Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellarmine 89, Silas 68
Black Hills 53, Centralia 43
Bothell/Inglemoor 78, Newport-Bellevue 46
Burlington-Edison 75, Bellingham 70
Columbia (Burbank) 51, Tri-Cities 49
Edmonds-Woodway 55, Shorewood 48
Ferndale 80, Mariner 64
Foster 80, Lindbergh 55
Franklin Pierce 69, Annie Wright 68
Glacier Peak 73, Cascade (Everett) 21
Goldendale 82, La Salle 71
Hazen 56, Skyline 54
Hoquiam 60, Elma 59
Inchelium 58, Valley Christian 55
Inglemoor 54, Interlake 53
Issaquah 82, Eastlake 52
Kamiak 81, Jackson 76
Kingston 64, Tyee 53
Lake Stevens 66, Arlington 63
Lakes 63, Peninsula 58
Liberty 77, Highline 21
Lincoln 44, North Creek 42
Lincoln 76, Central Kitsap 52
Lopez 65, Concrete 50
Mountlake Terrace 66, Archbishop Murphy High School 60
Mt Tahoma 74, Gig Harbor 63
Naselle 63, North Beach 52
Northport 66, Selkirk 61
Prairie 72, W. F. West 30
River Ridge 77, North Thurston 53
Rogers (Spokane) 46, Timberlake, Idaho 45
Seattle Christian 93, Life Christian Academy 50
Sehome 61, Squalicum 47
South Wasco County, Ore. 96, Trout Lake 36
Timberline 77, Capital 67
Toledo 68, Adna 62
UPrep 52, Bush 33
Wellpinit 70, Republic 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lewis Academy, Ore. vs. Cornerstone Christian Academy, ccd.
