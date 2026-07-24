Students scramble after receiving email from Howard U. unenrolling them just before classes

More than 500 recent high school graduates received an email stating they were no longer able to attend Howard University, leaving many heartbroken or in tears just a few weeks before they were supposed to begin classes.

More than 500 recent high school graduates received an email stating they were no longer able to attend Howard University, leaving many heartbroken or in tears just a few weeks before classes begin.

In a TikTok video with more than 377,000 views, Isabella Williams said she received the email, crying as she described the situation.

“We had a remaining balance, and they said that there was really no other avenue for us. And if we wanted to, we could transfer in as a transfer student at a later notice. And they gave us a few links if we wanted to get scholarship reimbursement if anything had already been sent,” Williams said.

The university told WTOP the email was sent out to 502 students who had not satisfied the payment requirement for enrollment at the prestigious historically Black university in D.C.

“What we did was created a communication, which I think has been disseminated quite broadly, sharing that we respected that they no longer wish to continue their educational journey at Howard,” Senior Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Success Keyana Scales said.

The university set a July 10 deadline for payments and certain financial aid documentation, but incoming freshmen said the process was not clear.

“It was kind of confusing for all of us, for the majority of us, at least of the hundreds of students that I talked to at this point. All of us had either pending external scholarships, loans that were given to us by Howard University or military stipends,” Williams said.

Since sending the email, Scales said the university has heard back from many students who intended to enroll but were having difficulty with the process. She said the university is going through each student’s inquiry one by one and will restore enrollment “if needed.”

At last count, Scales said, 46 students had been reenrolled, including a student who drove from North Carolina on Friday to restore her status.

Williams drove from Alabama on Friday to clarify her status as well.

“It felt like it was almost life or death. And I know it’s not, and I know that I will do great things regardless of that. But this was something that I’ve been looking forward to for so long. I’m literally supposed to move in on Saturday. I just got word that I’m still able to,” Williams said.

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

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