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Multiple shooters and people shot at Virginia State University

The Associated Press

August 15, 2026, 8:09 AM

ETTRICK, Va. (AP) — A shooting involving multiple suspects and multiple people shot at Virginia State University prompted a campus lockdown early Saturday. None of their injuries appeared to be life-threatening, the university said.

The shooting happened near the university’s Quad Annexes, and both campus and Chesterfield County police are actively investigating, a university statement said. Campus police said multiple victims were transported to area hospitals as officers remained on the scene.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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