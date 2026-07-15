House Republicans unveil $95 billion plan for the Iran war, farm aid and elections

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a $95 billion package focused on boosting defense, aiding farmers and enacting…

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a $95 billion package focused on boosting defense, aiding farmers and enacting stricter voter registration rules, a sequel to the massive tax and spending cut bill that President Donald Trump signed into law last year.

The 47-page bill, called a budget resolution, is a long-shot undertaking designed to supplement Pentagon funding for the Iran war and address Trump’s top priority of changing voter registration requirements. A more ambitious version of the bill was narrowed to address concerns of conservatives about how it would be paid for and adding to the deficit. The resolution does not seek any offsets to pay for the new spending.

The resolution calls for the Armed Services Committee to craft legislation that will not increase the deficit by more than $60 billion; the Select Committee on Intelligence, $13 billion; the Agriculture Committee, $12 billion; and the House Administration Committee, $10 billion. The latter funding would be focused on enacting an election law overhaul that requires those registering to vote to provide proof of citizenship.

Both the House and the Senate will have to pass the same resolution to launch the crafting of the party line bill. It could be a lengthy process, with much of the action taking place after lawmakers return from their August recess and during the heart of election season. Democrats are expected to overwhelmingly oppose whatever final product emerges and would force Republicans to take votes on scores of difficult amendments.

Still, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., voiced confidence in the effort.

“Congressional Democrats continue OBSTRUCTING our attempts to secure our elections and fund our men and women in uniform,” Johnson said in a written statement. “Not any longer.”

Johnson said he applauded Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, and others on the panel for moving swiftly to advance the resolution and unlock what would be Republicans’ third reconciliation bill this Congress. The panel will take up the resolution on Thursday, with the full House taking it up next week before lawmakers return to their districts for the next five weeks.

Trump has insisted that Republicans pass an elections overhaul bill, referred to as the SAVE Act, that has passed the House but does not have the votes to overcome the 60-vote threshold in the 100-member Senate. So Republicans are looking to get much of it through the arduous reconciliation process that allows both chambers to pass a bill with a simple majority.

The GOP’s effort also incorporates the Trump administration’s request to Congress last month to replenish the Pentagon from the Iran war. Trump asked for $67 billion at the time.

The additional aid for farmers dealing with higher gas and fertilizer prices and retaliatory tariffs has become an election year priority for many lawmakers with large rural constituencies.

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