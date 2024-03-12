Live Radio
Will Biden or Trump clinch their parties’ nomination today? March 12 primary and caucus results (Live Updates)

March 12, 2024, 3:36 PM

After their dominant showings on Super Tuesday, President Biden and former President Donald Trump have kicked off their likely general election battle, with both holding rallies in Georgia Saturday. Taurean Small reports from the Peach State.

President Joe Biden and his likely Republican challenger, Donald Trump, are on track to win enough delegates this week to become their parties’ presumptive nominees.

Polls in the Georgia presidential primary election close at 7 p.m. EST

Voting in the Hawaii Republican presidential caucus ends at 2 a.m. EST

Polls close in the Mississippi presidential election at 8 p.m. EST

Polls close in the Washington presidential primary at 11 p.m. EST

