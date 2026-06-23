Caner sues Truett McConnell University over termination

Former Truett McConnell University President Emir Caner has filed a lawsuit against the university, alleging trustees breached his employment contract…

Former Truett McConnell University President Emir Caner has filed a lawsuit against the university, alleging trustees breached his employment contract when they terminated him last year.

The complaint, filed June 5 in White County Superior Court, seeks damages, attorney fees and other relief related to Caner’s dismissal by the university’s Board of Trustees in September 2025.

The lawsuit marks the latest development in a controversy that led trustees to place Caner on administrative leave and later vote 19-10 to terminate his employment after allegations surfaced regarding his handling of sexual misconduct complaints involving former university officials.

According to the complaint, Caner served as TMU’s president for more than 17 years and signed a 10-year contract extension in 2021 that was scheduled to run through June 30, 2031.

The lawsuit argues the university could only terminate Caner for cause and contends trustees lacked sufficient grounds to do so.

Caner claims the board’s decision stemmed from allegations surrounding former Academic Services Vice President Bradley Reynolds, who was terminated in 2024 after disclosing he was under investigation for sexual misconduct. The complaint states Caner had no prior knowledge of Reynolds’ alleged misconduct before Reynolds informed him of the investigation.

According to the filing, Caner consulted with university counsel before terminating Reynolds and providing a severance package. The lawsuit further alleges that Caner informed trustees of those actions shortly afterward and that the board took no action against him at the time.

The complaint states the board’s position changed after a May 2025 investigative report by The Roys Report examined allegations involving Reynolds and questioned how university leaders handled the matter.

One week after the report’s publication, trustees suspended Caner and launched an investigation, according to the lawsuit.

Trustees ultimately voted on Sept. 25, 2025, to terminate Caner’s employment. The complaint states the board cited his handling of Reynolds’ investigation and termination as grounds for dismissal.

Caner disputes that justification and argues none of the reasons cited by trustees constituted a breach of his employment agreement.

The lawsuit outlines compensation and benefits Caner says he lost as a result of the termination, including salary, performance-based increases, housing, health benefits, retirement benefits, a university vehicle and other contractual benefits.

According to the complaint, Caner’s base salary under the agreement was $272,639.69 annually, with additional increases tied to inflation, university milestones and graduation rates. The filing also states the annual value of his benefits exceeded $133,000.

Caner alleges the university prematurely terminated a contract that had nearly six years remaining and is seeking actual, compensatory and other damages to be determined at trial. He is also seeking attorney fees and litigation expenses.

The complaint presents only Caner’s allegations. Truett McConnell University will have an opportunity to respond in court.

Now Georgia reached out to Truett McConnell University and Caner’s attorney, Andrew Coffman, for comment on the lawsuit. Neither had responded prior to publication.

The lawsuit was filed approximately eight months after trustees voted to terminate Caner following a months-long investigation into allegations concerning the university’s handling of sexual misconduct complaints.

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This story was originally published by Now Habersham and distributed through a partnership with The Associated Press.

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