flag Flying” hits movie theaters

Nov. 10: Eli Young Band at The Fillmore

Nov. 10: John Prine & Dan Auerbach at DAR Constitution Hall

Nov. 10: NSO Veterans Day Concert at Kennedy Center

Nov. 10-12: Paula Poundstone at The Birchmere

Nov. 11: Macklemore at The Fillmore

Nov. 13: Haley Reinhart at The Fillmore

Nov. 14: Bob Dylan at The Anthem

Nov. 14: Neil deGrasse Tyson at Warner Theatre

Nov. 14-Dec. 20: “Twelfth Night” at Shakespeare Theatre

Nov. 12-15: TCM presents “Casablanca” in movie theaters

Nov. 15: NSO at The Anthem

Nov. 15-16: Lyle Lovett at The Birchmere

Nov. 16: Janet Jackson at Capitol One Arena

Nov. 16-19: NSO’s “An American in Paris” at Kennedy Center

Nov. 16-Dec. 31: “A Christmas Carol” at Ford’s Theatre

Nov. 17: “Justice League” hits movie theaters

Nov. 17: “Mudbound” hits movie theaters

Nov. 17: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” hits movie theaters

Nov. 18: Marlon Wayans at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 18: Erykah Badu at The Anthem

Nov. 18: “Mystery Science Theatre” at Weinberg Center

Nov. 18-19: Ron White at Warner Theatre

Nov. 19: National Portrait Gallery Gala

Nov. 19: Joe Nichols at Weinberg Center

Nov. 19: Lady Gaga at Capitol One Arena

Nov. 19: Kathy Mattea at The Birchmere

Nov. 22: Disney’s “Coco” hits movie theaters

Nov. 22: “Molly’s Game” hits movie theaters

Nov. 23: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Nov. 24: Mariah Carey at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 24: Chaka Khan at Warner Theatre

Nov. 24-26: NSO’s “Harry Potter” at Kennedy Center

Nov. 25: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at The Fillmore

Nov. 25: Brian Setzer Orchestra at The Birchmere

Nov. 25: Kirk Franklin & Ledisi at The Birchmere

Nov. 28: David Crosby at Wolf Trap

Nov. 28: Squeeze at 9:30 Club

Nov. 29: Jay-Z at Capitol One Arena

Nov. 29-Dec. 24: “The Book of Will” at Round House Theatre

Nov. 30: The Marshall Tucker Band at The Birchmere

Nov. 30: Tina Turner tribute at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Nov. 30: John Anderson at Hamilton Live

Nov. 30-Dec. 24: The Washington Ballet’s “Nutcracker” at Warner Theatre

