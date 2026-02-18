Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 48, Buffalo Gap 22 Amherst County 43, Rustburg 41 Arcadia 49, Poquoson 23 Armstrong 51, Meadowbrook…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 48, Buffalo Gap 22

Amherst County 43, Rustburg 41

Arcadia 49, Poquoson 23

Armstrong 51, Meadowbrook 40

Bassett 46, Tunstall 40

Brentsville 48, Warren County 27

Buckingham County 54, Cumberland 43

Catholic 96, Peninsula Catholic 9

Charlottesville 70, Monticello 27

Chatham Hall 47, North Cross 16

Christ Chapel Academy 36, Cornerstone Christian Academy 32

Churchland 59, I. C. Norcom High School 54

Colonial Forge 61, Stafford 57

Colonial Heights 56, Dinwiddie 28

Culpeper 67, Chancellor 64

Deep Creek 52, Ocean Lakes 32

Douglas Freeman 38, Albemarle 32

Essex 70, Colonial Beach 52

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 57, Evergreen 39

Faith Christian-Roanoke 60, Mt Carmel 45

Floyd County 49, Glenvar 35

Franklin County 45, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 35

Fuqua School 53, Tidewater Academy 13

Grafton 58, Lafayette 34

Graham 59, Tazewell 23

Greensville County 72, Southampton 35

Grove Avenue Baptist 49, Carmel 14

Hampton 65, Bethel 14

Henrico 62, Hopewell 55

Heritage (Leesburg) 46, Loudoun Valley 43

Honaker 50, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 27

James River-Midlothian 53, Monacan 44

James Wood 71, Manassas Park 10

Jefferson Forest 67, Heritage (Lynchburg) 55

Liberty Christian 62, Liberty-Bedford 56

Lloyd C. Bird 73, Clover Hill 31

Madison County 32, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 22

Manchester 58, Cosby 25

Marion 67, Richlands 22

Mathews 44, Carver 2

Menchville 88, Phoebus 11

Mills Godwin 34, J.R. Tucker 15

Nansemond River 52, Lakeland 36

Narrows 87, Craig County 32

New Kent 55, Tabb 41

Norfolk Christian School 68, Norfolk Collegiate 37

Oakcrest 52, Fredericksburg Christian 42

Osbourn Park 71, Gainesville 44

Parry McCluer 46, Eastern Montgomery 42

Powhatan 80, RHSA 24

Prince Edward County 42, Lunenburg Central 28

Radford 45, Martinsville 36

Randolph-Macon Academy 41, Quantico 28

Rappahannock 29, Lancaster 25

Salem 64, Hidden Valley 16

Skyline 53, Kettle Run 36

Spotswood 45, Turner Ashby 28

St. John Paul the Great 50, Calvary Temple 41

St. Michael 33, Williamsburg Christian Academy 25

Staunton 73, Rocktown 42

Steward School 70, Nansemond-Suffolk 26

Tandem Friends 52, Fredericksburg Academy 7

Temple Christian 53, Ridgeview Christian 36

Thomas Dale 71, Prince George 56

Twin Springs 47, Eastside 37

Veritas Classic Christian School 50, Stuart Hall 42

Virginia 48, Lebanon 27

Warhill 58, Jamestown 40

Warwick 41, Kecoughtan 37

Washington-Liberty 87, Herndon 61

Woodgrove 55, Broad Run 26

Woodside 53, Heritage (Newport News) 21

