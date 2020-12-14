HOLIDAY NEWS: Celebrate safer amid pandemic | Christmas weather in DC region | Post offices see rush of shippers | Christmas displays in Northern Va.
Home » Election News » Delaware presidential electors cast…

Delaware presidential electors cast votes for Joe Biden

The Associated Press

December 14, 2020, 12:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s three presidential electors cast their votes Monday for fellow Delawarean Joe Biden.

Delaware’s electors were Marla Blunt Carter, a former Biden Senate staffer and sister of U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester; former state Democratic Party chairman John Daniello; and Marie Mayor, a former Democratic state House candidate.

They met at an empty gym at Delaware State University in Dover, seated at separate tables and wearing masks because of the coronavirus.

One-by-one, the electors announced his or her vote for Biden and Kamala Harris, then walked to a table and signed nine copies of the official certificate of vote.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

2021 spending bill: Cyber, federal buildings are winners, IT modernization is a loser

DoD, Microsoft ask court to dismiss Amazon's political bias claims in JEDI case

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

Congress approves $900B COVID relief bill, sending to Trump

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up