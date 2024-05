Some Nikki Haley voters are hanging on to her candidacy and, like her, refuse to endorse Trump

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign, she refused to endorse Donald Trump as the last…

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When Nikki Haley suspended her presidential campaign, she refused to endorse Donald Trump as the last remaining major candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination — and apparently so did some of her supporters in Pennsylvania.

Haley won almost 17% of Pennsylvania’s primary vote Tuesday, or 1 in 6 votes, to Trump’s 83%, despite not campaigning for president since she ended her bid in early March.

Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes up for grabs in the presidential election make it a premier battleground state. So should those Haley GOP voters refuse to support Trump in November, it could prove a damaging blow to his prospects for victory in the state and, possibly, reelection.

Haley’s base was never big enough to seriously challenge Trump before he clinched a third straight Republican presidential nomination, but her supporters have continued to vote for her in primaries in Pennsylvania and elsewhere even after she dropped out.

With nearly all ballots counted in Pennsylvania’s primary, the former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor tallied more than 157,000 votes, or about twice the 80,500-vote margin by which Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump in Pennsylvania in 2020. Pennsylvania’s election was even closer in 2016, when Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton by 44,000 votes.

A larger proportion of votes for Haley tended to come from urban and suburban areas where Trump suffered massive losses in his two previous presidential campaigns.

More than a million votes have been counted for Haley in Republican primaries and caucuses since she dropped out, though some of those may have been cast early or by mail before she ended her campaign. During that period, Trump received about 5.8 million votes.

Over the same period, more than 600,000 ballots were counted for candidates other than Joe Biden in Democratic primaries and caucuses, while about 4.6 million were for Biden.

On the Democratic side in Pennsylvania, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota won 7% against Biden, or nearly 70,000 votes as of Wednesday.

Counties had reported about 60,000 for write-in candidates in the Democratic primary — an increase from state elections office figures of 28,372 in 2016 and 34,356 in 2020. A handful of counties had not yet reported write-in totals, and the breakdown of write-in votes for “ uncommitted ” was not immediately available.

Phillips and Haley qualified for Pennsylvania’s primary ballot before they dropped out of the presidential race, and Biden and Trump are on track to win their parties’ presidential nominations and face each other in November’s general election. Phillips has endorsed Biden.

All told, about 1 million ballots have been counted apiece in Tuesday’s GOP and Democratic presidential primaries in Pennsylvania, out of 3.5 million registered Republican voters and 3.9 million registered Democratic voters.

Pennsylvania holds closed primary elections, meaning that someone must have been registered as a Republican or a Democrat by April 8 to have voted in the primary for that party.

AP Director of Public Opinion Research Emily Swanson contributed to this report. Follow Marc Levy at twitter.com/timelywriter.

