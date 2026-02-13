Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 53, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 36 Amherst County 64, Brookville 54 Arcadia 49, Nandua 39 Atlantic Shores…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 53, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 36

Amherst County 64, Brookville 54

Arcadia 49, Nandua 39

Atlantic Shores Christian 46, StoneBridge School 24

Bassett 36, Christiansburg 33

Bishop Ireton 85, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 44

Bishop O’Connell 80, Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Md. 51

Blacksburg 62, Hidden Valley 37

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 51, Tidewater Academy 21

Broadwater Academy 44, Denbigh Baptist 12

Brunswick Academy 35, Isle of Wight Academy 27

Buckingham County 49, Amelia County 28

Cape Henry Collegiate 57, Hickory 26

Castlewood 47, Thomas Walker 44

Chilhowie 52, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 18

Christ Chapel Academy 47, Immanuel Christian 29

Clarke County 64, Madison County 16

Clover Hill 75, RHSA 7

Colonial Heights 63, Meadowbrook 39

Dan River 45, Gretna 28

Eastern Montgomery 50, Highland-Monterey 24

Franklin County 45, Northside 12

Fredericksburg Christian 33, Oakcrest 31

Galax 57, Bland County 34

George Wythe 63, Fort Chiswell 20

Graham 51, Richlands 12

Grassfield 63, Oscar Smith 21

Grayson County 65, Giles 25

Greenbrier Christian 56, Hampton Christian 21

Grove Avenue Baptist 50, Grace Christian 16

Hampton 82, Heritage (Newport News) 14

Hopewell 76, Matoaca 24

J.R. Tucker 34, Maggie L. Walker GS 27

John Marshall 52, Petersburg 47

Kecoughtan 57, Denbigh 29

Kenston Forest 34, Amelia Academy 23

Lee High 63, Rye Cove 33

Lloyd C. Bird 73, Huguenot 24

Luray 65, Page County 42

Lynchburg Home School 53, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 47

Manchester 71, Highland Springs 55

Manor High School 100, I. C. Norcom High School 27

Menchville 85, Bethel 20

New Kent 53, Jamestown 35

Patrick County 47, Carroll County 36

Portsmouth Christian 64, Gateway Christian 16

Prince George 64, Dinwiddie 19

Pulaski County 49, Magna Vista 28

Radford 72, James River-Buchanan 49

Rappahannock 42, Colonial Beach 27

Rockbridge County 44, Buffalo Gap 42

Seton School 59, Trinity Academy 35

Seton School 59, Trinity Christian School 35

Smithfield 49, Poquoson 22

Steward School 74, Peninsula Catholic 20

Stuarts Draft 66, Fort Defiance 27

Surry County 44, Brunswick 22

TJ-Alexandria 38, Annandale 35

Tabb 47, Lafayette 39

Tandem Friends 36, Foxcroft 30

The Covenant School 78, Va. Episcopal 34

Trinity Christian School 59, St. John Paul the Great 51

Warwick 63, First Colonial 31

Waynesboro 49, Alleghany 35

West Point 43, Mathews 40

William Campbell 55, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 47

Wilson Memorial 65, Staunton 45

Windsor 41, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 27

Woodside 59, Phoebus 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

