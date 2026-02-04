Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 79, Tidewater Academy 24
Broad Run 75, Loudoun County 44
Broadway 62, Harrisonburg 23
Brunswick Academy 66, Amelia Academy 52
Catholic 65, Norfolk Christian School 45
Chancellor 54, Courtland 43
Charlottesville 76, Louisa 68
Colgan 71, Forest Park 60
Eastside 67, J.I. Burton 36
Edison 64, Annandale 55
Fauquier 55, Warren County 39
Fort Defiance 73, Buffalo Gap 57
Franklin 41, Surry County 39
Grafton 69, Smithfield 58
Granby 66, Manor High School 54
Green Run 55, Frank Cox 44
Hayfield 45, TJ-Alexandria 39
Heritage (Leesburg) 44, Rock Ridge 27
Hickory 50, Grassfield 48
Highland-Warrenton 89, New Hope Academy, Md. 51
Huguenot 67, Powhatan 60
James River-Midlothian 77, RHSA 54
John Handley 91, Veritas Collegiate Academy 44
Kenston Forest 62, Fuqua School 41
Lake Taylor 60, Maury 34
Luray 52, Woodstock Central 44
Massaponax 68, Stafford 33
Midlothian 58, Clover Hill 47
Monacan 79, Cosby 61
Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 91, Gillion Academy Regional 89
Norview 88, I. C. Norcom High School 47
Rappahannock County 58, Clarke County 42
Richlands 69, Tazewell 67
Riverbend 63, Mountain View 56
South County 63, James Robinson 45
Tuscarora 65, Loudoun Valley 59
West Potomac 51, Fairfax 18
Western Albemarle 79, Fluvanna 29
Wilson Memorial 79, Riverheads 42
Woodberry Forest 93, Fork Union Prep 28
Woodgrove 67, Park View-Sterling 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
