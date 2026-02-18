Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 48, Buffalo Gap 22
Amherst County 43, Rustburg 41
Arcadia 49, Poquoson 23
Armstrong 51, Meadowbrook 40
Bassett 46, Tunstall 40
Brentsville 48, Warren County 27
Buckingham County 54, Cumberland 43
Catholic 96, Peninsula Catholic 9
Charlottesville 70, Monticello 27
Chatham Hall 47, North Cross 16
Christ Chapel Academy 36, Cornerstone Christian Academy 32
Churchland 59, I. C. Norcom High School 54
Colonial Forge 61, Stafford 57
Colonial Heights 56, Dinwiddie 28
Culpeper 67, Chancellor 64
Deep Creek 52, Ocean Lakes 32
Douglas Freeman 38, Albemarle 32
Essex 70, Colonial Beach 52
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 57, Evergreen 39
Faith Christian-Roanoke 60, Mt Carmel 45
Floyd County 49, Glenvar 35
Franklin County 45, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 35
Fuqua School 53, Tidewater Academy 13
Grafton 58, Lafayette 34
Graham 59, Tazewell 23
Greensville County 72, Southampton 35
Grove Avenue Baptist 49, Carmel 14
Hampton 65, Bethel 14
Henrico 62, Hopewell 55
Heritage (Leesburg) 46, Loudoun Valley 43
Honaker 50, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 27
James River-Midlothian 53, Monacan 44
James Wood 71, Manassas Park 10
Jefferson Forest 67, Heritage (Lynchburg) 55
Liberty Christian 62, Liberty-Bedford 56
Lloyd C. Bird 73, Clover Hill 31
Madison County 32, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 22
Manchester 58, Cosby 25
Marion 67, Richlands 22
Mathews 44, Carver 2
Menchville 88, Phoebus 11
Mills Godwin 34, J.R. Tucker 15
Nansemond River 52, Lakeland 36
Narrows 87, Craig County 32
New Kent 55, Tabb 41
Norfolk Christian School 68, Norfolk Collegiate 37
Oakcrest 52, Fredericksburg Christian 42
Osbourn Park 71, Gainesville 44
Parry McCluer 46, Eastern Montgomery 42
Powhatan 80, RHSA 24
Prince Edward County 42, Lunenburg Central 28
Radford 45, Martinsville 36
Randolph-Macon Academy 41, Quantico 28
Rappahannock 29, Lancaster 25
Salem 64, Hidden Valley 16
Skyline 53, Kettle Run 36
Spotswood 45, Turner Ashby 28
St. John Paul the Great 50, Calvary Temple 41
St. Michael 33, Williamsburg Christian Academy 25
Staunton 73, Rocktown 42
Steward School 70, Nansemond-Suffolk 26
Tandem Friends 52, Fredericksburg Academy 7
Temple Christian 53, Ridgeview Christian 36
Thomas Dale 71, Prince George 56
Twin Springs 47, Eastside 37
Veritas Classic Christian School 50, Stuart Hall 42
Virginia 48, Lebanon 27
Warhill 58, Jamestown 40
Warwick 41, Kecoughtan 37
Washington-Liberty 87, Herndon 61
Woodgrove 55, Broad Run 26
Woodside 53, Heritage (Newport News) 21
