Small plane strikes homes in Phoenix and crashes nose-down next to backyard pool, injuring 3

PHOENIX (AP) — A small plane struck two homes in Phoenix on Wednesday before crashing nose-down in a backyard, injuring…

PHOENIX (AP) — A small plane struck two homes in Phoenix on Wednesday before crashing nose-down in a backyard, injuring the two people on board and a man in one of the homes, authorities said.

One of the wings of the Piper P-28 was torn off and settled on the roof of the first home it damaged. The plane then landed next to the backyard swimming pool of the second home, authorities said.

A student pilot and flight instructor sustained minor cuts and burns and were taken to a hospital along with the man in the home, Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Todd Keller told Phoenix television stations.

“Fortunately, everyone was OK,” Keller told azfamily.com.

The plane was headed to the nearby Deer Valley Airport when it crashed.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.