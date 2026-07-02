2 girls wounded at a high school in southern Germany, teenage suspect arrested

BERLIN (AP) — A 16-year-old boy found carrying weapons was arrested after allegedly wounding two 13-year-old girls at a German…

BERLIN (AP) — A 16-year-old boy found carrying weapons was arrested after allegedly wounding two 13-year-old girls at a German high school Wednesday, police said.

The suspect was carrying a knife and a firearm, but it wasn’t immediately clear how he wounded the two girls at the Welfen high school in Schongau, Bavarian police said.

Police added that the suspect is believed to have acted alone and the lives of the victims weren’t in danger.

Bavaria’s state interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, told German news agency dpa that the suspect had received psychiatric treatment in the past. He didn’t give further details, but said he was a Croatian national who was living with his parents.

Schongau has more than 12,000 inhabitants and is located southwest of Munich.

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