WATCH/LISTEN: Georgia secretary of state gives election update

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger is providing an update on the status of how many ballots remain to be counted in the state on Friday morning. Former Vice President Joe Biden pulled ahead in the state by a narrow margin as of early Friday morning.

According to elections data from Georgia’s Clayton County, which was part of the congressional district of the late civil rights icon John Lewis, Biden added 1,602 votes and Mr. Trump 223, leaving Biden with a remarkably thin statewide lead of 917 votes.

CBS News still considers Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina toss-ups, while Nevada and Arizona are considered likely to go to Biden.

