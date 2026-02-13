Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 53, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 36
Amherst County 64, Brookville 54
Arcadia 49, Nandua 39
Atlantic Shores Christian 46, StoneBridge School 24
Bassett 36, Christiansburg 33
Bishop Ireton 85, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 44
Bishop O’Connell 80, Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Md. 51
Blacksburg 62, Hidden Valley 37
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 51, Tidewater Academy 21
Broadwater Academy 44, Denbigh Baptist 12
Brunswick Academy 35, Isle of Wight Academy 27
Buckingham County 49, Amelia County 28
Cape Henry Collegiate 57, Hickory 26
Castlewood 47, Thomas Walker 44
Chilhowie 52, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 18
Christ Chapel Academy 47, Immanuel Christian 29
Clarke County 64, Madison County 16
Clover Hill 75, RHSA 7
Colonial Heights 63, Meadowbrook 39
Dan River 45, Gretna 28
Eastern Montgomery 50, Highland-Monterey 24
Franklin County 45, Northside 12
Fredericksburg Christian 33, Oakcrest 31
Galax 57, Bland County 34
George Wythe 63, Fort Chiswell 20
Graham 51, Richlands 12
Grassfield 63, Oscar Smith 21
Grayson County 65, Giles 25
Greenbrier Christian 56, Hampton Christian 21
Grove Avenue Baptist 50, Grace Christian 16
Hampton 82, Heritage (Newport News) 14
Hopewell 76, Matoaca 24
J.R. Tucker 34, Maggie L. Walker GS 27
John Marshall 52, Petersburg 47
Kecoughtan 57, Denbigh 29
Kenston Forest 34, Amelia Academy 23
Lee High 63, Rye Cove 33
Lloyd C. Bird 73, Huguenot 24
Luray 65, Page County 42
Lynchburg Home School 53, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 47
Manchester 71, Highland Springs 55
Manor High School 100, I. C. Norcom High School 27
Menchville 85, Bethel 20
New Kent 53, Jamestown 35
Patrick County 47, Carroll County 36
Portsmouth Christian 64, Gateway Christian 16
Prince George 64, Dinwiddie 19
Pulaski County 49, Magna Vista 28
Radford 72, James River-Buchanan 49
Rappahannock 42, Colonial Beach 27
Rockbridge County 44, Buffalo Gap 42
Seton School 59, Trinity Academy 35
Seton School 59, Trinity Christian School 35
Smithfield 49, Poquoson 22
Steward School 74, Peninsula Catholic 20
Stuarts Draft 66, Fort Defiance 27
Surry County 44, Brunswick 22
TJ-Alexandria 38, Annandale 35
Tabb 47, Lafayette 39
Tandem Friends 36, Foxcroft 30
The Covenant School 78, Va. Episcopal 34
Trinity Christian School 59, St. John Paul the Great 51
Warwick 63, First Colonial 31
Waynesboro 49, Alleghany 35
West Point 43, Mathews 40
William Campbell 55, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 47
Wilson Memorial 65, Staunton 45
Windsor 41, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 27
Woodside 59, Phoebus 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
