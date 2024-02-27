DC voter guide: What to know about this weekend’s Republican presidential primary

While most of D.C.'s elections take place in June, Republican voters will hit the polls at the start of March to pick their party's nominee for president.

While most of D.C.’s elections take place in June, Republican voters in the District will hit the polls at the start of March to pick their party’s nominee for president to comply with party rules.

The D.C. Republican presidential primary takes place March 1-3 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Madison Hotel in Northwest.

Democrats will pick their choice during the city’s June 4 primary, but GOP rules prohibit primaries from occurring less than 45 days before the national convention is scheduled to begin. This year’s Republican National Convention starts July 15, meaning the deadline falls on May 31.

Here’s what you need to know.

How to vote

Only registered D.C. Republicans can vote during the primary. The deadline to register was Feb. 16. Voters will not be allowed to register during the primary weekend.

There will be no vote by mail for D.C.’s Republican presidential primary, but the D.C. GOP Executive Committee has established a voting process to accommodate active-duty military, overseas voters and those unable to vote in person due to injuries suffered in military service.

The deadline for those individuals to request a ballot was Feb. 16. Ballots received after polls close on March 3 will not be accepted or counted, the D.C. GOP said.

The primary will be held March 1-3 at The Madison Hotel at 1177 15th St. NW. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

A state-issued photo ID that contains a name and date of birth that matches current D.C. Board of Elections voter registration rolls is required. If not on the voter rolls, voters must provide evidence of current voter registration from D.C.’s elections office and a state-issued ID with a matching name and date of birth.

The D.C. GOP suggests voters bring their voter registration card, if they have one, but it’s not required.

How DC will allocate delegates

The D.C. GOP is given 19 delegates, allocated to candidates on a proportional basis based on the District-wide vote.

If a candidate receives more than 50% of the certified District-wide vote, that candidate will receive all of D.C.’s delegates, according to the D.C. GOP.

More information on allocating delegates and how to become a D.C. GOP delegate, is available on the D.C. GOP’s website.

Who’s on the ballot

Voters will see eight Republican candidates on the ballot this weekend, though four of them have dropped out of the race. Those on the ballot include:

Chris Christie — dropped out of race

Ryan L. Binkley

Vivek Ramaswamy — dropped out of race

Donald J. Trump

Ron D. DeSantis — dropped out of race

Nikki R. Haley

Doug Burgum — dropped out of race

David Stuckenberg

