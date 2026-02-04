Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 59, Southampton Academy 33 Broadway 71, Harrisonburg 27 Buffalo Gap 60, Fort Defiance 44 Catholic…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 59, Southampton Academy 33

Broadway 71, Harrisonburg 27

Buffalo Gap 60, Fort Defiance 44

Catholic 77, Norfolk Christian School 70

Charlottesville 67, Louisa 19

Clarke County 92, Rappahannock County 29

Colgan 46, Forest Park 29

Cosby 59, Monacan 30

Courtland 62, Chancellor 53

Edison 64, Annandale 31

Fauquier 35, Warren County 30

Grafton 73, Jamestown 30

Grassfield 64, Hickory 21

Highland-Warrenton 44, Wakefield School 25

Holy Cross, Md. 58, Bishop O’Connell 53

Jefferson Forest 71, Liberty-Bedford 66

John Handley 72, Hampshire, W.Va. 35

Lafayette 50, Gloucester 37

Loudoun Valley 52, Tuscarora 32

Manor High School 99, Granby 24

Maury 51, Lake Taylor 17

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 67, Flint Hill 43

Miller School 68, Va. Episcopal 23

New Kent 41, Bruton 38

Norfolk Academy 64, Isle of Wight Academy 40

Norview 54, I. C. Norcom High School 31

Oakcrest 55, St. John Paul the Great 48

Osbourn 34, Manassas Park 16

Powhatan 60, Huguenot 29

Richlands 51, Tazewell 20

Riverbend 50, Mountain View 15

Smithfield 41, York 18

South County 59, James Robinson 41

Stafford 57, Massaponax 44

Stone Bridge 46, Briar Woods 35

Surry County def. Franklin, forfeit

Warhill 44, Poquoson 25

Western Branch 69, Indian River 58

Wilson Memorial 58, Riverheads 50

Woodstock Central 58, Luray 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

