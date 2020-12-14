Delaware presidential electors cast votes for Joe Biden

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s three presidential electors cast their votes Monday for fellow Delawarean Joe Biden. Delaware’s electors were…

Delaware’s electors were Marla Blunt Carter, a former Biden Senate staffer and sister of U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester; former state Democratic Party chairman John Daniello; and Marie Mayor, a former Democratic state House candidate.

They met at an empty gym at Delaware State University in Dover, seated at separate tables and wearing masks because of the coronavirus.

One-by-one, the electors announced his or her vote for Biden and Kamala Harris, then walked to a table and signed nine copies of the official certificate of vote.

