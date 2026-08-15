Multiple shooters and people shot at Virginia State University

ETTRICK, Va. (AP) — A shooting involving multiple suspects and multiple people shot at Virginia State University prompted a campus…

ETTRICK, Va. (AP) — A shooting involving multiple suspects and multiple people shot at Virginia State University prompted a campus lockdown early Saturday. None of their injuries appeared to be life-threatening, the university said.

The shooting happened near the university’s Quad Annexes, and both campus and Chesterfield County police are actively investigating, a university statement said. Campus police said multiple victims were transported to area hospitals as officers remained on the scene.

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