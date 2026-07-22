Whitmer makes ‘science of reading’ training mandatory for Michigan teachers

Michigan elementary school teachers will be required to take literacy training by the 2031-2032 school year, under a new law…

Michigan elementary school teachers will be required to take literacy training by the 2031-2032 school year, under a new law signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Tuesday.

The law requires K-5 instructors who teach reading or language arts to receive training and requires the state Department of Education to select at least two vendors each year to provide the training.

“We all want results for our kids,” Whitmer said at an event in Southfield promoting the new education budget. “And none of us is patient about it, nor should we be. We want those results fast. But here’s what we know: literacy is a marathon, it’s not a miracle. The steps we’re taking now are the first steps down a road ahead. It will take time, but if we give every child a strong early start, using proven methods, offering extra help, we can ensure that every child can read.”

The ‘science of reading’ refers to research about how the brain learns to read. Sometimes the term is used as a shorthand for an emphasis on phonics, which is one aspect of learning to read.

Whitmer has said literacy is her number one priority in her last term, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called for changes to how Michigan handles literacy. Just 38.9% of Michigan third graders are proficient in reading, according to state tests, and the state ranks 44th for fourth grade reading on national assessments.

Districts were already required to teach in “evidence-based” ways and screen students for traits of dyslexia beginning with the 2027-28 school year, under laws passed in 2024. Districts must also affirm that teachers have received information about evidence-based literacy practices and related topics.

But the law signed Tuesday takes the requirements a step further by prescribing what type of training is required of K-5 teachers.

The law does not name an education vendor to provide the training, but lawmakers, state superintendent Glenn Maleyko, Whitmer and House Speaker Matt Hall have named LETRS, offered by vendor Lexia, in public appearances or news releases.

“The budget guarantees that not some, not most, but all reading teachers in Michigan complete training to teach students the science of reading methods like phonics,” said Whitmer.

Whitmer also signed House Bill 5646, which requires the state superintendent to only approve teacher preparation programs and grant teacher certificates when certain literacy requirements have been met.

Michigan also provides funding for literacy coaches, vetted curricula and for support material for students who are struggling in class. The state has also expanded pre-K access, which has prompted some public school districts to expand classrooms or renovating buildings to accommodate more 4-year-olds.

How long will this training take?

The state has already provided $44 million toward LETRS training for those who want to take it. Otherstates have encouraged or mandated LETRS training, and the majority have made changes to reading policies.

“Today, we celebrate for the students of Michigan!” said state Rep. Nancy DeBoer, R-Holland in a statement. DeBoer sponsored the training requirement legislation.

“Learning to Read will unlock their futures,” she said. “We have come together to support our families, our dedicated educators, and our innovative business community. Michigan is worth it!”

The law requires teachers to receive the training but only if the Legislature provides “sufficient” funding.

Although the law will require that the state name two vendors, the new education budget includes another $75 million specifically for LETRS training.

Many teachers across the state have already taken LETRS training. As of July 1, 5,684 educators are in training and 7,460 have completed the training, according to the Michigan Department of Education.

But the training typically takes two years. Some schools offer stipends for teachers to take the training or time during the day for the teacher to train while a substitute teacher watches their classroom.

Michigan teachers with an interim teaching certificate would not be required to take the training.

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This story was originally published by Bridge Michigan and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.

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