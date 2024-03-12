Will Biden or Trump clinch their parties’ nomination today? March 12 primary and caucus results (Live Updates)

President Joe Biden and his likely Republican challenger, Donald Trump, are on track to win enough delegates this week to become their parties’ presumptive nominees. See live results.
Polls in the Georgia presidential primary election close at 7 p.m. EST
Voting in the Hawaii Republican presidential caucus ends at 2 a.m. EST
Polls close in the Mississippi presidential election at 8 p.m. EST
Polls close in the Washington presidential primary at 11 p.m. EST
