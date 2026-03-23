University of North Texas to cut more than 70 programs and minors to trim $45 million deficit

The University of North Texas is cutting or consolidating more than 70 academic programs, minors and certificates as it works…

The University of North Texas is cutting or consolidating more than 70 academic programs, minors and certificates as it works to close a projected $45 million budget shortfall, including phasing out its linguistics degrees and eliminating a women’s and gender studies master’s program.

The cuts are the first indication of how UNT plans to close the deficit, which it says was driven largely by a sharp decline in international enrollment — students who typically pay a significantly higher tuition — and reduced state funding. Last month, university leaders warned that program consolidations, faculty buyouts and higher teaching loads were likely.

In a message to faculty and staff Thursday, UNT President Harrison Keller and Provost Michael McPherson said the most significant change will be to phase out all linguistics degree programs and merge the department with the Department of World Languages, Literatures and Cultures.

UNT is also cutting a bachelor’s degree in Latino and Latin American studies and a master’s program in women’s and gender studies, along with 25 undergraduate minors and more than 40 certificate programs.

The minors being eliminated include women’s and gender studies, LGBTQ studies, Mexican American studies, Africana studies, Asian studies as well as dance, geology and special education.

The cuts come amid a broader political climate in which Texas public universities have faced pressure from state Republican leaders and conservative activists to limit teaching about gender, race and sexuality.

Last fall, the UNT System, like other public university systems in the state, ordered a review of its courses. Some university systems said the reviews were meant to ensure compliance with an executive order from President Donald Trump, a directive from Gov. Greg Abbott and House Bill 229, all of which recognize only two sexes, male and female, though none explicitly bans teaching gender-related topics.

The UNT System did not cite a specific law when it ordered its review.

It’s unclear if that review has been completed, what the results were and if it factored into the decision to cut areas of study.

Earlier this year, Texas A&M eliminated its women’s and gender studies program, while the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Texas at San Antonio moved to consolidate programs focused on race, gender and ethnicity.

Keller and McPherson said the decisions followed a “careful review.” They said the linguistics department has seen declining enrollment since 2021, along with higher instructional costs and lower “time to value,” and that the merger will take effect Sept. 1.

They said the master’s programs being cut enrolled an average of 15 or fewer students over the past five years, while the undergraduate minors had 20 or fewer students since 2021 and certificate programs had fewer than two students per year.

Students enrolled in affected programs will be able to complete their degrees, but new students will no longer be admitted.

“We must adapt to meet the changing needs of our students, employers and communities across Texas and beyond, especially by providing degree and credential pathways that translate into opportunities beyond graduation,” they wrote.

William Salmon, chair of the linguistics department, told The Texas Tribune that faculty learned of the decision around 3 p.m. Thursday.

“And we weren’t consulted on the matter at all,” he said.

Salmon declined to elaborate further, saying he was focused on supporting students and faculty and “answering the many questions coming in.”

University officials did not immediately respond to detailed questions Friday from the Tribune, including how much money the cuts are expected to save or how faculty and staff positions will be affected. They also did not explain how they measured “time to value” or why some programs were eliminated while others were merged.

Last month, UNT offered buyouts to faculty with at least 15 years of service. Applications are due by April 10. University officials have not said how many faculty members have applied or been approved, or whether layoffs could follow if desired reductions are not met.

UNT is also planning to move more lectures online in response to the budget shortfall. Beginning this fall, more than 40 courses will shift to a model where lectures are delivered online and students attend weekly in-person sessions in smaller groups focused on discussion and problem-solving.

It’s not yet clear the total number of students enrolled in the affected programs or how long required courses will continue to be offered.

Grace Youngberg, a third-year linguistics major, said she was shocked and felt “disrespected” by the decision and lack of prior notice.

She had planned to attend graduate school at UNT and pursue a career in forensic linguistics, applying language analysis in legal settings to help people better understand and communicate in court proceedings.

Now, she said, she may have to look elsewhere to continue her studies.

Youngberg also questioned the university’s emphasis on “time to value.”

“Putting a monetary value on education to begin with is closed-minded,” she said, adding that there is a need for linguists even if the field is not the highest paying.

Nearly 47,000 students attend the Denton university.

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