Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 79, Tidewater Academy 24

Broad Run 75, Loudoun County 44

Broadway 62, Harrisonburg 23

Brunswick Academy 66, Amelia Academy 52

Catholic 65, Norfolk Christian School 45

Chancellor 54, Courtland 43

Charlottesville 76, Louisa 68

Colgan 71, Forest Park 60

Eastside 67, J.I. Burton 36

Edison 64, Annandale 55

Fauquier 55, Warren County 39

Fort Defiance 73, Buffalo Gap 57

Franklin 41, Surry County 39

Grafton 69, Smithfield 58

Granby 66, Manor High School 54

Green Run 55, Frank Cox 44

Hayfield 45, TJ-Alexandria 39

Heritage (Leesburg) 44, Rock Ridge 27

Hickory 50, Grassfield 48

Highland-Warrenton 89, New Hope Academy, Md. 51

Huguenot 67, Powhatan 60

James River-Midlothian 77, RHSA 54

John Handley 91, Veritas Collegiate Academy 44

Kenston Forest 62, Fuqua School 41

Lake Taylor 60, Maury 34

Luray 52, Woodstock Central 44

Massaponax 68, Stafford 33

Midlothian 58, Clover Hill 47

Monacan 79, Cosby 61

Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 91, Gillion Academy Regional 89

Norview 88, I. C. Norcom High School 47

Rappahannock County 58, Clarke County 42

Richlands 69, Tazewell 67

Riverbend 63, Mountain View 56

South County 63, James Robinson 45

Tuscarora 65, Loudoun Valley 59

West Potomac 51, Fairfax 18

Western Albemarle 79, Fluvanna 29

Wilson Memorial 79, Riverheads 42

Woodberry Forest 93, Fork Union Prep 28

Woodgrove 67, Park View-Sterling 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

