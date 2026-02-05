Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bellarmine 89, Silas 68 Black Hills 53, Centralia 43 Bothell/Inglemoor 78, Newport-Bellevue 46 Burlington-Edison 75, Bellingham 70…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellarmine 89, Silas 68

Black Hills 53, Centralia 43

Bothell/Inglemoor 78, Newport-Bellevue 46

Burlington-Edison 75, Bellingham 70

Columbia (Burbank) 51, Tri-Cities 49

Edmonds-Woodway 55, Shorewood 48

Ferndale 80, Mariner 64

Foster 80, Lindbergh 55

Franklin Pierce 69, Annie Wright 68

Glacier Peak 73, Cascade (Everett) 21

Goldendale 82, La Salle 71

Hazen 56, Skyline 54

Hoquiam 60, Elma 59

Inchelium 58, Valley Christian 55

Inglemoor 54, Interlake 53

Issaquah 82, Eastlake 52

Kamiak 81, Jackson 76

Kingston 64, Tyee 53

Lake Stevens 66, Arlington 63

Lakes 63, Peninsula 58

Liberty 77, Highline 21

Lincoln 44, North Creek 42

Lincoln 76, Central Kitsap 52

Lopez 65, Concrete 50

Mountlake Terrace 66, Archbishop Murphy High School 60

Mt Tahoma 74, Gig Harbor 63

Naselle 63, North Beach 52

Northport 66, Selkirk 61

Prairie 72, W. F. West 30

River Ridge 77, North Thurston 53

Rogers (Spokane) 46, Timberlake, Idaho 45

Seattle Christian 93, Life Christian Academy 50

Sehome 61, Squalicum 47

South Wasco County, Ore. 96, Trout Lake 36

Timberline 77, Capital 67

Toledo 68, Adna 62

UPrep 52, Bush 33

Wellpinit 70, Republic 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lewis Academy, Ore. vs. Cornerstone Christian Academy, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.