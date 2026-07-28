UDC extends enrollment cutoff to accommodate unenrolled Howard University students

The University of the District of Columbia is stepping in to help hundreds of Howard University students who recently found themselves unenrolled, mere weeks before the fall semester is to begin.

The University of the District of Columbia is stepping in to help hundreds of Howard University students who recently found themselves unenrolled, mere weeks before the fall semester is to begin.

More than 500 Howard students were unenrolled because they didn’t meet financial deadlines. On Tuesday, Howard said a “considerable” number of students had been reenrolled after meeting payment and documentation requirements and that it continues to review cases.

UDC’s application deadline has been extended to Aug. 7 to give Howard students time to transfer and not lose academic time.

“In addition to that, our admission application fee has been waived,” said Hasanna Tyus, vice president of enrollment at UDC. “And then we have enrollment specialists that are prepared in admissions, financial aid, registration and advising and housing to help students throughout the enrollment process to make sure that they’re prepared to start class on Aug. 21.”

Tyus said most financial aid can be transferred. Students receiving federal aid can update their FAFSA to designate UDC as their school.

Those with private scholarships or other outside awards will need to contact the sponsoring organizations directly to have their funds redirected.

“We are here to serve as many as students as we can,” Tyus said. “If there’s a student out there that wants to begin their studies, continue their studies in the District of Columbia, we want students to know that they have a home here at UDC.”

Howard University said on social media that it acknowledges the challenges and is working to accommodate students. Howard apologized for the stress it caused students.

Howard University interim president Wayne Frederick addressed the issue Monday.

Tyus said any student who would like to contact an admissions adviser at UDC should do so through the university’s website.

In a similar move to UDC, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that it would offer expedited late admissions reviews to New York state students unenrolled by Howard.

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