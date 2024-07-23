Alsobrooks tells WTOP she’ll be speaking at DNC in August

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who's making a bid for Senate, shares her long friendship with Vice President Kamala Harris and says she'll speaking at the Democratic National Convention in August.

They’re both running for higher office as Democrats this November, but the connection between Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Vice President Kamala Harris runs much deeper than that.

Even the picture of the two that sits prominently in the Alsobrooks campaign headquarters doesn’t begin to hint at just how long the two have been friends.

Their connection began when Alsobrooks was beginning her first term as the top prosecutor in Prince George’s County, and began talking with Harris about the work she had been doing as the prosecutor in San Francisco before being elected California attorney general. When Harris launched her bid for U.S. Senate, she invited Alsobrooks to tour around with her on the campaign trail.

“One of the things that stuck out with me during that bus ride, is that Kamala Harris wasn’t talking about herself,” said Alsobrooks. “She wasn’t even talking about her campaign. She was talking about me, asking me how I was doing in my work, talking about a number of issues, giving advice and encouragement.”

Alsobrooks said she learned a lot from Harris, including “that we all have an obligation to pour into the lives of others to ensure that they have opportunity, and that’s been something important.”

Alsobrooks added, “I think it’s also significant that we both share the belief that it is important not to ask what’s wrong with someone, but what happened to them. To be concerned about the root causes of so much of the struggle that we see in our families, and to be about solutions to those issues.”

Vision for the future

While the county executive from Prince George’s County also praised President Biden, calling him an “American hero” during her sit -down interview with WTOP, she also admitted there’s a new energy surrounding the ascension of Harris and believes that’s going to have a positive impact for Democrats in November.

“I think it also increases turnout,” said Alsobrooks. “I’ve noticed in people, like my 19-year-old daughter, that yeah, younger voters are motivated and inspired by a leader who is futuristic, who has a vision for the future that they can see themselves in.”

She said she also believes Harris’ galvanize women, with issues like reproductive rights playing out front and center in the political discussion over the next 100 or so days.

“I expect high turnout among women, among young younger voters, and among all people who are interested in a positive vision for the future of our country,” she said.

Alsobrooks’ speech at the DNC: ‘It’s a big moment’

Alsobrooks said she hasn’t spoken with Harris since the shake-up happened on Sunday, but she has spoken with campaign leaders about the upcoming Democratic National Convention next month.

“I’ve been in communication with Vice President Harris’ team, and with the team at the Democratic National Convention, and excited to be a part of the convention and excited to be one of the speakers,” she said.

When exactly she’ll be speaking and what theme she’ll be expected to touch on hasn’t been decided yet. But she admitted “it’s a big moment” for lots of reasons, but especially because of where she came from.

Her grandmother worked as a housekeeper in and around D.C. and learned to type on a white piece of paper stuck to her refrigerator to practice for the civil servants exam.

“I’m her legacy,” Alsobrooks said. And for so many, it is important to have that kind of representation on a stage like that one, where I’m able to speak to the cares and concerns of everyday hard working people, the kind of people I’ve grown up with. I’m just so excited about the opportunity to be there, the opportunity to represent Maryland on that stage, and to represent families all over Maryland and all over our country who want to see better for our children.”

