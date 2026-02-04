Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 59, Southampton Academy 33
Broadway 71, Harrisonburg 27
Buffalo Gap 60, Fort Defiance 44
Catholic 77, Norfolk Christian School 70
Charlottesville 67, Louisa 19
Clarke County 92, Rappahannock County 29
Colgan 46, Forest Park 29
Cosby 59, Monacan 30
Courtland 62, Chancellor 53
Edison 64, Annandale 31
Fauquier 35, Warren County 30
Grafton 73, Jamestown 30
Grassfield 64, Hickory 21
Highland-Warrenton 44, Wakefield School 25
Holy Cross, Md. 58, Bishop O’Connell 53
Jefferson Forest 71, Liberty-Bedford 66
John Handley 72, Hampshire, W.Va. 35
Lafayette 50, Gloucester 37
Loudoun Valley 52, Tuscarora 32
Manor High School 99, Granby 24
Maury 51, Lake Taylor 17
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 67, Flint Hill 43
Miller School 68, Va. Episcopal 23
New Kent 41, Bruton 38
Norfolk Academy 64, Isle of Wight Academy 40
Norview 54, I. C. Norcom High School 31
Oakcrest 55, St. John Paul the Great 48
Osbourn 34, Manassas Park 16
Powhatan 60, Huguenot 29
Richlands 51, Tazewell 20
Riverbend 50, Mountain View 15
Smithfield 41, York 18
South County 59, James Robinson 41
Stafford 57, Massaponax 44
Stone Bridge 46, Briar Woods 35
Surry County def. Franklin, forfeit
Warhill 44, Poquoson 25
Western Branch 69, Indian River 58
Wilson Memorial 58, Riverheads 50
Woodstock Central 58, Luray 39
